Heavy lots selling to £143 at Massereene Mart

Lightweight lambs sold up to 614p for a pen puff Texels 21kg at £129.

Heavy lots sold to £143.

Cast ewes sold to up to £136

Lamb prices: Ligoniel producer 7 lambs 21kg at £129 = 614. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £129.50 = 576p. Hillsborough producer 10 lambs 22kg at £125.50 = 570p. Crumlin producer 33 lambs 22kg at £125 = 568p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22kg at £125 = 568p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £122 = 567p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 23kg at £130 = 565p. Glenwherry producer 4 lambs 23kg at £130 = 565p. Antrim producer 52 lambs 23kg at £130 = 565p. Ballyeaston producer 6 lambs 23kg at £129 = 561p. Moorfields producer 26 lambs 22kg at £123 = 559p. Lurgan producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £125 = 555p. Lisburn producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £119 = 553p. Ahoghill producer 15 lambs 23kg at £127 = 552p. Larne producer 8 lambs 22kg at £121 = 550p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 20kg at £110 = 550p.

Heavy lambs: Ballyclare producer single lamb 26kg at £143. Cookstown producer 7 lambs 25kg at £136. Magherafelt producer 8 lambs 25kg at £134. Whitehead producer 9 lambs 25kg at £133. Larne producer 3 lambs 26kg at £132. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 24kg at £130. Larne producer 22 lambs 24kg at £130. Ballindarrey producer 11 lambs 30kg at £130. Crumlin producer 10 Labs 26kg at £130. Portadown producer 21 lambs 25kg at £130. Carnlough producer 12 La,bs 25kg at £130.