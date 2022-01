Heavy lots selling to £1710 per head at Enniskillen

Heavy lots selling to £1710 per head and up to 262ppk for a 608kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440.

Medium weights to 263ppk for a 532kg Charolais at £1400 and light weights to 312ppk for a 374kg Charolais at £1170.

Bullocks

Leggs producer 510kg Charolais at £1330, 440kg Charolais at £1170; Letterbreen producer 405kg Charolais at £1090, 455kg Charolais at £1310; Fivemiletown producer 496kg Limousin at £1250, 540kg Charolais at £1280, 548kg Limousin at £1300; Belcoo producer 532kg Charolais at £1260; Newtownbutler producer 688kg Charolais at £1710, 674kg Charolais at £1540; Castlederg producer 460kg Charolais at £1240, 410kg Charolais at £1090, 392kg Charolais at £1170, 448kg Charolais at £1250; Ballinamallard producer 608kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460 and Boho producer 690kg Charolais at £1620, 632kg Charolais at £1540, 618kg Charolais at £1400, 732kg Charolais at £1660.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1190 for a Charolais 348kg.

Heifers selling from £650 to £1300 for a Charolais 345kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1100, 400kg Charolais bull at £1160, 278kg Charolais heifer at £930, 278kg Charolais heifer at £930, 289kg Charolais heifer at £910, 358kg Charolais bull at £1090; Rosslea producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £810, 258kg Charolais heifer at £700, 367kg Limousin heifer at £870; Belleek producer 348kg Charolais steer at £1120, 304kg Charolais steer at £910, 332kg Charolais heifer at £900, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1000; Garrison producer 348kg Charolais steer at £1190, 432kg Charolais steer at £1250, 400kg Charolais steer at £1150, 364kg Charolais steer at £1140, 352kg Charolais heifer at £980, 332kg Charolais steer at £990; Springfield producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 388kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 385kg Charolais heifer at £1130; Derrylin producer 338kg Charolais bull at £950, 380kg Charolais bull at £1060, 303kg Limousin bull at £800, 415kg Charolais heifer at £890, 336kg Charolais bull at £960; Derrygonnelly producer 374kg Charolais steer at £1140, 399kg Charolais steer at £1170, 397kg Charolais steer at £1160, 438kg Charolais steer at £1220; Enniskillen producer 399kg Charolais steer at £1200, 368kg Charolais steer at £1150, 366kg Charolais steer at £1220; Lisnaskea producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 396kg Charolais bull at £1080, 355kg Charolais bull at £970, 394kg Charolais bull at £1060, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1030; Derrylin producer 416kg Limousin bull at £1060, 315kg Limousin bull at £850,442kg Limousin bull at £1140; Garrison producer 313kg Limousin heifer at £860, 337kg Charolais heifer at £850, 322kg Charolais heifer at £830; Belleek producer 342kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 407kg Charolais bull at £1150, 311kg Charolais heifer at £860; Tempo producer 475kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1150, 472kg Charolais steer at £1180, 542kg Charolais steer at £1270; Belleek producer 465kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1020, 425kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £930, 445kg Charolais steer at £1180, 317kg Charolais steer at £940; Kesh producer 277kg Charolais bull at £760, 240kg Limousin bull at £650, 260kg Limousin bull at £680 and Florencecourt producer 406kg Charolais heifer at £960, 426kg Charolais heifer at £930, 254kg Charolais heifer at £690, 340kg Charolais heifer at £840.

Calves

Dropped calves sold to £450 for a three week old Charolais and heifer calves to £270 for Hereford.

Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £245, Aberdeen Angus bull at £200; Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200; Brookeborough producer Aberdeen Angus bulls at £200, Aberdeen Angus bull at £230; Tempo producer Hereford bull at £270, Hereford heifer at £270; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais heifer at £450 and Drumcose producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £215, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £215.

Lump calves

Aberdeen Angus bull at £585, Hereford bull at £520, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £510, Friesian bull at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull at £435 and Aberdeen Angus bull at £400.

Suckler cows

Sold from £900 to £1900 paid for 2018 born Charolais heifer with Charolais bull calf at foot.

2014 born Limousin cow with heifer at £1480; 2019 born Charolais heifer due April to Limousin bull at £1340, 2020 born Limousin heifer due April to Limousin bull at £1240, 2019 born heifer due February to Limousin bull at £1374; 2019 born Charolais with Charolais heifer calf at £1480 and 2016 born Shorthorn cow due March to Charolais bull at £1250.

Heifers

Another superb trade was experienced this week with, beef lots sold to 255ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1530.

Medium weights from 210-256ppk paid for a 535kg Charolais at £1370.

Lighter weights from 220-290ppk for a 365kg Charolais at £1060.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 680kg at £1580, Charolais 620kg at £1460, Charolais 600kg at £1410; Leggs producer Charolais 700kg at £1570; Magheraveely producer Charolais 600kg at £1530, Charolais 620kg at £1430, Charolais 570kg at £1330; Coa producer Charolais 615kg at £1480, Charolais 600kg at £1390, Charolais 540kg at £1360; Irvinestown producer Charolais 590kg at £1410; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 535kg at £1370, Charolais 520kg at £1290, Charolais 490kg at £1200; Ederney producer Charolais 365kg at £1060; Macken producer Charolais 560kg at £1340; Enniskillen producer Charolais 420kg at £1090; Garrison producer Charolais 365kg at £1060, Charolais 390kg at £1070; Irvinestown producer Charolais 420kg at £1110, Charolais 370kg at £1060, Charolais 380kg at £1040 and Tempo producer Charolais 370kg at £1000, Charolais 350kg at £990.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 198ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1360.

Lighter weights from 210ppk for a 500kg Charolais at £1050.