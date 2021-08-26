Heavy lots selling to up £1690 per head at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 230p to 278p for a Charolais 370kg at £1030.

Medium weights from 220p to 288p for a Charolais 448kg at £1290.

Heavy lots selling from 210 to 260p for a Limousin 508kg at £1320 and up to at £1690 per head.

Bullocks

Kesh producer Charolais 370kg at £1030, Charolais 584kg at £1440, Portdaown producer Charolais 448kg at £1290, Limousin 508kg at £1320, Dungannon producer Charolais 480kg at £1310, Limousin 440kg at £1200, Charolais 506kg at £1240, Enniskillen producer Charolais 458kg at £1250, Drumcose producer Charolais 484kg at £1300, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 468kgCharolais 468kg at £1240, Lisnaskea producer ~Limousin 466kg at £1270, Aberdeen Angus 554kg at £1400, Rosslea producer Charolais 502kg at £1290 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais 516kg at £1270, Charolais 546kg at £1340.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1240 for a Charolais 545kg , heifers sold from £650 to £1200 for a Charolais 555kg.

Ruling prices

Newtownbutler producer 545kg Charolais bull at £1240, 290kg Limousin steer at £890, 355kg Limousin heifer at £880, 272kg Limousin steer at £820, 237kg Limousin steer at £710, Enniskillen producer 222kg Charolais heifer at £720, 303kg Charolais bull at £860, 234kg Charolais heifer at £680, 304kg Charolais heifer at £820, Kesh producer 342kg Charolais steer at £960, 394kg Charolais steer at £1090, 295kg Charolais steer at £860, Derrygonnelly producer 270kg Charolais steer at £920, 324kg Charolais steer at £940, 270kg Charolais steer at £920, Garrison producer 302kg Limousin steer at £900, 230kg Charolais heifer at £660, 248kg Charolais bull at £790, 272kg Charolais bull at £840, Springfield producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £980, 496kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 470kg Charolais bull at £1030, Letterbreen producer 472kg Limousin steer at £1100, 422kg Charolais steer at £1000, Ederney producer 337kg Limousin heifer at £830, 335kg Limousin bull at £890, Newtownbutler producer 286kg Limousin bull at £890, 337kg Limousin heifer at £820 and Derrylin producer 275kg Limousin heifer at £830, 295kg Limousin bull at £780, 276kg Hereford heifer at £690, 219kg Limousin heifer at £670.

Calves

Kinawley producer Limousin heifer at £360, Limousin bull at £320, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Limousin bull at £300, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Friesian bull at £85, Brookeborough producer Charolais heifer at £300, Lisnaskea producer Limousin heifer at £300 and Tempo producer Friesian bull at £130.

Suckler cows

Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1970, Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with bull at £1450 Trillick producer Hereford cow with bull at £1400

Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1450, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1390 and Kesh producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1330.

Heifers

Forward lots sold from 220 to 234p for a Charolais 590kg at £1380.

Beef heifers to at £1610 for a Charolais 720kg.

Medium weights to 225p for a 458kg at £1030.

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 590kg at £1380, Limousin 558kg at £1290, Seskinore producer Charolais 458kg at £1030, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 720kg at £1610, Derrylin producer Charolais 506kg at £1130, Florencecourt producer Limousin 616kg at £1370, Arny producer Aberdeen Angus 518kg at £1150 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 524kg at £1150.

Fat cows

Cast cows up to 201p for a Limousin 58kg at £1120.