Heavy lots selling to up to £1730 per head at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 240p to 284p for a Charolais 362kg at £1030.

Medium weights from 240p to 311p for a Limousin 482kg at £1500.

Heavy lots selling from 205-256p for a Limousin 500kg at £1280 and up to at £1730 per head.

Bullocks

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 482kg at £1500, Limousin 432kg at £1070, Trillick producer Charolais 362kg at £1030, Aughnacloy producer Limousin 418kg at £1110, Bellanaleck producer Charolais 464kg at £1210, Charolais 534kg at £1360, Omagh producer Simmental 490kg at £1270, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 500kg at £1280, Limousin 466kg at £1170, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus 472kg at £1200, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 466kg at £1170, Belcoo producer Charolais 444kg at £1110, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 432kg at £1070, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 528kg at £1300, Derrylin producer Limousin 508kg at £1250 and Fivemiletown producer 511kg 824kg at £1730, Saler 784kg at £1690, Charolais 712kg at £1570, Charolais 662kg at £1520.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £780 to £1200 and heifers sold from £700 to £1050.

Ruling prices

Newtownbutler producer Charolais bull 392kg at £1080, Charolais bull 347kg at £1010, Charolais bull 399kg at £1060, Rosslea producer Charolais bull 385kg at £1080, Charolais bull 356kg at £1020, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull 339kg at £1050, Charolais bull 373kg at £1050, Charolais heifer 342kg at £1000,Charolais heifer 323kg at £1000, Boho producer Charolais bull 323kg at £1020, Belcoo producer Limousin heifer 342kg at £1050, Derrylester producer Charolais heifer 349kg at £1040, Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer 342kg at £1030, Monea producer Charolais heifer 366kg at £1010, Irvinestown producer Limousin heifer 342kg at £1000, Kesh producer Limousin heifer 290kg at £1000 and Derrylin producer Charolais heifer 310kg at £1000.

Calves

Ballinamallard producer Charolais bull at £420, Charolais heifer at £390, Kesh producer Limousin bull at £380, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £265, Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £375, Lisnaskea producer Limousin heifer at £350, Friesian bull at £140, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Letterbreen producer Fleckvieh bull at £220 and Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £110.

Suckler cows

Dromore producer springing Limousin heifer at £2100, springing Limousin heifer at £1560, springing Limousin heifer at £1500, Florencecourt producer Simmental cow with bull at £1650, Shorthorn cow with heifer at £1540, Shorthorn cow with bull at £1520, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull at £1480 and Enniskillen producer pedigree Limousin bull at £1830.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 258ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1470 and a top of at £1500, medium weights from 208-250ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1270

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 590kg at £1500, Charolais 610kg at £1480, Charolais 570kg at £1470, Charolais 620kg at £1450, Charolais 575kg at £1390, Rosslea producer Charolais 600kg at £1360, Enniskillen producer Charolais 620kg at £1390, Charolais 600kg at £1360, Charolais 600kg at £1330, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 540kg at £1240, Charolais 520kg at £1220, Charolais 510kg at £1210, Charolais 510kg at £1270,Charolais 520kg at £1200, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 535kg at £1200, Charolais 510kg at £1180, Charolais 500k at £1130, Springfield producer Charolais 520kg at £1170, Tamalght producer Charolais 480kg at £1100 and Omagh producer Charolais 470kg at £1070, Charolais 380kg at £1000, Charolais 400kg at £990.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 205ppk paid for a 658kg Charolais at £1350 and to a top of at £1660.

Medium and lighter weights from 122-202ppk paid for a 524kg Charolais at £1060.