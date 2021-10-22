Heavy lots to £1630 per head at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 230p to 265p for a Charolais 380kg at £1010.

Medium weights from 220p to 270p for a Charolais 410kg at £1110.

Heavy lots 200p to 246p for a Charolais 542kg at £1290 and selling up to £1630 per head.

Bullocks

Irvinestown producer 380kg at £1010, Charolais 370kg at £930, Kesh producer Charolais 350kg at £910, Charolais 410kg at £1110, Enniskillen producer Charolais 476kg at £124, Charolais 524kg at £1290, Charolais 574kg at £1310, Charolais 518kg at £1170, Charolais 570kg at £1280, Omagh producer Charolais 468kg at £1180, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 558kg at £1310 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 558kg at £1310, Charolais 592kg at £1380.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1020 for a Charolais 307kg and heifers sold from £620 to £990 for a Charolais 391kg.

Ruling prices

Tempo producer 307k Charolais steer at £1020, 446kg Charolais steer at £1090, 405kg Charolais steer at £1080, Garrison producer 323kg Charolais heifer at £930, 380kg Hereford steer at £870, 325kg Charolais steer at £860, 343kg Charolais heifer at £940, 378kg Charolais heifer at £940, Trillick producer 319kg Charolais bull at £970, 313kg Charolais heifer at £840, Kesh producer 215kg Limousin heifer at £530, 257kg Charolais heifer at £710, 289kg Charolais bull at £860, Belleek producer 397kg Limousin steer at £1080, 263kg Limousin steer at £880, 490kg Limousin steer at £1200, Garrison producer 273kg Charolais steer at £850, 246kg Charolais steer at £720, 249kg Charolais heifer at £770, 249kg Charolais heifer at £770, 258kg Charolais heifer at £700, Kinawley producer 267kg Charolais bull at £860, 217kg Charolais bull at £760, 262kg Charolais bull at £820

Ballinamallard producer 298kg Charolais steer at £950, 271kg Charolais steer at £850, 327kg Charolais steer at £990, Trillick producer 230kg Charolais bull at £800, 330kg Charolais bull at £830, 362kg Charolais bull at £980 and Newtownbutler producer 351kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £890, 294kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £720, 325kg Charolais bull.

Calves

Fivemletown producer Belgian Blue bull at £415, Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £415, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330, Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £400, Charolais heifer at £350, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £390, Charolais bull at £340, Friesian bull at £120, Friesian bull at £115, Letterbreen producer Hereford bull at £345,

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £350 and Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330.

Suckler cows

Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with bull at £1860, Charolais cow with bull at £1700, Shorthorn cow with heifer at £1450, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with bull at £1790, Monea producer Saler cow with heifer at £1540, Kesh producer Shorthorn cow with heifer at £1290, Leggs producer Charolais cow with bull at £1250 and Lisbellaw producer Limousin bull at £1480.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 242ppk paid for a 615kg Charolais at £1490, while light weights sold from 205-271ppk paid for a 290kg Charolais at £800.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 615kg at £1490, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 620kg at £1460, Charolais 630kg at £1400, Charolais 600kg at £1410, Charolais 590kg at £1390, Charolais 600kg at £1280, Tempo producer Charolais 600kg at £1350, Charolais 580kg at £1300 and Springfield producer Charolais 560kg at £1270,Charolais 480kg at £1130.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 190ppk paid for a 712kg Charolais at £1350 and Friesian cows from 72-150ppk paid for a 600kg at £900.