The 800 heavy hoggets returned an exceptionally strong demand with heavy pens selling to a top of £154 each with several pens from £145 to £153 per head.

Top rate per kilo of 578p for 25.5k at £147.50 for a Markethill farmer followed by 574p for 25.7k at £147.50 from a Camlough farmer.

All good quality heavy hoggets sold from 530p to 565p per kilo.

Livestock Markets

The 470 heavy hoggets averaged £142.50 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 520p to 600p per kilo for 23k at £138 each from a Richhill farmer followed by 582p for 22k at £128 each from a Tandragee farmer.

The 216 spring lambs sold to a top of 650p per kilo for 20k at £130 from a Tassagh farmer followed by 642p for 19k at £122 each from a Poyntzpass producer.

Over 400 cull ewes sold to a top of £216 each.

All good quality heavy ewes from £140 to £198 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs returned a firmer trade with good quality doubles selling to £290 with main demand of good quality doubles from £240 to £285 each.

Singles sold up to £205 with several more good quality outfits from £160 to £190 each.

Heavy hoggets

Markethill farmer : 25.5k £147.50 578p : Camlough farmer : 25.7k £147.50 574p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 26k £147 565p : Armagh producer : 25.3k £143 565p : Newry producer : 24k £135 563p : Armagh seller : 24k £134 558p : Belleeks seller : 24.4k £136 557p : Armagh farmer : 26k £144 554p and Armagh producer : 26k £144 554p.

Middleweight hoggets

Richhill producer : 23k £138 600p : Tandragee producer : 22k £128 582p : Portadown farmer : 22.4k £130 580p : Tandragee producer : 20.9k £118 565p : Armagh : 23.4k £132 564p : Portadown producer : 22.7k £128 564p : Tandragee producer : 21.5k £120 558p : Markethill farmer : 22.3k £124 556p and Keady farmer : 21.7k £120 553p.

Spring lambs