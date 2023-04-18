Heavy pens of hoggets selling to a top price of £154 each at Markethill
An entry of 1800 sheep in Markethill on Monday 17th April returned a noticeably stronger trade for fat hoggets and spring lambs.
The 800 heavy hoggets returned an exceptionally strong demand with heavy pens selling to a top of £154 each with several pens from £145 to £153 per head.
Top rate per kilo of 578p for 25.5k at £147.50 for a Markethill farmer followed by 574p for 25.7k at £147.50 from a Camlough farmer.
All good quality heavy hoggets sold from 530p to 565p per kilo.
The 470 heavy hoggets averaged £142.50 each.
Good quality middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 520p to 600p per kilo for 23k at £138 each from a Richhill farmer followed by 582p for 22k at £128 each from a Tandragee farmer.
The 216 spring lambs sold to a top of 650p per kilo for 20k at £130 from a Tassagh farmer followed by 642p for 19k at £122 each from a Poyntzpass producer.
Over 400 cull ewes sold to a top of £216 each.
All good quality heavy ewes from £140 to £198 each.
A full yard of ewes and lambs returned a firmer trade with good quality doubles selling to £290 with main demand of good quality doubles from £240 to £285 each.
Singles sold up to £205 with several more good quality outfits from £160 to £190 each.
Heavy hoggets
Markethill farmer : 25.5k £147.50 578p : Camlough farmer : 25.7k £147.50 574p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 26k £147 565p : Armagh producer : 25.3k £143 565p : Newry producer : 24k £135 563p : Armagh seller : 24k £134 558p : Belleeks seller : 24.4k £136 557p : Armagh farmer : 26k £144 554p and Armagh producer : 26k £144 554p.
Middleweight hoggets
Richhill producer : 23k £138 600p : Tandragee producer : 22k £128 582p : Portadown farmer : 22.4k £130 580p : Tandragee producer : 20.9k £118 565p : Armagh : 23.4k £132 564p : Portadown producer : 22.7k £128 564p : Tandragee producer : 21.5k £120 558p : Markethill farmer : 22.3k £124 556p and Keady farmer : 21.7k £120 553p.
Spring lambs
Tassagh producer : 20k £130 650p : Poyntzpass farmer : 19k £122 642p : Armagh seller : 19.3k £123 637p : Armagh farmer : 20.3k £129 636p : Cullyhanna seller : 19k £120 631p : Tassagh producer : 21.5k £134 623p : Jerrettspass farmer : 21.3k £132 620p : Rathfriland producer : 20.2k £125 619p : Gilford seller : 22.5k £139 618p and Armagh producer : 20.4k £126 618p.