Heavy steers selling to a top price of £2480 at Enniskillen Mart

At Enniskillen heavy steers sold to a top of £2480 paid for a 738kg Limousin.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While lighter steers sold to £1610 for a 400kg Limousin.

Bullocks

Enniskillen producer 642kg Charolais at £2220, 670kg Charolais at £2240; Derrylin producer 400kg Limousin at £1610, 372kg Simmental at £1540, 376kg Charolais at £1550; Dungannon producer 738kg Limousin at £2480, 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £2220, 706kg Limousin at £2360; Macken producer 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £2220, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £2100, 614kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040; Derrylin producer 530kg Limousin at £1970, 534kg Limousin at £1970, 454kg Limousin at £1760, 496kg Limousin at £1550, 489kg Limousin at £1530; Ballinamallard producer 556k Charolais at £1970, 504kg Charolais at £1810, 554kg Limousin at £2120, 412kg Charolais at £1550; Fivemiletown producer 356kg Charolais at £1350, 430k Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 424kg Belgian Blue at £1300; Clogher producer 514kg Charolais at £2010, 522kg Limousin at £1820, 510kg Charolais at £1920; Enniskillen producer 418kg Charolais at £1690, 442kg Charolais at £1590, 402kg Charolais at £1590, 394kg Limousin at £1370; Tempo producer 490kg Charolais at £1790, 492kg Charolais at £1740, 452kg Charolais at £1550 and Enniskillen producer 656kg Charolais at £2000, 688kg Charolais at £2140, 648kg Charolais at £2130, 432kg Charolais at £1660.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £950 to £1670 paid for a 399kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £850 to £1410 for a 336kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 348kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 321kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 350kg Charolais steer at £1600, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Garrison producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £1380, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 352kg Charolais steer at £1500, 330kg Charolais steer at £1400; Derrylin producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £1310, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 272kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 303kg Charolais bull at £1450, 346kg Charolais bull at £1590, 376kg Charolais bull at £1560; Derrygonnelly producer 385kg Charolais steer at £1550, 317kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 341kg Charolais heifer at £1250; Fivemiletown producer 341kg Charolais heifer at £1530, 399kg Charolais steer at £1670, 312kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 381kg Charolais heifer at £1350; Kinawley producer 294kg Charolais bull at £1270, 279kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 239kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 269kg Charolais heifer at £1090; Kesh producer 275kg Charolais heifer at £1320, 348kg Charolais bull at £1600, 304kg Charolais bull at £1320, 281kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1100; Springfield producer 379kg Charolais steer at £1540, 370kg Charolais steer at £1330, 431kg Charolais heifer at £1440, 354kg Charolais heifer at £1280; Enniskillen producer 370kg Limousin bull at £1470, 319kg Limousin bull at £1120, 311kg Charolais bull at £1140, 355kg Charolais bull at £1390, 339kg Charolais heifer at £1270; Newtownbutler producer 336kg Charolais bull at £1470, 361kg Charolais bull at £1680, 370kg Charolais bull at £1580, 355kg Charolais heifer at £1370, 326kg Charolais heifer at £1260; Florencecourt producer 400kg Limousin heifer at £1570, 309kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 298kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 313kg Limousin steer at £1250, 277kg Limousin steer at £1080; Trillick producer 415kg Limousin bull at £1490, 481kg Limousin bull at £1760, 448kg Limousin bull at £1590, 457kg Limousin bull at £1740 and Ederney producer 426kg Charolais steer at £1510, 450kg Limousin steer at £1640, 400kg Limousin steer at £1500, 294kg Limousin heifer at £1140.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to top of at £480 for Charolais and heifers to at £390 for a Simmental and Hereford.

Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £480; Trillick producer Simmental heifer at £390, Simmental heifer at £365, Limousin bull at £400; Letterbreen producer Hereford bull at £450, Hereford heifer at £390; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £335, Belgian Blue heifer at £375; Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £475, Aberdeen Angus bull at £460 and Macken producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £380, Aberdeen Angus bull at £420, Aberdeen Angus bull at £390.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to top price of at £2620 paid for a Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2620, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2500; Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2520, in-calf Limousin cow at £1920, in-calf Charolais cow at £2200 and Belleek producer in-calf Shorthorn cow at £2000.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 356ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1780 and up to at £2180.

Medium weights to 374ppk for a 450kg Charolais at £1680.

While lightweights sold to 365ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £1380.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 716kg Charolais at £2180, Charolais 698kg at £2140, Charolais 640kg at £2060, Charolais 500kg at £1670; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 666kg at £2140, Charolais 630kg at £2050, Charolais 600kg at £2010, Charolais 430kg at £1540, Charolais 430kg at £1540; Belcoo producer Charolais 580kg at £1900, Charolais 410kg Charolais at £1570; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 540kg at £1860, Charolais 440kg at £1490; Derrylin producer Charolais 550kg at £1820; Coa producer Charolais 510kgat £1750, Charolais 500kg at £1680,Charolais 4868kg at £1630,Charolais 420kg at £1390; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 510kg at £1730; Tempo producer Charolais 450kg at £1680; Rosslea producer Charolais 480kg at £1850, Charolais 410kg at £1490; Omagh producer Charolais 470kg at £1560, Charolais 400kg at £1370 and Kesh producer Charolais 410kg at £1440, Charolais 380kg at £1400.

Fat cows

Enniskillen producer Charolais 738kg at £2430, Charolais 678kg at £2350, 844kg at £2340; Derrygonnelly producer Stabiliser 712kg at £2010; Enniskillen producer 650kg Limousin at £1950, Charolais bull 1140kg at £2760 and Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull 874kg at £2130.