In the fatstock ring 220 lots listed sold easily with beef bred cows selling to £2043.60 for a 780kg Limousin to £262 per 100kg this was followed by a 790kg Charolais to £254 per100kg to £2006.60.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1956.40 for a 730kg Limousin to £268 per 100kg followed by a 680kg Shorthorn to £1734 at £ 255 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £184 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1398.40 others sold from £174 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2466.20 for a 1180kg Charolais to £209 per 100kg and reaching £229 per 100kg for a 950kg Limousin to £2175.50.

Fat steers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian steers sold to £200 per 100kg for a 560kg.

Fat heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 570kg Charolais.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2260 for a 800kg Aberdeen Angus (£282) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2020.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 590kg Charolais (£298) with a 590 Charolais to £1740 (£295).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weights sold to £1480 for a 500kg Charolais (£296) with a 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299).

Heavy heifers sold to £1870 for a 640kg Charolais (£292) with a 595kg Charolais to £1720 (£289).

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 545kg Limousin (£304) with a 550kg Limousin to £1660 (£302).

Med weights sold to £1360 for a 485kg Charolais (£280) to £293 per 100kg for a 460kg Limousin to £1350.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller sorts sold to £1130 for a 400kg Charolais (£282).

Weanling males sold to £ 1510 for a 495kg Simmental (£305) to £353 per 100kg for a 345kg Charolais to £1220.

Weanling heifers sold to £1310 for 440kg Charolais (£297) to a high of £342 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1080.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2790, £2570, £2510 and £2410.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2210 and £2060.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1820, £1710, £1680 and £1650.

Bull calves sold to £405 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £450 for Belgian Blue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Male lumps sold £1070 and £980 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £850 for Simmental.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Aughnacloy producer 590kg Charolais to £276 (£1628.40) Omagh producer 730kg Limousin to £268 (£1956.40) Fivemiletown producer 620kg Charolais to £266 (£1649.20) Clogher producer 620kg Simmental to £264 (£1636.80) Kesh producer 570kg Limousin to £264 (£1504.80) Augher producer 540kg Simmental to £262 (£1414.80) Clogher producer 780kg Limousin to £262 (£2043.60) and 790kg Charolais to £254 (£2006.60) Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £258 (£1522.20) Coalisland producer 750kg Limousin to £256 (£1920) Clogher producer 680kg Shorthorn to £255 (£1734) 490kg Limousin to £255 (£1249.50) and 640kg Limousin to £248 (£1587.20) Clogher producer 680kg Limousin to £254 (£1727.20) Fivemiletown producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £248 (£1686.40) Omagh producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1711.20) Dungannon producer 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £247 (£1877.20) Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £246 (£1820.40) Clogher producer 660kg Limousin to £244 (£1610.40) and Ballinamallard producer 690kg Limousin to £244 (£1683.60).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality coloured lots sold from £185 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £174 to £184 per 100kg to £1398.40 per head.

Plainer lots sold from £136 to £162 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 950kg Limousin to £229 (£2175.50); Tempo producer 1180kg Charolais to £209 (£2466.20), Derrylin producer 990kg Charolais to £200 (£1980) and Enniskillen producer 920kg Shorthorn beef to £192 (£1766.40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £268 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £233 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £226 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £210 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £200 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £262 per 100kg. Saler heifers sold to £253 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £244 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £237 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £234 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £233 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (182 lots)

Another very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2260 for an 800kg Aberdeen Angus £282 per 100kg with a 740kg Charolais selling to £2250 at £304 per 100kg and selling to a high of £306 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most other quality lots sold from £263 to £303 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 590kg Charolais £298 per 100kg with a 595kg Shorthorn selling to £1750 £294 and a 590kg Charolais to £1740 at £295 per 100kg.

Leading prices: D Keys Fivemiletown 800kg Aberdeen Angus to £2260 (£282) 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£263) 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£273) and 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £2070 (£272) R Hall Fivemiletown 740kg Charolais to £2250 (£304) 710kg Charolais to £2050 (£288) and 715kg Charolais to £2010 (£281) Armagh producer 770kg Charolais to £2230 (£289) 755kg Charolais to £2210 (£292) and 710kg Charolais to £2140 (£301) G H Carroll Dungannon 740kg Charolais to £2140 (£289) and 690kg Charolais to £2020 (£292) Mark and Hugh Williamson Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £2090 (£303) 710kg Charolais to £2060 (£290) 695kg Charolais to £2060 (£296) and 660kg Charolais to £2020 (£306) Keith Johnston Brookeborough 710kg Limousin to £2070 (£291) G Wilson Derrylin 715kg Limousin to £2010 (£281) Newtownbutler producer 710kg Charolais to £2010 (£283) and 675kg Charolais to £2000 (£296). Forward lots sold to a high of £1760 for a 590kg Charolais (£298) to Mark and Hugh Williamson Dungannon. Barnett Farms Ltd, Clogher 595kg Shorthorn. to £1750 (£294) 590kg Charolais to £1600 (£271) 550kg Limousin to £1550 (£282) 540kg Limousin to £1510 (£279) and 510kg Charolais to £1500 (£294) P Flannigan Rosslea 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295) Trillick producer 575kg Charolais to £1680 (£292) 570kg Limousin to £1660 (£291) 555kg Limousin to £1650 (£297) and 520kg Limousin to £1590 (£305) M Quinn Dungannon 595kg Limousin to £ 1680 (£282) 545kg British Blue to £1640 (£303) and 570kg Simmental to £1560 (£273) D Greenaway Portadown 595kg Limousin to £1640 (£275) 575kg Simmental to £1580 (£274). J Greenaway Portadown 590kg Simmental to £1660 (£281); R Willis Drerrylin 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£292). Fermanagh producer 560kg Limousin to £1640 (£293) 575kg Limousin to £1600 (£ 278) and 540kgLim. to £1560 (£289) S W Givan Ballygawley 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1600 (£280) and N Johnston Clogher 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1510 (£282) and 505kg Limousin to £1470 (£291).

Med weight stores 375kg to 500kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling from £265 to £299 per 100kg.

Sample prices: Trillick producer 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) M N O Conner Augher 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) and 445kg Limousin to £1310 (£294) N K Johnston Clogher 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1400 (£288) 465kg Limousin to £1390 (£299) 465kg Limousin to £1350 (£290) and 440kg Limousin to £1220 (£272) B Maguire Rosslea 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) 445kg Limousin to £1180 (£265) and 425kg Charolais to £1120 (£263) D McBrien Lisnaskea 400kg Limousin to £1280 (£320); L K O'Donnell Coalisland 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) and 475kg Limousin to £1070 (£225) T Douris Fivemiletown 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£280) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £990, 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, Aberdeen Angus and A Hayes Portadown 425kg Limousin to £1080 and 435kg Limousin to £1070.

Store heifers (160 lots)

A larger entry on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £1870 for a 640kg Charolais (£292) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 595kg Charolais to £1720.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most other quality lots sold from £251 to £281 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 545kg Limousin (£304) with a 550kg Limousin to £1660 (£302).

Leading prices

Brian McCullagh Greencastle 640kg Charolais to £1870 (£292) A Colbert Dungannon 735kg Limousin to £1850 (£251) F Flynn Newtownbutler 635kg Limousin to £1720 (£271) 655kg Charolais to £1720 (£262) 630kg Charolais to £1720 (£262) 615kg Charolais to £1670 (£271) and 645kg Charolais to £1620 (£251) Dungannon producer 595kg Charolais to £1720 (£289) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1700 (£261) C Donnelly Eskra 620kg Limousin to £1700 (£274) S Brodison Stewartstown 675kg Charolais to £1700 (£252) J A Henry Fintona 605kg Simmental to £1700 (£281) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) K Johnston Brookeborough 685kg Charolais to £1680 (£245) and 700kg Charolais to £1620 (£231) P Flannigan Rosslea 625kg Charolais to £1660 (£265) Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 545kg Limousin (£304) 565kg Limousin to £1560 (£276) and 530kg Charolais to £1400 (£264) for K Johnston Brookeborough. S Brodison Stewartstown 550kg Charolais to £1620 (£294) 555kg Limousin to £1610 (£290) 570kg Charolais to £1600 (£280) 565kg Charolais to £1590 (£281) and 585kg Charolais to £1520 (£260) F Flynn Newtownbutler 585kg Charolais to £1610 (£275) 560kg Charolais to £1560 (£278) and 545kg Charolais to £1490 (£273) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 595kg Charolais to £1600 (£269) 590kg Shorthorn to £1560 (£264) and 575kg Charolais to £1540 (£268) C Donnelly Fintona 590kg Limousin to £1590 (£269) and 580kg Charolais to £1570 (£270) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 595kg Charolais to £1580 (£265) 550kg Charolais to £1580 (£287) and 540kg Charolais to 1580(£292) P Flannigan Rosslea 555kg Charolais to £1580 (£284) I Smith Fivemiletown 585kg Charolais to £1570 (£268) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1530 (£283) and 530kg Shorthorn. to £1430 (£270) R Quinn Dungannon 545kg Charolais to £1560 (£286) and 530kg Limousin to £1550. (£292) P McGovern Fivemiletown 525kg Charolais to £1520 (£289) D Morrow Newtownbutler 545kg Charolais to £1510 (£277) and J A Henry Fintona 545kg Simmental to £1500 (£275).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight stores 405kg to 500kg

Strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1360 for a 485kg Charolais (£280) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 460kg Limousin to £1350.

Other quality lots sold from £ 237 to £287 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Newtownbutler producer 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280) and 460kg Limousin to£1350 (£293) V and S Somerville Ballinamallard 470kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) K Johnston Brookeborough 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) 490kg Limousin to £1330 (£271) 465kgLim. to £1310 (£281) 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) and 460kg Limousin to £1290 (£280) D Stoops Armagh 435kg Limousin to £1250 (£287) A McElmurray Omagh 480kg Limousin to £1190 (£248) and 405kg Limousin to £1140 (£281) J A Gillespie Derrylin 500kg Hereford to £1190 (£238) and 490kg Hereford to £1190 (£243) P M Gillespie Derrylin 425kg Charolais to £1190 (£280) and 420kg Charolais to £1170 (£278) R Purvis Stewartstown 430kg Limousin to £1160 (£269) and N K Johnston Clogher 405kg Charolais to £1150 (£284).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

A good steady demand in this section with T Noble Lisbellaw selling a 400kg Charolais to £1130 (£282) 365kg Charolais to £990, 400kg Charolais to £970, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 345kg Charolais £940 and 355kg Charolais to £940. Kesh producer 370kg Limousin to £1130 (£305) and 385kg Limousin to £1090 (£283) N K Johnston Clogher 370kg Charolais to £1040 (£281) and 370kg Charolais to £990. F and R Conlon Newtownbutler 345kg Charolais to £950. and 335kg Limousin to £850. P M GIlleese Derrylin 375kg Charolais to £910. P T Loughran Cookstown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £710 and 315kg Hereford to £740 and A MCElmurray Omagh 310kg Belgian Blue to £750. WI and SA Lough Aughnacloy 365kg Hereford to £740.

Weanlings (134 lots)

A smaller turnout this week sold easily to a very strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1510 for a 495kg Simmental (£305) a 420kg Limousin sold to £1280 (£320) with other quality lots selling to a high of £353 per 100kg for a 345kg Charolais to £1220.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers sold to £1310 for a 440kg Charolais (£297) with a 330kg Charolais selling to £1110 (£336) and selling to a high of £342 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1060.

Leading prices

Steers and bulls

J Muldoon Aughnacloy 495kg Simmental to £1510 (£305) J Rowntree Armagh 475kg Limousin to £1450 (£305) 465kg Limousin to £1270 (£273) and 485kg Charolais to £1260 (£259) P Donnelly Fintona 450kg Limousin to £1370 (£304) 460kg Charolais to £1370 (£298) 435kg Limousin to £1330 (£305) and 345kg Charolais to £1220 (£353) J A Little Newtownbutler 450kg Charolais to £1290 (£ 286) and 380kg Charolais to £1160 (£305) A Short Omagh 400kg Limousin to £1280 (£320) M McVeigh Dungannon 425kg Limousin to £1270 (£299) and 405kg Limousin to £1170 (£289) A and A Armstrong Tempo 445kg Charolais to £1270 (£285) I A Elliot. Blaney 360kg Charolais to £1260 (£259) P Hacket Newtownbutler 405kg Charolais to £1260 (£311) 445kg Belgian Blue to £1240 (£278) and 390kg Limousin to £1200 (£307) P V McCarney Fintona 465kg Limousin to £1250 (£268) and Irvinestown producer 410kg Limousin to £1180 (£288).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers

P J Monaghan Omagh 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£297) J McCarroll Seskinore 420kg Limousin to £1190 (£283) and 390kg Simmental to £980 (£251) M O'Hanlon Clogher 415kg Charolais to 1190 (£286) 330kg Charolais to £1110 (£336) 355kg Charolais to £1030 (£290) 335kg Charolais to £990 (£295) and 310kg Charolais to £960 (£309) G Allen Portadown 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£274) and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 (£266) T Clancy Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1130 (£297) T G Dunne Tempo 360kg Charolais to £1120 (£311) 370kg Charolais to £1060 (£286) and 325kg Charolais to £990 (£304) A Short Omagh 370kg Limousin to £1100 (£297) P Hacket Newtownbutler 395kg Charolais to £1100 (£278) P V McCarney Fintona 310kg Limousin to £1060 (£342) and Kesh producer 315kg Charolais to £1020 (£324) and 325kg Limousin to £980 (£301).

Dairy cows and heifers

A very keen demand in this section for quality lots on offer with a Douglas Bridge producer selling calved heifers to £2790, £2570, £2510, £2260, £2100, and £2000. Annaghmore producer £2410, 2350, and £2120 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2290 for calved heifer. Tynan producer £1940 for calved heifer and £1800 for second calver. Others sold from £1330.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows and calves

A good turnout this week again of mostly incalf cows and heifers sold to a brisk demand with outfits selling to £2210 for heifer with heifer calf and a heifer with bull calf sold to £2060. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1820 for a 2016 cow, £1680 for 2018 cow, and £1650 for 2017 cow to an Enniskillen producer. Fred Woods Clogher sold incalf heifers to £1710 and £1630. R Magee Trillick £1360 for 2015 cow, 1210 for 2014 cow, £1200 for 2017 cow and £1140 for 2015 cow. D Moore Aughnacloy £1280 for 2017 cow, £1260 for 2018 cow, £1260 for 2016 cow and £1100 for 2019 cow. Others sold from £920 to £1080.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good selection on offer this week sold to a sharp demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £405 for a Charolais to B McCullagh Greencastle; E Mc Dermot Augher £380 for Belgian Blue D and T Cush Dungannon £350 for Aberdeen Angus Dromore producer £305, 270, and £250 for Aberdeen Angus Omagh producer £300 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus J and D Hunter Tempo £260 for Aberdeen Angus and J Martin Lisbellaw £255 for Aberdeen Angus Roughan Farms Ltd. Augher £250 and £240 for Hereford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves

A and V and R Emerson Dungannon £450 for Belgian Blue; J McCayley Kinawley £425 for Charolais; S Gormley Augher £310, £300 and £270 for Speckled Park; J Martin Lisbellaw £270 for Belgian Blue and £255.for Aberdeen Angus; Leslie Andrews Tempo £260 for Aberdeen Angus and Dromore producer £ 245 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

S McKeown Sixmilecross £1070, £980, and £955 for Charolais; S Johnston Fermanagh £790 for Charolais and £775 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £760 for Limousin, £660 and £605 for Charolais; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £700 and £685 for Charolais; J W A Ritchie Newtownbutler £650 and £640 for Aberdeen Angus £640 for Limousin, and £610 for Hereford; D and L Armstrong Ederney £590 for Limousin; J and D Hunter Tempo £580 x 4 for Friesian; A and V and R Emerson Dungannon £555 for Aberdeen Angus and J Donaghy Clogher £555 for Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reared female lumps