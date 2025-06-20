Heavy steers selling to £2270 for 630kg Aberdeen Angus at Enniskillen Mart

At Enniskillen on Thursday heavy steers sold to £2270 for 630kg Aberdeen Angus while lighter weights to £1890 for 450kg Charolais.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 428kg Charolais at £1790, 450kg Charolais at £1890, 536kg Charolais at £2030; Enniskillen producer 630kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £2270, 450kg Limousin steer at £1690, 430kg Limousin steer at £1600, 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750, 634kg Belgian Blue at £2240; Rosslea producer 358kg Limousin steer at £1570, 516kg Charolais steer at £2070; Bellanaleck producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus at £1650, 538kg Shorthorn at £1850, 450kg Limousin at £1680 and Ballinamallard producer 402kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 398kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 516kg Charolais steer at £2070.

Weanlings

Enniskillen Mart

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £1910 paid for a 458kg Aberdeen Angus while heifers sold from £850 to £1590 for a 373kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Irvinestown producer 333kg Limousin steer at £1500, 378kg Limousin steer at £1580; Ballinamallard producer 458kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1910, 475kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1800, 440kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1650; Enniskillen producer 343kg Charolais steer at £1660, 332kg Charolais heifer at £1320, 394kg Charolais steer at £1780; Lisbellaw producer 329kg Charolais heifer at £1290, 330kg Limousin steer at £1590, 348kg Limousin steer at £1660, 354kg Limousin steer at £1700, 325kg Limousin steer at £1560, 300kg Limousin steer at £1400; Fivemiletown producer 370kg Belgian Blue steer at £1650, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 292kg Charolais steer at £1540, 297kg Charolais heifer at £1280; Kinawley producer 325kg Limousin steer at £1300, 319kg Charolais steer at £1350; Derrylin producer 233kg Charolais bull at £1100, 238kg Charolais bull at £1230, 214kg Charolais bull at £1040, 226kg Charolais heifer at £950, 245kg Charolais heifer at £940; Lisnaskea producer 332kg Charolais heifer at £1430, 256kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 275kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 236kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 336kg Charolais steer at £1560, 220kg Charolais steer at £1130 and Tempo producer 430kg Friesian bull at £1220, 396kg Friesian bull at £1180, 420kg Friesian bull at £1280, 411kg Friesian bull at £1190.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 418ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1890.

Light weights to 422ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £1480.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £2060, Charolais 580kg at £1960; Trillick producer Charolais 450kg at £1890; Tempo producer Charolais 466kg at £1820, Charolais 480kg at £1800; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 462kg at £1700 and Kinawley producer Charolais 420kg at £1510.

Dropped calves

In the dropped calf ring beef bred bulls sold at £780 for Limousin and heifers to £475 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer Limousin bull at £780, Limousin bull at £530; Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £475, Aberdeen Angus bull at £480, Belgian Blue bull at £650; Kinawley producer Limousin heifer at £495, Hereford heifer at £430; Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £445,Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £385; Lisnaskea producer Hereford bull at £400, Hereford heifer at £370, Hereford heifer at £345 and Derrylin producer Hereford bull at £395, Hereford bull at £365, Belgian Blue heifer at £330.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold at £3400 for Limousin cow with Hereford Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at £3400, Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at £3080, Limousin cow and Simmental bull calf at £2850, Charolais cow and Limousin bull calf at £2850, Hereford cow and Charolais bull calf at £1950; Derrygonnelly producer in-calf Charolais cow at £1440; Rosslea producer in-calf Belgian Blue cow at £1800; Enniskillen producer Saler cow and Charolais bull calf at £1720, Aberdeen Angus cow and Charolais heifer calf at £2820; Rosslea producer in-calf Aberdeen Angus cow at £1760 and Derrygonnelly producer in-calf Charolais cow at £1400.

Fat cows

Fat cows sold at £2360 for a 716kg Limousin.

Tempo producer Limousin cow 716kg at £2360; Castlederg producer Aberdeen Angus cow 850kg at £2220; Ballinamallard producer Friesian cow 838kg at £2040; Enniskillen producer Friesian cow 700kg at £1760, Limousin cow 730kg at £1940; Rosslea producer Simmental cow 638kg at £2080, Limousin cow 686kg at £1880; Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow 570kg at £1820, Limousin cow 502kg at £1980, Limousin cow 626kg at £1830; Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow 632kg at £1890; Belleek producer Limousin cow 656kg at £1720; Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow 640kg at £2040 and Kesh producer Charolais bull 908kg at £2380.