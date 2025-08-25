Heavy steers selling to £3480 for an 855kg Charolais at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 226 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to £418 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to (£2967-80) with a 690kg Simmental to £410 per 100kg to (£2829) and a 630kg Charolais sold to £396 per 100kg to £2494-80.
Beef bred cows sold to £382 per 100kg for a 760kg Charolais to (£2584) a 680kg Charolais sold to £380 per 100kg to (£2584) with a 750kg Charolais to £368 per 100kg to (£2760) and a 720kg Charolais sold to £368 per 100kg to (£2649-60).
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £270 for a 590kg to £1593.
Fat bulls sold to £3450 for a 1150kg Charolais to £300 per 100kg and selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 930kg Limousin to £3069.
Fat steers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais to £2930-40.
Fat heifers sold to £392 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2626-40.
In the store rings heavy steers sold £3480 for an 855kg Charolais (£407) with a 765kg Charolais to £3290 (£430).
Forward steers sold to £2760 for a 590kg Charolais (£468) with a pen of Charolais and Limousins averaging 546kg to £2604 (£477)
Med weight steers sold to £2560 for a 500kg Limousin (£512) with a 475kg Limousin to £2400 (£505).
Smaller steers sold to £2040 for a 385kg Charolais (£530).
Heavy heifers sold to £2650 for a 690kg Charolais (£384) with a 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £2500 (£388).
Forward heifers sold to £2700 for a 535kg Simmental (£505) with a 520kg Charolais to £2220 (£427).
Med weight heifers sold to £2200 for a 495kg Charolais (£444) to £463 per 100kg for a 415kg Limousin to £1920.
Smaller heifers sold to £1540 for a 390kg Limousin (£395).
Weanling males sold to £2580 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£478).
Lightweight males sold to £1900 for a 325kg Charolais (£585).
Weanling heifers sold to £1780 for a 370kg Charolais (£481) and selling to a high of £632 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1580.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3580, £3020 and £3000.
Springing heifers sold to £2800 and £2580.
Maiden heifers sold from £1720 to £1880.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £4400, £4050 and £3920.
Bull calves (under four weeks) sold to £1220 for Limousin.
Heifer calves (under four weeks) sold to £570 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £1750 and £1640.
Reared female lumps sold to £1300 and £1200 for Limousins.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £418 (£2967-80) Keady producer Simmental to £410 (£2829) Killylea producer 630kg Charolais to £396 (£2494-80) Omagh producer 640kg Limousin to £392 (2508-80) Aghalee producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £386 (£2509) Newtownbutler producer 760kg Charolais to £382 (£2903-20) Castlederg producer 680kg Charolais to £380 (£2584) 750kg Charolais to £368 (£2760) and 700kg Charolais to £362 (£2534) Killylea producer 600kg Limousin to £368 (£2208) Augher producer 720kg Charolais to £368 (£2649-60) and 610kg Limousin to £350 (£2135) Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £366 (£2415-60) and 680kg Limousin to £360 (£2448) Maguiresbridge producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £360 (£2160) Omagh producer 630kg Limousin to £358 (£2255-40) and 700kg Limousin to £348 (£2436) Newtownstewart producer 750kg Charolais to £356 (£2670) Magheraveely producer 710kg Limousin to £348 (£2470-80) and Enniskillen producer 760kg Charolais to £348 (£2644-80).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £346 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £312 to £324 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £350 to £418 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cow sold to £1593 for a 590kg to £270
Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows sold from £220 to £248 per 100kg.
Poorer type cows sold from £192 to £216 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Derrylin producer 930kg Limousin to £330 (£3069) Newtownbutler producer 960kg Limousin to £308 (£2956-80) Crumlin producer 960kg Limousin to £304 (£2979-20) and Dromore producer 1150kg Charolais to £300 (£3450).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 740kg to £2930-40. Limousin steers sold to £386 per 100kg for a 930kg to £3589-80. Belgian Blue steers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2608-20.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £392 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2626-40. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2154-60. Charolais heifers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2857-60.
Store bullocks (274 lots)
A very sharp demand for a large entry in this section with heavy steers selling to £3480 for an 855kg Charolais (£407) with a 765kg Charolais to £3290 (£430) and a 720kg Charolais to £3080 (£428).
Several others sold from £373 to £421 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2760 for a 590kg Charolais (£468) for a Dungannon producer who sold a pen of quality steers averaging 546kg to £477 per 100kg to £2604 per head with several others selling from £422 to £473 per 100kg.
Leading prices
A J Agnew Caledon sold an 855kg Charolais to £3480 (£407) 765kg Charolais to £3290 (£430) and 775kg Charolais to £3180 (£410) T Maguire Co Fermanagh 850kg Simmental to £3410 (£401) 855kg Charolais to £3400 (£398) 800kg Charolais to £3370 (£421) 825kg Simmental to £3340 (£405) 865kg Charolais to £3330 (£385) and 800kg Limousin to £3300 (£413) T Lendrum Fivemiletown 885kg Charolais to £3320 (£375) 830kg Charolais to £3180 (£378) and 825kg Charolais to £3080 (£373) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 810kg Charolais to £3300 (£407) 780kg Charolais to £3230 (£414) 720kg Charolais to £3080 (£428) 810kg Charolais to £3080 (£380) and 740kg Charolais to £3050 (£412) T A Willis Dungannon 720kg Charolais to £3050 (£424) G Hagan Clogher 740kg Simmental to £3020 (£408) and H Robinson Portadown 735kg Shorthorn beef to £3020 (£411).
Forward steers sold to £2760 for a 590kg Charolais (£468) same producer sold a pen of quality steers averaging 546kg to £477 per 100kg and £2604 per head.
A J McKenna Dungannon 575kg Charolais to £2720 (£473) 580kg Charolais to £2630 (£453) 545kg Limousin to £2570 (£472) and 570kg Limousin to £2490 (£437) J Holland Dungannon 595kg Charolais to £2650 (£445) D Park Ballyclare 595kg Charolais to £2600 (£437) J McAdam Derrylin 580kg Charolais to £2520 (£434) and 555kg Charolais to £2500 (£450) M Davidson Cookstown 545kg Limousin to £2500 (£459) A Breen Beragh 585kg Charolais to £2470 (£422) and Mountdarby Farm Newtownbutler 520kg Limousin to £2460 (£473).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality steers selling to £2560 for a 500kg Limousin (£512) with a 475kg Limousin to £2400 (£505) and a 480kg Charolais to £2400 (£500)
Leading prices
Dungannon producer 500kg Limousin to £2560 (£512) J McAdam Derrylin 475kg Limousin to £2400 (£505) 480kg Charolais to £2400 (£500) 495kg Charolais to £2350 (£475) 430kg Limousin to £2110 (£491) 445kg Limousin to £2080 (£467) 485kg Limousin to £2070 (£427) and 410kg Charolais to £2000 (£488) Mountdarby Farm Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £2320 (£464) and 480kg Limousin to £2260 (£471) B Fegan Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £2280 (£465) Derek Nelson Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £2240 (£482) 465kg Charolais to £2190 (£471) and 440kg Charolais to £2090 (£475) G Boles Maguiresbridge 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £2140 (£432) M Greenaway Dungannon 595kg Charolais to £2000 (£404) 485kg Charolais to £1980 (£408) and 485kg Limousin to £1960 (£404) and G and W Gallagher Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£402).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
J McAdam Derrylin 385kg Charolais to £2040 (£530) P J McAvoy Coalisland 340kg Limousin to £1640 (£480) B Kelly Armagh 345kg Fries. to £1140 (£330) and S Black Cookstown 315kg Friesian to £980 (£311).
Store heifers (90 lots)
A smaller entry in this section sold to a good steady demand with a 690kg Charolais selling to £2650 (£384) with a 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £2500 (£388) and a 605kg Charolais to £2300 (£380).
Forward heifers sold to £2700 for a 535kg Simmental (£505) with a 585kg Limousin to £2500 (£427) a 520kg Charolais sold to £2220 (£427) with a 515kg Limousin to £2200 (£427).
Leading prices
M G Donnelly Augher 690kg Charolais to £2650 (£384) 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £2500 (£388) 630kg Limousin to £2420 (£384) 605kg Limousin to £2330 (£385) 605kg Charolais to £2300 (£380) 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £2240 (£356) and 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £2200 (£361) N McElduff Dungannon 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2390 (£351) 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £2350 (£329) 670kg Limousin to £2330 (£348) and 670kg Belgian Blue to £2240 (£334) and J Lee Derrylin 600kg Limousin to £2220 (£370).
Forward heifers sold to £2700 for a 535kg Simmental (£505 with a 585kg Limousin to £2500 (£427) for a Co Armagh producer. M G Donnelly Augher 590kg Charolais to £2360 (£400) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 555kg Limousin to £2320 (£418) and 545kg Limousin to £2310 (£424) J H Keys Fivemiletown 585kg Charolais to £2310 (£395) 535kg Charolais to £2280 (£426) 540kg Charolais to £2240 (£415) 520kg Charolais to £2220 (£427) and 560kg Charolais to £2200 (£393) J McGinn Clogher 560kg Charolais to £2310 (£413) and 515kg Limousin to £2200 (£427) R Giles Beragh 530kg Belgian Blue to £2260 (£426) M Edwards Caledon 570kg Limousin to £2240 (£393) 560kg Limousin to £2220 (£396) and 580kg Limousin to £2180 (£376) Mountdarby Farm Newtownbuitler 550kg Charolais to £2230 (£405) T and J Finlay Ballygawley 595kg Charolais to £2210 (£371) and 540kg Limousin to £2190 (£406) and B Mulgrew Dungannon 520kg Limousin to £2180 (£419).
Medweight heifers 415kg to 495kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality heifers selling to £2200 for a 495kg Charolais (£444) with a 415kg Limousin to £1920 (£463) and a 415kg Limousin to £1880 (£453).
Several others sold from £388 to £427 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J H Keys Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £2200 (£444) 490kg Charolais to £2090 (£427) 495kg Charolais to £2070 (£418) 475kg Limousin to £2050 (£432) and 495kg Charolais to £2010 (£406) P O'Neill Beragh 480kg Limousin to £2040 (£425) and 415kg Limousin to £1880 (£453) B Fegan Ballygawley 490kg Simmental to £1940 (£396) C Gormley Dungannon 415kg Limousin to £1920 (£463) and 450kg Limousin to £1880 (£453) M Edwards Caledon 490kg Limousin to £1920 (£392) 490kg Limousin to £1900 (£388) 475kg Limousin to £1900 (£400) 490kg Hereford to £1890 (£386) 445kg Limousin to £1790 (£402) and 460kg Hereford to £1790 (£389) D O'Hagan Maghera 480kg Simmental to £1870 (£390) E Armstrong Beragh 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1850 (£389) and T and J Finlay Ballygawley 445kg Limousin to £1820 (£409).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
B Mulgrew Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1540 (£395) and P Donnelly Irvinestown 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £900.
Weanlings
An excellent demand this week again with a lot of quality stock crossing the £5 per kilo mark for both males and females and selling to a top price of £2580 for a strong 540kg Belgian Blue (£478).
Lightweight males sold to a high of £585 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1900.
Female weanlings sold to a top of £1780 per head for a 370kg Charolais (£481) with a 275kg Limousin to £1610 (£585) and selling to a high of £632 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1580.
Leading prices
Strong males sold to £2580 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£478) to J McCann Dungannon. A Beggan Rosslea 425kg Charolais to £2250 (£529) B Kelly Omagh 425kg Charolais to £2210 (£520) 465kg Charolais to £2200 (£473) 470kg Limousin to £2080 (£443) and 415kg Charolais to £2040 (£492) W Crawford Clogher 450kg Charolais to £2170 (£482) and 460kg Limousin to £1900 (£413) E Armstrong Lisbellaw 425kg Limousin to £2100 (£494) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 425kg Charolais to £2010 (£473) J Donnelly Fintona 430kg Hereford to £1940 (£451) and C and E McGarvey Omagh 430kg Charolais to £1920 (£447).
Lightweight males sold to £2070 for a 355kg Charolais to £583 per 100kg for A McCammon Dungannon. E Armstrong Lisbellaw 385kg Limousin to £1990 (£517) W H Harpur Castlederg 370kg Charolais to £1960 (£530) and 385kg Charolais to £1900 (£494) C and E McGarvey Omagh 360kg Charolais to £1930 (£536) and 340kg Charolais to £1900 (£559) and A Beggan Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £1920 (£519) and 325kg Charolais to £1900 (£585).
Weanling heifers
R Crudden Newtownbutler 370kg Charolais to £1780 (£481) 325kg Charolais to £1700 (£523) and 315kg Charolais to £1670 (£530) S and H Wilson Clogher 375kg Limousin to £1770 (£472) 315kg Limousin to £1670 (£530) 295kg Limousin to £1660 (£563) 295kg Limousin to £1640 (£556) and 275kg Limousin to £1610 (£585) M Thompson Armagh 300kg Limousin to £1620 (£540) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 275kg Limousin to £1600 (£582) and 250kg Charolais to £1580 a high of £632 per 100kg. C and E McGarvey Omagh 370kg Charolais to £1600 (£432) A McCammon Dungannon 280kg Charolais to £1580 (£564) W H Harpur Castlederg 290kg Charolais to £1480 (£510) E Mallon Armagh 290kg Simmental to £1350 (£466) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 240kg Limousin to £1320 (£550) J McCarroll Beragh 345kg Limousin to £1300 (£377) A Morrisin Killylea 245kg Limousin to £1280 (£522) and R S and J Millar Stewartstown 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£333).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very keen demand this week with a Lurgan producer selling calved heifers to £3580, £2980 and £2960. Ballygawley producer £3020 and £2900 for calved heifers. Lisburn producer £3000 for calved heifer. Tynan producer £2950 for calved heifer. Tempo producer £2740 for calved heifer. Maguiresbridge producer £2480 for calved heifer. Newry producer £2000 for calved heifer. A Fivemiletown producer held a reduction sale of springing and maiden heifers selling to £2800 for a springing Friesian heifer and £2580 for a springing Danish Red heifer. £2280 and £1980 for springing Swiss Brown heifers and £1840 for a Montbelairde.
A selection maiden heifers sold to £1880, £1700, £1750, £1760 £1600 for Holstein and Friesian, £1800, £1740 and £1720 for Danish Red. £1700 for Fleckvieh £1680 for Montbelairde £1520 and £1500 for Jersey and £1380 for Ayrshire.
Suckler cows and calves
Trade remains strong in this section with Patrick Donnelly Ballygawley selling a heifer with bull calf to £4400. George Aiken Kesh sold a 2020 cow with bull calf to £4050, £3920 for 2020 cow with bull calf £3680 for 2017 cow with bull calf £3500 for 2019 cow with bull calf £3020 for 2018 cow with heifer calf and £2680 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. O McCrory Dungannon £3580 and £3080 for heifers with bull calves. W Hetherington Sixmilecross £3240 for heifer with heifer calf. M/S T and W Smyth Dromore £3080 for heifer with bull calf. and £3000 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. R McDowell Fivemiletown £2950 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £2850 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Derrylin producer £2820 for heifer with heifer calf and £2200 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £2800 for heifer with heifer calf. Magheraveely producer £2250 for 2020 cow with bull calf.
Incalf cows sold to £2070.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £1220 and £980 for a Limousins and £980 for Belgian Blue to T Simpson Ederney. A Moore Ballygawley £670 £500 and £490 for Belgian Blues and £570 for Aberdeen Angus; P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £670 for Charolais. R Little Newtownbutler £650 for Limousin; D McClean Fivemiletown £560 for Aberdeen Angus and J J Maguire Rosslea £540 for Friesian.
Heifer calves (under 4 weeks)
R Little Newtownbutler £570, £410, £395 x 2 and £390 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £450 for Limousin; Ballygreenan Farms Augher £480, £410 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus; J J Maguire Rosslea £480 for Aberdeen Angus; P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £450 for Charolais and R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £430 for British Blue.
Reared male lumps
Omagh producer £1750 for Charolais J P Murray Rosslea £1640 for Charolais; J McManus Lisnaskea £1570 for Charolais and £810 for Limousin; J McDonagh Brookeborough £1420 for Charolais; S Wylie Aughnacloy £1280 for Limousin; M Mulholland Aghalee £1230 for Limousin; C and H Crudden Magheraveely £1210 for Charolais; Lakeview Farms Rosslea £1180 and £1000 for Simmentals; A J and J Hogg Lisnaskea £1080, £1050 and £1020 for Aberdeen Angus; A Leonard Enniskillen £920 for Charolais and V E Irwin Ballinamallard £800 for Belgian Blue.
Reared female lumps
Omagh producer £1300, £1200 for Limousins and £1090 for Charolais; J O'Hagan Lurgan £990 for Limousin; D O'Hagan Maghera £890 for Charolais; G Askin Ballygawley £920 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £860 for Limousin; M/S A J and J Hogg Lisnaskea £830, £810 and £800 for Aberdeen Angus; G Martin Dromore £800 for Belgian Blue and £760 for Aberdeen Angus; F Woods Keady £760 for Aberdeen Angus and £740 for Stabiliser and Lakeview Farms Rosslea £750, £700 and £690 for Simmentals.