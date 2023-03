Heavy weight bullocks selling from £1660 to £1941 per head at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 325ppk for a 510kg Charolais at £1660 and up to at £1941 per head for a 670kg Charolais.

Light weights to 339ppk for a 380kg Charolais at £1290.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Enniskillen producer 615kg Limousin at £1730, 565kg Charolais at £1520; Bellanaleck producer 640kg Charolais at £1820, 395kg Aberdeen Angus at £1210, 365kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1180; Trillick producer 530kg Limousin at £1610, 610kg Charolais at £1650; Omagh producer 515kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 415kg Charolais at £1310, 460kg Charolais at £1330; Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais at £1200, 365kg Aberdeen Angus at £1160, 380kg Charolais at £1290; Belleek producer 525kg Limousin at £1630, 505kg Charolais at £1580, 510kg Charolais at £1660, 610kg at £1750, 525kg Charolais at £1600; Garrison producer 465kg Charolais at £1490; Belcoo producer 670kg Charolais at £1940, 570kg Limousin at £1690, 675kg Charolais at £1890, 630kg Charolais at £1840, 460kg Limousin at £1320; Omagh producer 460kg Limousin at £1320; Sixmilecross producer 425kg Charolais at £1320, 390kg Simmental at £1190, 365kg Simmental at £1160, 380kg Limousin at £1170; Fivemiletown producer 515kg Limousin at £1580; Kesh producer 555kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410, 555kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 510kg Hereford at £1300, 530kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420, 515kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550; Kinawley producer 605kg Aberdeen Angus at £1630, 705kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850; Bannagher producer 410kg Charolais at £1350; Omagh producer 620kg Charolais at £1840, 545kg Charolais at £1690, 590kg Limousin at £1690; Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais at £1200, 465kg Charolais bull at £1250; Ballinamallard producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, 405kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190 and Kesh producer 445kg Charolais at £1420, 480kg Limousin at £1430.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1600 for a Charolais 482kg Charolais, while heifers to 600 to 1400 for a 422kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 482kg Charolais steer at £1600, 501kg Charolais steer at £1540, 495kg Charolais steer at £1540, 303kg Charolais heifer at £890, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 302kg Charolais steer at £1100, 307kg Charolais steer at £1100, 327kg Charolais bull at £1270; Dromore producer 380kg Limousin steer at £1460, 383kg Limousin steer at £1390, 363kg Limousin steer at £1390, 352kg Limousin heifer at £1210; Boho producer 422kg Limousin heifer at £1400; Kesh producer 329kg Charolais steer at £1100, 261kg Charolais heifer 880, 262kg Charolais steer at £870; Lisnaskea producer 297kg Charolais bull at £1070, 308kg Charolais bull at £1080, 325kg Limousin bull at £1030, 275kg Charolais bull at £950, 255kg Charolais bull at £910, 306kg Charolais bull at £1070; Belleek producer 31kg Charolais heifer at £970, 259kg Irish Moile bull at £820, 337kg Limousin heifer at £1170; Derrygonnelly producer 348kg Charolais bull at £1270, 384kg Charolais steer at £1440, 385kg Charolais steer at £1440, 375kg Charolais bull at £1400; Tempo producer 251kg Charolais heifer at £870, 277kg Charolais steer at £1040, 258kg Charolais steer at £870, 255kg Charolais steer at £910; Monea producer 440kg Simmental steer at £1240, 333kg Simmental steer at £1160, 329kg Charolais steer at £1100, 335kg Charolais steer at £1260 and Enniskillen producer 310kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 254kg Limousin heifer at £790, 302kg Limousin bull at £1100, 279kg Limousin heifer at £790.

Calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £380; Tempo producer Hereford bull at £340, Hereford bull at £330; Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Charolais bull at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £270; Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue heifer at £290 and Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £270, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 309ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1760 and up a top price of at £1880.

Medium weights to 331pp paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1490, while light weights sold to 325ppk paid for a 340kg at £1100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omagh producer Charolais 640kg at £1880 Charolais 590kg at £1690; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 610kg at £1760, Charolais 560kg at £1710, Charolais 580kg at £1680; Florencecourt producer Charolais 590kg at £1740; Irvinestown producer Charolais 655kg at £1770; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 540kg at £1620, Charolais 540kg at £1590, Charolais 450kg at £1380; Castlederg producer Charolais 590kg at £1740, Charolais 440kg at £1350, Charolais 460kg at £1340; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 605kg at £1740; Enniskillen producer Charolais 520kg at £1590; Belcoo producer Charolais 500kg at £1480; Macken producer Charolais 450kg at £1490; Enniskillen producer Charolais 490kg at £1440; Kesh producer Charolais 390kg at £1390, Charolais 390kg at £1220 and Garrison producer Charolais 420kg at £1290.

Fat cows

Garrison producer 850kg AU at £2080, Limousin 795kg at £1920; Irvinestown producer 770kg Charolais at £2060, 745kg Charolais at £2000; Letterbreen producer Simmental 770kg at £1910 and Roscor producer 710kg Charolais at £1780.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement