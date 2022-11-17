Heavy weight bullocks sold to at £1660 for a 668kg Charolais 148ppk. Lighter weights to 319ppk for a 316kg Charolais at £1000.

Bullocks: Enniskillen producer 646kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 596kg Hereford at £1300, 586kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420. Newtownbutler producer 658kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420, 546kg Charolais at £1390. Bellanaleck producer 476kg Limousin at £1120, 526kg. Limousin at £1120. Omagh producer 668kg Charolais at £1660, 646kg Charolais at £1580, 580kg Charolais at £1450, 672kg Limousin at £1580, 598kg Charolais at £1510. Enniskillen producer 582kg Charolais at £1440. Derrylin producer 316kg Charolais at £1000, 364kg Limousin at £960, 374kg Limousin at £1000. Agalane producer 480kg Limousin at £1310, 478kg Charolais at £1270, 510kg Limousin at £1390, 490kg Aubrac at £1270, 474kg Charolais at £1230. Derrygonnelly producer 380kg Limousin at £1050, 414kg Limousin at £1000. Drumcose producer 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200, 460kg Charolais at £1190, 418kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050. Trillick producer 492kg Charolais (bull) at £1200, 382kg Charolais at £900. Derrygonnelly producer 412kg Friesian at £800, 500kg Friesian at £930, 500kg Friesian at £980, 490kg Friesian at £900.

Weanlings: In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £1210 for a Charolais 465kg , heifers sold from £550 to £1050 for a Charolais 396kg.

Enniskillen Mart

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 465kg Charolais bull at £1210, 355kg Charolais heifer at £940, 391kg Charolais bull at £1070, 270kg Charolais heifer at £860, 340kg Charolais heifer at £910, 383kg Charolais bull at £1100, 440kg Charolais bull at £1050, 349kg Charolais heifer at £930. Derrylin producer 282kg Charolais bull at £840, 249kg Charolais heifer at £820, 305kg Limousin bull at £880. Kinawley producer 251kg Limousin heifer at £710, 205kg Limousin bull at £610, 217kg Limousin bull at £620. Garrison producer 241kg Limousin bull at £660, 215kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £600, 272kg Limousin bull at £720. Belcoo producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £840, 396kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 307kg Charolais heifer at £790. Letterbreen producer 276kg Charolais heifer at £790, 280kg Charolais heifer at £850, 273kg Charolais heifer at £810, 307kg Charolais heifer at £870. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin steer at £1050, 451kg Charolais steer at £1130, 373kg Charolais steer at £1050, 414kg Charolais steer at £1080. Derrylin producer 242kg Charolais heifer at £690, 253kg Charolais bull at £690, 258kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £650, 300kg Charolais bull at £970. Garrison producer 392kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 277kg Charolais heifer at £830, 224kg Charolais heifer at £730. Derrygonnelly producer 288kg Limousin bull at £800, 296kg Limousin heifer at £790, 420kg Limousin bull at £990, 264kg Limousin bull at £760. Enniskillen producer 232kg Charolais bull at £756, 229kg Charolais bull at £650, 262kg Charolais bull at £730, 405kg Limousin bull at £1040, 331kg Limousin bull at £910. Kesh producer 352kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 316kg Charolais bull at £860, 201kg Limousin heifer at £570, 230kg Limousin heifer at £610. Irvinestown producer 234kg Charolais heifer at £690, 236kg Charolais heifer at £610, 282kg Charolais bull at £840. Derrylester producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £900, 392kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £950, 308kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £770.

Calves

Irvinestown producer Charolais bull at £465. Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £420, Hereford bull at £420. Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320. Tempo producer Simmental bull at £390, Simmental bull at £370. Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Charolais bull at £365. Boho producer Charolais heifer at £340. Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Friesian bull at £105.

Suckler cows

2020 born Hereford heifer near note to Limousin bull at £1520, 2020 born Hereford heifer near note at £1480, 2020 Shorthorn beef heifer with Shorthorn beef heifer at £1480, 2011 Simmental cow with Limousin heifer at £1450, 2019 Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1450, 2016 Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1440, 2021 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer with Simmental bull at £1430, 2019 Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1370, 2020 Limousin heifer due January Limousin bull at £1340. 2019 Simmental heifer due December Limousin bull at £1300, 2020 Simmental heifer due December to Limousin bull at £1280.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 268ppk paid for a 634kg Charolais at £1700, light weights to 260ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1300.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 650kg at £1720, Charolais 634kg at £1700, Charolais 630kg at £1640, Charolais 596kg at £1600, Charolais 610kg at £1590, Charolais 570kg at £1520. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 630kg at £1590, Charolais 630kg at £1550. Enniskillen producer Charolais 550kg at £1500, Charolais 580kg at £1480, Charolais 500kg at £1300. Omagh producer Charolais 590kg at £1490, Charolais 540kg at £1360.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 234ppk paid for a 634kg Charolais at £1480 and lighter weights from 120-230ppk paid for a 470kg Limousin at £1080. Friesian cows from 88-15ppk paid for a Friesian 690kg Charolais at £1070