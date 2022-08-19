Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1740 at Enniskillen
Prices held firm for the 683 cattle on offer.
Heavy weight bullocks sold to 278ppk for a 626kgg Aberdeen Angus at £1740.
Light weights to 2857ppk for a 400kg at £1150.
Bullocks
Fivemiletown producer 490kg Charolais at £1230, 454kg Charolais at £1130, 502kg Charolais at £1270, 402kg Charolais at £1100. Bellanaleck producer 382kg Charolais at £1040. Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais at £1550, 614kg Charolais at £1540, 522kg Charolais at £1390, 582kg Limousin at £1500, 698kg Charolais at £1630, 550kg Charolais at £1400, 508kg Charolais at £1250, 456kg Charolais at £1250, 536kg Charolais at £1450. Letterbreen producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 578kg Charolais at £1400, 554kg Charolais at £1440. Tempo producer 486kg Charolais at £1270, 522kg Charolais at £1380, 530kg Charolais at £1310. Belleek producer 596kg Limousin at £1450. Lisbellaw producer 408kg Charolais at £1000, 454kg Charolais at £1060. Derrylin produce 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460. Lisbellaw producer 510kg Charolais at £1340, 430kg Charolais at £1160, 482kg Charolais at £1280. Fivemiletown producer 626kg Charolais at £1610, 602kg Charolais at £1440, 592kg Charolais at £1450, 608kg Charolais at £1470, 404k Charolais at £1080. Derrylin producer 554kg Charolais at £1310, 498kg Limousin at £1300, 532kg Simmental at £1270, 532kg Simmental at £1270, 500kg Limousin at £1340. Aughnacloy producer 578kg Hereford at £1300, 78kg Hereford at £1280, 578kg Limousin at £1410, 598kg Belgian Blue at £1340. Florencecourt producer 532kg Shorthorn at £1320, 404kg Charolais at £1020.
Weanlings
Garrison producer 356kg Charolais bull at £950, 394kg Charolais steer at £1170, 400kg Charolais heifer at £940, 394kg Limousin steer at £1170. Dromore producer 454kg Charolais steer at £1280, 431kg Charolais steer at £1150. Enniskillen producer 497kg Charolais steer at £1360, 398kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1000. Fivemiletown 419kg Limousin steer at £1250, 383kg Charolais steer at £1220, 430kg Charolais heifer at £1140. Tempo producer 485kg Limousin steer at £1250, 446kg Charolais steer at £1170, 392kg Charolais steer at £1050. Kesh producer 395kg Charolais steer at £1150, 400kg Charolais steer at £1150, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1000. Florencecourt producer 372kg Limousin steer at £970. Magheraveely producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £840, 422kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 344kg Charolais hr at £860, 250kg Limousin bull at £760. Roscor producer 337kg Charolais steer at £950, 351kg Charolais steer at £1070. Newtownbutler producer 411kg Limousin steer at £1080, 336kg Charolais heifer at £900. Belcoo producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1030, 297kg Charolais heifer at £830, 378kg Charolais steer at £1050.
Calves
Loughshore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £470. Augher producer Charolais heifer at £430. Letterbreen producer Charolais heifer at £320, Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £320
Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £290. Lisbellaw producer Hereford bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £280. Trillick producer Friesian heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250.
Suckler cows
Tempo producer Saler cow with Charolais bull at £2160, Saler cow with Charolais heifer at £1880. Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1940. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £1780. Rosslea producer Charolais bull at £1900.
Heifers
Belleek producer 802kg Charolais at £1910, 700kg Limousin at £1640, 658kg Simmental at £1590, 686kg Hereford at £1560, 656kg Limousin at £1480. Newtownbutler producer 628kg Charolais at £1440. Fivemiletown producer 536kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 570kg Charolais at £1380. Glencoon producer 536kg Limousin at £1380.
Fat cows
Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus 792kgat £1880, Limousin 728kg at £1640. Roscor producer Charolais 754kg at £1550. Augher producer Charolais 674kg at £1500. Monea producer Charolais 622kg at £1410. Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £1002kg at £1660. Garrison producer Limousin bull at £846kg at £1750.