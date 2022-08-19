Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1740 at Enniskillen

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 278ppk for a 626kgg Aberdeen Angus at £1740.

Light weights to 2857ppk for a 400kg at £1150.

Bullocks

Fivemiletown producer 490kg Charolais at £1230, 454kg Charolais at £1130, 502kg Charolais at £1270, 402kg Charolais at £1100. Bellanaleck producer 382kg Charolais at £1040. Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais at £1550, 614kg Charolais at £1540, 522kg Charolais at £1390, 582kg Limousin at £1500, 698kg Charolais at £1630, 550kg Charolais at £1400, 508kg Charolais at £1250, 456kg Charolais at £1250, 536kg Charolais at £1450. Letterbreen producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 578kg Charolais at £1400, 554kg Charolais at £1440. Tempo producer 486kg Charolais at £1270, 522kg Charolais at £1380, 530kg Charolais at £1310. Belleek producer 596kg Limousin at £1450. Lisbellaw producer 408kg Charolais at £1000, 454kg Charolais at £1060. Derrylin produce 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460. Lisbellaw producer 510kg Charolais at £1340, 430kg Charolais at £1160, 482kg Charolais at £1280. Fivemiletown producer 626kg Charolais at £1610, 602kg Charolais at £1440, 592kg Charolais at £1450, 608kg Charolais at £1470, 404k Charolais at £1080. Derrylin producer 554kg Charolais at £1310, 498kg Limousin at £1300, 532kg Simmental at £1270, 532kg Simmental at £1270, 500kg Limousin at £1340. Aughnacloy producer 578kg Hereford at £1300, 78kg Hereford at £1280, 578kg Limousin at £1410, 598kg Belgian Blue at £1340. Florencecourt producer 532kg Shorthorn at £1320, 404kg Charolais at £1020.

Weanlings

Garrison producer 356kg Charolais bull at £950, 394kg Charolais steer at £1170, 400kg Charolais heifer at £940, 394kg Limousin steer at £1170. Dromore producer 454kg Charolais steer at £1280, 431kg Charolais steer at £1150. Enniskillen producer 497kg Charolais steer at £1360, 398kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1000. Fivemiletown 419kg Limousin steer at £1250, 383kg Charolais steer at £1220, 430kg Charolais heifer at £1140. Tempo producer 485kg Limousin steer at £1250, 446kg Charolais steer at £1170, 392kg Charolais steer at £1050. Kesh producer 395kg Charolais steer at £1150, 400kg Charolais steer at £1150, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1000. Florencecourt producer 372kg Limousin steer at £970. Magheraveely producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £840, 422kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 344kg Charolais hr at £860, 250kg Limousin bull at £760. Roscor producer 337kg Charolais steer at £950, 351kg Charolais steer at £1070. Newtownbutler producer 411kg Limousin steer at £1080, 336kg Charolais heifer at £900. Belcoo producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1030, 297kg Charolais heifer at £830, 378kg Charolais steer at £1050.

Calves

Loughshore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £470. Augher producer Charolais heifer at £430. Letterbreen producer Charolais heifer at £320, Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £320

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £290. Lisbellaw producer Hereford bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £280. Trillick producer Friesian heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250.

Suckler cows

Tempo producer Saler cow with Charolais bull at £2160, Saler cow with Charolais heifer at £1880. Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1940. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £1780. Rosslea producer Charolais bull at £1900.

Heifers

Belleek producer 802kg Charolais at £1910, 700kg Limousin at £1640, 658kg Simmental at £1590, 686kg Hereford at £1560, 656kg Limousin at £1480. Newtownbutler producer 628kg Charolais at £1440. Fivemiletown producer 536kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 570kg Charolais at £1380. Glencoon producer 536kg Limousin at £1380.

Fat cows