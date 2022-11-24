Heavy weight bullocks sold to at £1770 for a 694kg Limousin 255ppk.

Lighter weights to 264ppk for Charolais 494kg at £1220

Advertisement

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Irvinestown producer 428kg Charolais at £1130, 442kg Limousin at £1000. Newtownbutler producer 540kg Charolais at £1220, 498kg Charolais at £1100, 498kg Limousin at £1270, 538kg Limousin at £1340, 728kg Charolais at £1740, 548kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1360. Enniskillen producer 568kg Charolais at £1520, 554kg Charolais at £1390, 546kg Charolais at £1450, 524kg Charolais at £1380, 526kg Charolais at £1340, 494kg Charolais at £1220. Belleek producer 476kg Simmental at £1040, 442kg Simmental at £1000. Leggs producer 588kg Charolais at £1370, 462kg Charolais at £1040. Derrylin producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130, 482kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100. Bellanaleck producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130. Coa producer 546kg Charolais at £1340, 492kg Charolais at £1200. Enniskillen producer 642kg Limousin at £1640, 694kg Limousin at £1770. Aughnacloy producer 436kg Aberdeen Angus at £940, 446kg Hereford at £930. Monea producer 568kg Charolais at £1250, 514kg Charolais at £1190. Kesh producer 642kg Charolais at £1400.

Weanlings

Advertisement

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1260 for a Limousin 446kg , wile a Limousin heifer 462kg made at £1120.

Ruling prices

Advertisement

Dromore producer 446kg Limousin bull at £1260, 462kg Limousin heifer at £1120, 388kg Limousin heifer at £1010. Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais bull at £1150, 319kg Charolais bull at £870. Derrygonnelly producer 257kg Charolais bull at £730, 196kg Charolais bull at £670, 231kg Charolais heifer at £730, 261kg Charolais heifer at £740. Kesh producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £770, 277kg Charolais bull at £800. Belleek producer 289kg Charolais bull at £950, 268kg Charolais bull at £860, 280kg Charolais heifer at £790, 427kg Charolais bull at £1260. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais heifer at £860, 331kg Charolais heifer at £890, 277kg Charolais heifer at £780, 255kg Charolais heifer at £740, 362kg Charolais heifer at £930. Rosslea producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 338kg Charolais heifer at £940, 386kg Charolais heifer at £960. Belcoo producer 316kg Limousin steer at £900, 309kg Limousin steer at £850, 366kg Limousin steer at £1020. Enniskillen producer 341kg Charolais steer at £930, 348kg Charolais steer at £1040, 328kg Charolais heifer at £820, 360kg Charolais heifer at £980, 329kg Charolais steer at £1020, 372kg Charolais steer at £1060. Belleek producer 233kg Charolais heifer at £640, 269kg Charolais heifer at £640. Dromore producer 406kg Charolais heifer at £880, 430kg Charolais heifer at £900, 410kg Charolais heifer at £930. Fvemiletown producer 230kg Charolais bull at £640, 366kg Charolais bull at £930.

Calves

Advertisement

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £200 to at £470 paid for a Limousin and heifer calves to at £380 for a Charolais.

Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £470, Charolais heifer at £380. Irvinestown producer Hereford heifer at £370. Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £360, Charolais bull at £400, Limousin heifer at £370. Ballinamallard producer Limousin bull at £480, Aberdeen Angus bull at £370. Lisbellaw producer Simmental bull at £220, Simmental heifer at £220. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Hereford heifer at £245. Monea producer Belgian Blue heifer at £185.

Advertisement

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 260ppk paid for a 600kg Charolas at £1570, while light weights sold from 205-264ppk paid for a 376kg Charolais at £990.

Advertisement

Enniskillen producer Charolais 670kg at £1364, Charolais 606kg at £1570, Charolais 612kg at £1550. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1550, Charolais 572kg at £1410, Charolais 520kg at £1260, Charolais 630kg at £1530, Charolais 570kg at £1380, Charolais 550kg at £1350. Omagh producer Charolais 540kg at £1540, Charolais 570kg at £1440, Charolais 522kg at £1280. Fintona producer Charolais 600kg at £1540.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Beef lots sold to 225ppk paid for a 618kg Charolais at £1390 and to a top of at £1620.

Friesian cows from 75-150ppk.

Advertisement

Irvinestown producer Charolais 750kg at £1620-215ppk, Charolais 720kg at £1470- 205ppk and Charolais 686kg at £1390-205ppk.

Suckler cows

Advertisement