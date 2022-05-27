Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1800 per head at Enniskillen

Bullocks

Kesh producer 418kg Charolais at £1030, 450kg Charolais at £1270, 460kg Charolais at £1230. Derrylin producer 462kg Limousin at £1140. Garrison producer 394kg Limousin at £1050. Fivemiletown producer 388kg Charolais at £1170, 400kg Charolais at £1140. Rosslea producer 412kg Belgian Blue at £1070, 674kg Charolais at £1720. Newtownbutler producer 414kg Charolais at £1150. Aghalane producer 468kg Charolais at £1380. Derrylin producer 520kg Shorthorn at £1320, 442kg Charolais at £1280. Aughnacloy producer 496kg Charolais at £1330. Letterbreen producer 582kg Charolais at £1500, 598kg Charolais at £1560, 542kg Charolais at £1440. Derrylin producer 388kg Charolais at £1100, 348kg Charolais 1000. Lisnaskea producer 546kg Simmental at £1240, 588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290. Enniskillen producer 612kg Limousin at £1680, 670kg Charolais at £1790, 678kg Limousin at £1800.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £1190 for a Charolais 373kg , heifers sold from £600 to £1230 for a Charolais 554kg.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 367kg Charolais steer at £1160, 304kg Charolais heifer at £890, 351kg Charolais steer at £1080. Garrison producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £900, 264kg Charolais heifer at £740. Enniskillen producer 407kg Charolais steer at £1160, 341kg Limousin steer at £990, 317kg Limousin steer at £940. Kinawley producer 287kg Charolais bull at £900, 206kg Charolais bull at £640, 275kg Charolais bull at £860, 266kg Charolais bull at £850, 272kg Charolais heifer at £740. Garrison producer 316kg Charolais bull at £910, 359kg Charolais bull at £1050, 327kg Charolais bull at £940. Derrylin producer 281kg Limousin heifer at £720, 326kg Limousin bull at £900, 318kg Limousin bull at £1020, 279kg Limousin heifer at £760. Castlederg producer 554kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 429kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 397kg Charolais heifer at £820. Lisnaskea producer 286kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £900, 257kg Charolais heifer at £670, 373kg Charolais steer at £1190, 252kg Charolais heifer at £790. Enniskillen producer 208kg Charolais heifer at £610, 223kg Charolais bull at £770, 179kg Charolais bull at £660. Clougher producer 229kg Limousin heifer at £700, 321kg Limousin heifer at £800, 286kg Limousin heifer at £840, 236kg Limousin heifer at £730, 303kg Limousin heifer at £860. Ederney producer 385kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 354kg Limousin heifer at £980, 308kg Limousin heifer at £790, 335kg Limousin heifer at £820. Garrison producer 286kg Charolais bull at £920, 291kg Charolais bull at £860. Tempo producer 334kg Charolais heifer at £770, 301kg Charolais heifer at £710. Derrygonnelly producer 323kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £810, 319kg. Kinawley producer 361kg Charolais steer at £1040, 365kg Charolais steer at £1090, 367kg Charolais steer at £1080, 375kg Limousin steer at £1100. Tempo producer 257kg Limousin steer at £700, 292kg Limousin heifer at £790, 293kg Charolais heifer at £810. Enniskillen producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £760, 260kg Charolais steer at £810. Fivemiletown producer 210kg Limousin bull at £680, 232kg Limousin bull at £740. Newtownbutler producer 352kg Charolais steer at £1020, 288kg Charolais heifer at £750, 362kg Simmental steer at £980.

Calves

Beed bred bull calves sold to at £510 for a Limousin, while heifers sold to at £480 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Irvinestown producer Limousin bull at £510. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £480. Kinawley producer Limousin bull at £400. Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £440. Fivemiletown producer Charolais heifer at £375. Enniskillen producer Hereford heifer at £210, Hereford heifer at £240, Hereford heifer at £300. Brookeborough producer Charolais bull at £415

Suckler cows

Fivemiletown producer 2018 Charolais cow with January born Charolais heifer at £2720, 2019 Limousin heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £2560, 2020 Charolais heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £2220. Fintona producer 2019 Hereford heifer with May born Limousin heifer at £1480, 2019 Limousin heifer with April born Limousin heifer at £2560. Belcoo producer 2014 Limousin cow with December born Charolais bull at £1840. Trillick producer 2018 Limousin cow with May born Charolais bull at £1750, 2018 Charolais cow with May born Charolais bull at £1750, 2019 Shorthorn heifer with May born Aberdeen Angus bull at £1580. Florencecourt producer 2019 Limousin heifer with December born Saler heifer at £1530. Kesh producer 2018 Saler cow with April born Limousin bull at £1440. Derrygonnelly producer 2010 Charolais cow with May Charolais heifer at £1140.

Heifers

Beef lots to 280ppk paid for a 605kg Charolais at £1700 and to a top of at £1810, medium weights from 209-286ppk paid for a 454kg Charolais at £1300, light weights from 220-295ppk paid for a 366kg Charolais at £1080.

Fivemiletown producer Charolais 690kg at £1810, Charolais 608kg at £1700, Charolais 594kg at £1660. Enniskillen producer Charolais 660kg at £1720, Charolais 684kg at £1760. Derrylin producer Charolais 710kg at £1760. Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1480.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1940, lighterweights form 140-260ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £1350, Friesian cows from 82-182ppk for 624kg at £1140.