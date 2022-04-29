Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1810 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks to 247ppk for a 660kg Limousin at £1810, light weights to 320ppk for a 356kg Charolais at £1140.
Bullocks
Lisnaskea producer 698kg Simmental at £1550. Enniskillen producer 448kg Limousin at £1310, 394kg Limousin at £950. Derrylin producer 606kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 568kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240. Dromore producer 724kg Charolais at £1800, 644kg Charolais at £1490, 670kg Charolais at £1670, 648kg Limousin at £1700. Macken producer 576kg Limousin at £1490, 604kg Charolais at £1410. Ballinamallard producer 502kg Charolais at £1280, 512kg Simmental at £1180 638kg Limousin at £1660. Enniskillen 660kg Limousin at £1810, 664kg Limousin at £1800, 694kg Limousin at £1800, 624kg Limousin at £1600. Derrylin producer 576kg Charolais at £1550, 560kg Charolais at £1460. Aghalane producer 510kg Charolais at £1420, 506kg Limousin at £1390. Magheraveely producer 720kg Charolais at £1700, 472kg Charolais at £1310. Lack producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 462kg Aberdeen Angus at £1040, 442kg Aberdeen Angus at £1010. Roscor producer 356kg Charolais at £1140, 378kg Aberdeen Angus at £1010. Coa producer 472kg Friesian at £830. Fivemiletown proucer 350kg Limousin at £1070, 390kg Charolais at £1020, 496kg Charolais at £1330, 498kg Charolais at £1290. Irvinestown producer 648kg Charolais at £1710, 606kg Charolais 1510, 654kg Charolais at £1640. Killeter producer 488kg Charolais at £1270, 450kg Charolais £1260. Rosslea producer 576kg Charolais at £1490. Sixmilecross producer 464kg Charolais at £1210. Florencecourt producer 610kg Shorthorn at £1550, 574kg Shorthorn at £1440, 562kg Shorthorn at £1450, 630kg Shorthorn at £1570
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1300 for a Limousin 406kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1190 for a Simmental 426kg.
Ruling prices
Florencecourt producer 389kg Charolais steer at £1220, 306kg Charolais steer at £1080, 282kg Charolais heifer at £870, 330kg Charolais heifer at £910. Enniskillen producer 335kg Charolais bull at £1090, 263kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £710, 308kg Charolais bull at £1070, 318kg Charolais bull at £1050, 376kg Charolais heifer at £990, 406kg Charolais steer at £1220. Kesh producer 365kg Limousin bull at £800, 387kg Charolais bull at £1130, 365kg Limousin bull at £820, 270kg Limousin heifer at £660. Lisnaskea producer 202kg Limousin heifer at £640, 305kg Limousin bull at £840, 245kg Charolais bull at £850, 266kg Charolais heifer at £720, 281kg Limousin bull at £790. Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £960, 352kg Charolais bull at £1100, 401kg Charolais bull at £1090. Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Limousin bull at £1140, 319kg Limousin heifer at £740. Fintona producer 432kg Limousin bull at £1000, 400kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1160, 436kg Charolais bull at £1150, 402kg Limousin bull at £1080, 438kg Limousin bull at £1060. Derrylin producer 346kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £990, 310kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £840, 335kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £980, 346kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £870. Fivemiletown producer 421kg Charolais steer at £1220, 370kg Charolais heifer at £910, 389kg Charolais heifer at £1080. Ballinamallard producer 406kg Limousin bull at £1300, 403kg Limousin bull at £1260. Derrygonnelly producer 341kg Charolais steer at £1200, 279kg Charolais steer at £830, 375kg Charolais steer at £1180, 262kg Charolais steer at £840, 283kg Charolais heifer at £840. Bellanaleck producer 253kg Charolais steer at £830, 330kg Charolais heifer at £910, 355kg Charolais heifer at £850.
Calves
Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull born April at £240, Hereford bull born April at £170, Belgian Blue bull born April at £210, Belgian Blue bull born April at £330, Charolais bull born March at £340, Hereford heifer born March at £240, Hereford heifer born March at £210, Hereford heifer April at £150, Hereford heifer born April at £160, Charolais heifer born March at £235, Charolais heifer born March at £450, Aberdeen Angus heifer born March at £265.
Suckler cows
2020 Charolais heifer with March born Limousin bull at £1800. 2018 Charolais cow with December born Charolais heifer at £1740. 2012 Fleckvieh cow with January born Charolais bull at £1580. 2018 Simmental cow with February born Charolais bull at £1520. 2010 Limousin cow with December born bull at £1520
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 280ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1680, medium weights from 220-275ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £1140, while light weights sold from 225-285ppk paid for a 337kg Charolais at £960.
Lisnaskea producer Charolais 600kg at £1680, Charolais 612kg at £1680, Charolais 620kg at £1650, Charolais 600kg at £1600, Charolais 612kg at £1670. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 570kg at £1570. Derygonnelly producer Charolais 600kg at £1520
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 208ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1280 and to a top of at £1520, Friesian cows from 75-138ppk paid for a 690kg at £960.
Lisnaskea producer Charolais 846kg at £1520. Derrylin producer Charolais 750kg at £1470. Belleek producer Charolais 700kg at £1350. Florencecourt producer Charolais 780kg at £1340. Springfield producer Charolais 616kg at £1280. Portadown producer Charolais 730kg at £1290. Kinawley producer Charolais 616kg at £1120.