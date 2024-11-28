Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2150 and up to 307ppk at Enniskillen Mart
Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2150 and up to 307ppk for a 676kg Charolais at £2070.
Light weights sold to 351ppk for a 398kg Charolais at £1400.
Bullocks
Irvinestown producer 460kg Limousin at £1440, 414kg Limousin at £1330; Lisnaskea producer 398kg Charolais at £1400, 346kg Limousin at £1220, 414kg Charolais at £1400
Lisbellaw producer 534kg Hereford at £1630, 766kg Hereford at £2130; Fivemiletown producer 460kg Limousin at £1470, 520kg Limousin at £1630, 498kg Limousin at £1520
Dungannon producer 528kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 524kg Simmental at £1290; Letterbreen producer 534kg Charolais at £1650, 466kg Charolais at £1540, 464kg Charolais at £1550; Derrylin producer 710kg Charolais at £2150, 684kg Charolais at £2100; Aghalane producer 522kg Charolais at £1630, 516kg Charolais at £1660; Springfield producer 704kg Simmental at £1800, 612kg Montbeliarde at £1590, 574kg Montbeliarde at £1470, 612kg Friesian at £1550, 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 650kg Friesian at £1610, 600kg Friesian at £1770; Brookeborough producer 674kg Charolais at £2070, 638kg Charolais at £1860, 682kg Aberdeen Angus at £2090, 706kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040; Ederney producer 640kg Charolais at £1940, 582kg Charolais at £1770, 648kg Charolais at £1940; Carn producer 574kg Charolais at £1680 and Derrylin producer 552kg Charolais at £1700, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 568kg Charolais at £1770, 584kg Charolais at £1620.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1550 paid for a 485kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £7000 to £1190 for a 400kg Limousin.
Ruling prices
Derrylin producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 312kg Charolais steer at £1350, 343kg Charolais steer at £1330, 267kg Charolais heifer at £960, 307kg Charolais heifer at £1280; Belcoo producer 257kg Charolais heifer at £940, 225kg Charolais heifer at £820, 241kg Charolais bull at £1000; Letterbreen producer 326kg Charolais bull at £1160, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 269kg Charolais bull at £1060; Garrison producer 472kg Limousin bull at £1500, 337kg Limousin bull at £1020, 309kg Limousin bull at £990; Kesh producer 271kg Charolais bull at £1060, 371kg Charolais bull at £1190, 327kg Charolais bull at £1080; Newtownbutler producer 309kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 324kg Charolais bull at £1180, 307kg Charolais bull at £1070, 422kg Charolais steer at £1340; Enniskillen producer 420kg Charolais steer at £1460, 364kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 311kg Charolais bull at £1070, 327kg Limousin steer at £1200; Lisnaskea producer 299kg Limousin heifer at £1010, 330kg Limousin bull at £1110, 282kg Limousin bull at £1050, 323kg Limousin heifer at £1000; Garrison producer Charolais bull at £1350, 346kg Charolais bull at £1380, 302kg Charolais bull at £1140, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1020; Kesh producer 332kg Limousin steer at £1140, 306kg Limousin steer at £1140; Derrylin producer 480kg Charolais bull at £1500, 370kg Charolais bull at £1350, 390kg Charolais bull at £1340; Lisbellaw producer 418kg Limousin heifer at £1190, 359kg Limousin heifer at £1110; Belcoo producer 218kg Charolais heifer at £630, 201kg Charolais heifer at £590, 266kg Limousin bull at £930, 220kg Limousin bull at £900; Trillick producer 257kg Charolais bull at £980, 330kg Charolais bull at £1080; Derrylester producer 327kg Limousin bull at £1130, 346kg Limousin bull at £1130, 301kg Limousin bull at £1080, 311kg Limousin bull at £1070 and Derrygonnelly producer 350kg Limousin bull at £1160, 400kg Limousin bull at £1330, 277kg Limousin heifer at £910, 323kg Charolais heifer at £1090.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold to at £385 for an Aberdeen Angus and heifers sold to at £380 for a Charolais.
Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £385, Charolais heifer at £380; Newtownbutler producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £280; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £340; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £365; Monea producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300; Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £330 and Newtownbutler producer Belgian Blue heifer at £285.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to £1960 paid for a Simmental cow with Charolais bull at foot. Two year old Shorthorn bull sold for £2100.
Heifers
Heifers sold to £1870 paid for a 664kg Limousin.
Kesh producer 664kg Limousin at £1870, 614kg Limousin at £1780, 438kg Limousin at £1380, 616kg Limousin at £1830; Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais at £1250, 426kg Charolais at £1280, 430kg Charolais heifer at £1290; Enniskillen producer 448kg Charolais at £1200, 414kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 472kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1270; Fivemiletown producer Charolais heifer at £1410; Derrylin producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 366kg Belgian Blue at £750, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £970; Magheraveely producer 540kg Limousin heifer at £1600, 510kg Charolais at £1620, 538kg Charolais at £1650, 558kg Charolais at £1700, 590kg Charolais at £1860; Tamlaght producer 526kg Charolais heifer at £1610, 520kg Charolais at £1600, 494kg Charolais at £1540, 536kg Simmental at £1330, 550kg Charolais at £1650, 564kg Charolais at £1760 and Derrygonnelly producer 504kg Charolais at £1600, 534kg Hereford at £1370, 566kg Charolais at £1550.
Fat cows
Derrygonnelly producer 832kg Charolais at £1870; Lisbellaw producer 782kg Aberdeen Angus at £1830; Enniskillen producer 656kg Charolais at £1710 and Letterbreen producer Limousin bull 1014kg at £1820.
