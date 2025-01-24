Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2300 at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 1200 cattle met a tremendous trade in all sections at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2300 for a 740kg Charolais and up to 359ppk for a 512kg Charolais at £1840.

Light weights to 406ppk for a 332kg Charolais £1350.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Boho producer 712kg Charolais at £1280, 604kg Limousin at £2020, 650kg Charolais at £2000, 620kg Charolais at £1960, 656kg Charolais at £2230, 740kg Charolais at £2300; Letterbreen producer 488kg Charolais at £1690, 482kg Charolais at £1650, 474kg Charolais at £1610, 460kg Charolais at £1550; Derrylin producer 516kg Charolais at £1750, 596kg Limousin at £1700, 498kg Belgian Blue at £1650, 490kg Charolais at £1650; Aghalane producer 512kg Charolais at £1840, 524kg Limousin at £1750, 482kg Limousin at £1730, 572kg Charolais at £1860; Bellanaleck producer 538kg Simmental at £1720, 512kg Charolais at £1650, 514kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660; Aughnacloy producer 722kg Aberdeen Angus at £2180, 644kg Limousin at £2160, 580kg Limousin at £1850, 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010, 728kg Shorthorn at £2090, 674kg Charolais at £2220, 604kg Charolais at £1940; Caledon producer 604kg Charolais at £1940, 606kg Charolais at £1980, 588kg Charolais at £1790; Derrygonnelly producer 350kg Limousin at £1180, 350kg Simmental at £1000, 436kg Limousin at £1210; Tempo producer 510kg Limousin at £1710, 490kg Limousin at £1700, 494kg Belgian Blue at £1760; Belcoo producer 578kg Charolais at £1880, 528kg Charolais at £1860, 546kg Charolais at £1750, 564kg Charolais at £1880; Sixmilecross producer 466kg Charolais at £1720, 538kg Charolais at £1990, 474kg Charolais at £1720; Kesh producer 552kg Charolais at £1880, 492kg Charolais at £1660; Newtownbutler producer 520kg Charolais at £1960, 472kg Charolais at £1300, 366kg Charolais at £1810; Garrison producer 514kg Charolais at £1810, 556kg Limousin at £1640, 450kg Charolais at £1600; Irvinestown producer 626kg Charolais at £2130, 604kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £2010, 592kg Charolais at £1930; Ballinamallard producer 612kg Belgian Blue at £1730; Coa 586kg Hereford at £1650; Rosslea producer 538kg Charolais at £1660, 536kg Charolais at £1660; Tempo producer 612kg Charolais at £1800, 480kg Charolais at £1460, 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350; Derrylester producer 578kg Charolais at £1790, 534kg Charolais at £1600, 512kg Charolais at £1680; Rosslea producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 542kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1660, 556kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1770; Magheraveely producer 628kg Limousin at £1970, 626kg Charolais at £1990, 470kg Limousin at £1670, 504kg Limousin at £1730, 600kg Limousin at £2010; Brookeborough producer 406kg Aberdeen Angus at £1060, 426kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130, 384kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130; Enniskillen producer 470kg Belgian Blue at £1250, 362kg Charolais at £1240, 418kg Charolais at £1470; Fivemiletown producer 564kg Charolais at £1790, 1790, 542kg Charolais at £1740, 568kg Charolais at £1780, 554kg Charolais at £1740 and Castlederg producer 720kg Charolais at £2150, 614kg Charolais bull at £1890, 638kg Charolais bull at £1860, 570kg Charolais bull at £1630, 692kg Charolais at £2110.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £900 to £1660 for a 393kg Limousin.

Heifers sold from £800 to £1620 for a 361kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1450, 375kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 255kg Limousin heifer at £900; Lisnaskea producer 319kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1050, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 258kg Charolais heifer at £840, 314kg Limousin bull at £1040; Garrison producer 279kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 299kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 371kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 331kg Charolais heifer at £1450, 339kg Charolais steer at £1460; Garrison producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1620, 374kg Simmental heifer at £1310; Belleek producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1610, 393kg Charolais steer at £1220, 367kg Charolais steer at £1610; Lisbellaw producer 292kg Charolais steer at £1340, 281kg Charolais steer at £1220, 292kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 266kg Limousin heifer at £1080; Enniskillen producer 302kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 301kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 334kg Charolais bull at £1480, 356kg Limousin steer at £1450, 351kg Limousin heifer at £1320; Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin bull at £1160, 266kg Limousin bull at £980, 311kg Limousin bull at £1300, 382kg Charolais bull at £1580, 322kg Limousin bull at £1170; Enniskillen producer 285kg Charolais bull at £1220, 343kg Charolais bull at £1470, 312kg Charolais bull at £1510, 354kg Charolais bull at £1420; Boho producer 374kg Charolais steer at £1540, 354kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 237kg Charolais bull at £930; Derrygonnelly producer 398kg Charolais heifer at £1530, 402kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 364kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 373kg Charolais steer at £1480; Enniskillen producer 285kg Charolais bull at £1220, 343kg Charolais bull at £1470, 312kg Charolais bull at £1510, 354kg Charolais bull at £1420; Boho producer 374k Charolais steer at £1540, 354kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 237kg Charolais bull at £930; Derrygonnelly producer 398kg Charolais heifer at £1530, 402kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 364kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 373kg Charolais steer at £1480; Lisnaskea producer 264kg Charolais bull at £1160, 226kg Charolais heifer at £930, 238kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 236kg Charolais bull at £1030; Newtownbutler producer 411kg Charolais bull at £1370, 310kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 365kg Charolais bull at £1380, 276kg Charolais heifer at £990; Belcoo producer 325kg Charolais steer at £1400, 345kg Charolais heifer at £1590, 335kg Charolais steer at £1410, 381kg Charolais steer at £1420; Tempo producer 434kg Charolais heifer at £1430, 338kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 355kg Charolais heifer at £1320 and Irvinestown producer 330kg Charolais steer at £1450, 361kg Charolais steer at £1440, 322kg Charolais steer at £1340, 406kg Charolais steer at £1560.

Calves

December born Charolais bull at £570, Aberdeen Angus bull at £425, Aberdeen Angus bull at £380, Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Aberdeen Angus bull at £365, Holstein bull at £115, Limousin heifer at £490, Belgian Blue heifer at £440, Hereford heifer at £445, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £315, at £290, Belgian Blue heifer at £290, Belgian Blue heifer at £375, January born Hereford bull at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Hereford bull at £325, Holstein bull at £70, Friesian bull at £130, Hereford heifer at £320, Limousin heifer at £350, Limousin heifer at £330, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £195.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to £2340 paid for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Belleek producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at £2340; Trillick producer incalf Charolais cow at £2280, incalf Limousin cow at £2020, incalf Limousin cow at £1650, incalf Charolais cow at £1700, incalf Charolais cow at £1920, in calf Charolais cow at £2120; Rosslea producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1890 and Sixmilecross producer Aberdeen Angus cow incalf at £2080, Limousin cow incalf at £1630, Charolais cow in calf at £1940, Charolais cow in calf at £1660.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 341ppk paid for a 572kg Charolais £1950 and to a top of £2130.

Medium weights to 355ppk for a 434kg Limousin at £1540.

Light weights sold from 383ppk for a 368kg Charolais at £1410.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 642kg at £2130, Charolais 572kg at £1950, Charolais 614kg at £1990, Charolais 572kg at £1950, Charolais 600kg at £1900; Pettigo producer Charolais 640kg at £2110; Rosslea producer Charolais 628kg at £2020, Charolais 672kg at £2130; Coa producer Charolais 608kg at £1950, Charolais 388kg at £1460; Enniskillen producer Charolais 570kg at £1800; Garrison producer Charolais 550kg at £1760; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 494kg at £1600; Belturbet producer Limousin 500kg at £1680; Enniskillen producer Charolais 368kg at £1410; Florencecourt producer Charolais 386kg at £1390, 366kg Charolais at £1350 and Omagh producer Charolais 330kg at £1300.

Fat cows

Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus 1076kg at £2360; Kesh producer Shorthorn 806kg at £2320, Charolais 680kg at £2020, Limousin 692kg at £1990, Limousin 704kg at £1980; Tempo producer Simmental 726kg at £2080; Letterbreen producer Charolais 664kg at £1840 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 596kg at £1810, Charolais bull 960kg at £2180.