Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2870 at Enniskillen Mart

A market of top quality stock sold well in all rings at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2870 for a 720kg Charolais 399ppk.

Light weights sold to 513ppk for a 440kg Limousin £2260.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Ballinamallard producer Limousin 520kg at £2340, Limousin 460kg at £2150; Derrylin producer Limousin 485kg at £1950, Limousin 590kg at £2240, Limousin 500kg at £2150; Trillick producer Charolais 530kg at £2400, Limousin 465kg at £2100, Limousin 615kg at £2520; Aughnacloy producer Limousin 485kg at £2120, Charolais 545kg at £2240, Charolais 535kg at £2310; Garrison producer Charolais 515kg at £2240, Charolais 540kg at £2480, Charolais 435kg at £2450; Enniskillen producer Limousin 420kg at £1760, Simmental 410kg at £1910, Aberdeen Angus 430kg at £1860, Charolais 495kg at £2310, Charolais 490kg at £2300; Enniskillen producer Hereford 540kg at £2270, Hereford 480kg at £1940, Hereford 400kg at £1750; Omagh producer Charolais 450kg at £2090, 465kg Charolais at £2240, Charolais 435kg at £2100, Charolais 355kg at £1930, Limousin 365kg at £1900; Macken producer Charolais 720kg at £2870, Belgian Blue 670kg at £2650; Belcoo producer Charolais 495kg at £2320, Aberdeen Angus 595kg at £2450, Limousin 435kg at £2180; Armagh producer Limousin 635kg at £2500, Limousin 650kg at £2560, Limousin 670kg at £2600 and Kinawley producer Charolais 385kg at £2040, Charolais 370kg at £1870.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1300 to £2300 paid for a 315kg Charolais steer.

White heifers ranged from £1200 to £1930 for a 385kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Rosslea producer Charolais steer 230kg at £1560, Charolais steer 225kg at £1550, Charolais steer 295kg at £1660; Letterbreen producer Charolais bull 285kg at £1790,Charolais bull 310kg at £1840, Charolais bull 230kg at £1600, Charolais heifer 255kg at £1510, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1830, Charolais bull 265kg at £1750, Charolais bull 270kg at £1810, Aberdeen Angus steer 285kg at £1630; Derrylin producer Charolais steer 255kg at £1460, Charolais steer 295kg at £1710, Charolais steer 240kg at £1560 , Charolais heifer 275kg at £1860, Charolais heifer 310kg at £1810, Charolais steer 315kg at £2060, Charolais steer 330kg at £2050; Pettigo producer Charolais steer 395kg at £1900, Belgian Blue steer 205kg at £1450, Limousin heifer 280kg at £1700, Limousin heifer 265kg at £1550, Charolais steer 360kg at £1990, Hereford steer 260kg at £1480; Trillick producer Charolais steer 340kg at £1790, Charolais steer 300kg at £1590, Charolais steer 315kg at £1780, Charolais heifer 370kg at £1570; Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer 310kg at £1550, Limousin heifer 385kg at £1930, Limousin heifer 340kg at £1750, Limousin heifer 345kg at £1820, Charolais steer 360kg at £1800; Kesh producer Limousin steer 220kg at £1460; Castlederg producer Charolais heifer 375kg at £1570, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1790, Limousin bull 385kg at £1880 and Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais steer at £2300.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 490ppk paid for a 465kg Charolais at £2280.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light weight sold to 500ppk paid for a 350kg Charolais at £1770.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 600kg at £2420, Charolais 510kg at £2240; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 610kg at £2410, Charolais 495kg at £2250, Charolais 525kg at £2240, Charolais 490kg at £2230, Charolais 470kg at £2090 440kg at £2020, Charolais 390kg at £1810; Springfield producer Charolais 530kg at £2320, Charolais 465kg at £2280, Charolais 480kg at £2210, Charolais 480kg at £2100; Tempo producer Charolais 555kg at £2310, Charolais 470kg at £2200; Rosslea producer Charolais 475kg at £2190, Charolais 475kg at £2120, Charolais 420kg at £1970; Belcoo producer Charolais 455kg at £2160; Derrylin producer Charolais 480kg at £2050, Charolais 445kg at £1990 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 350kg at £1770.

Sucklers

Sucklers sold to £3920 for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull at foot.

Boho producer Simmental cow with Simmental bull at £3680; Kinawley producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £3420; Boho producer 2022 Charolais cow artificially inseminated to Limousin at £3300, 2023 Limousin cow artificially inseminated to Limousin at £3150; Fivemiletown producer 2023 Simmental cow artificially inseminated to Aberdeen Angus at £3200, 2022 Limousin cow artificially inseminated to Aberdeen Angus at £3120 and Bellanaleck producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3920.

Fat cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballinamallard producer Charolais 890kg at £3070 345ppk, Aberdeen Angus 920kg at £3060 322ppk.

Pettigo producer Belgian Blue 850kg at £2560 301ppk; Derrylester producer Limousin 735kg at £2470 336ppk; Kinawley producer Hereford 770kg at £2440 317ppk and Enniskillen producer Charolais 805kg at £2520 313ppk.

Drop calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to £940 for a Charolais and heifer calves to £770 for a Belgian Blue.

Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £860, Belgian Blue heifer at £770, Belgian Blue bull at £750, Charolais heifer at £680; Churchill producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £520, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £590, Aberdeen Angus bull at £570; Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £695 and Castlederg producer Charolais bull at £940, Charolais bull at £880, Charolais bull at £850, Charolais bull at £830.