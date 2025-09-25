Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2870 at Enniskillen Mart
Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2870 for a 720kg Charolais 399ppk.
Light weights sold to 513ppk for a 440kg Limousin £2260.
Bullocks
Ballinamallard producer Limousin 520kg at £2340, Limousin 460kg at £2150; Derrylin producer Limousin 485kg at £1950, Limousin 590kg at £2240, Limousin 500kg at £2150; Trillick producer Charolais 530kg at £2400, Limousin 465kg at £2100, Limousin 615kg at £2520; Aughnacloy producer Limousin 485kg at £2120, Charolais 545kg at £2240, Charolais 535kg at £2310; Garrison producer Charolais 515kg at £2240, Charolais 540kg at £2480, Charolais 435kg at £2450; Enniskillen producer Limousin 420kg at £1760, Simmental 410kg at £1910, Aberdeen Angus 430kg at £1860, Charolais 495kg at £2310, Charolais 490kg at £2300; Enniskillen producer Hereford 540kg at £2270, Hereford 480kg at £1940, Hereford 400kg at £1750; Omagh producer Charolais 450kg at £2090, 465kg Charolais at £2240, Charolais 435kg at £2100, Charolais 355kg at £1930, Limousin 365kg at £1900; Macken producer Charolais 720kg at £2870, Belgian Blue 670kg at £2650; Belcoo producer Charolais 495kg at £2320, Aberdeen Angus 595kg at £2450, Limousin 435kg at £2180; Armagh producer Limousin 635kg at £2500, Limousin 650kg at £2560, Limousin 670kg at £2600 and Kinawley producer Charolais 385kg at £2040, Charolais 370kg at £1870.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1300 to £2300 paid for a 315kg Charolais steer.
White heifers ranged from £1200 to £1930 for a 385kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Rosslea producer Charolais steer 230kg at £1560, Charolais steer 225kg at £1550, Charolais steer 295kg at £1660; Letterbreen producer Charolais bull 285kg at £1790,Charolais bull 310kg at £1840, Charolais bull 230kg at £1600, Charolais heifer 255kg at £1510, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1830, Charolais bull 265kg at £1750, Charolais bull 270kg at £1810, Aberdeen Angus steer 285kg at £1630; Derrylin producer Charolais steer 255kg at £1460, Charolais steer 295kg at £1710, Charolais steer 240kg at £1560 , Charolais heifer 275kg at £1860, Charolais heifer 310kg at £1810, Charolais steer 315kg at £2060, Charolais steer 330kg at £2050; Pettigo producer Charolais steer 395kg at £1900, Belgian Blue steer 205kg at £1450, Limousin heifer 280kg at £1700, Limousin heifer 265kg at £1550, Charolais steer 360kg at £1990, Hereford steer 260kg at £1480; Trillick producer Charolais steer 340kg at £1790, Charolais steer 300kg at £1590, Charolais steer 315kg at £1780, Charolais heifer 370kg at £1570; Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer 310kg at £1550, Limousin heifer 385kg at £1930, Limousin heifer 340kg at £1750, Limousin heifer 345kg at £1820, Charolais steer 360kg at £1800; Kesh producer Limousin steer 220kg at £1460; Castlederg producer Charolais heifer 375kg at £1570, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1790, Limousin bull 385kg at £1880 and Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais steer at £2300.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 490ppk paid for a 465kg Charolais at £2280.
Light weight sold to 500ppk paid for a 350kg Charolais at £1770.
Magheraveely producer Charolais 600kg at £2420, Charolais 510kg at £2240; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 610kg at £2410, Charolais 495kg at £2250, Charolais 525kg at £2240, Charolais 490kg at £2230, Charolais 470kg at £2090 440kg at £2020, Charolais 390kg at £1810; Springfield producer Charolais 530kg at £2320, Charolais 465kg at £2280, Charolais 480kg at £2210, Charolais 480kg at £2100; Tempo producer Charolais 555kg at £2310, Charolais 470kg at £2200; Rosslea producer Charolais 475kg at £2190, Charolais 475kg at £2120, Charolais 420kg at £1970; Belcoo producer Charolais 455kg at £2160; Derrylin producer Charolais 480kg at £2050, Charolais 445kg at £1990 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 350kg at £1770.
Sucklers
Sucklers sold to £3920 for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull at foot.
Boho producer Simmental cow with Simmental bull at £3680; Kinawley producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £3420; Boho producer 2022 Charolais cow artificially inseminated to Limousin at £3300, 2023 Limousin cow artificially inseminated to Limousin at £3150; Fivemiletown producer 2023 Simmental cow artificially inseminated to Aberdeen Angus at £3200, 2022 Limousin cow artificially inseminated to Aberdeen Angus at £3120 and Bellanaleck producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3920.
Fat cows
Ballinamallard producer Charolais 890kg at £3070 345ppk, Aberdeen Angus 920kg at £3060 322ppk.
Pettigo producer Belgian Blue 850kg at £2560 301ppk; Derrylester producer Limousin 735kg at £2470 336ppk; Kinawley producer Hereford 770kg at £2440 317ppk and Enniskillen producer Charolais 805kg at £2520 313ppk.
Drop calves
Beef bred bull calves sold to £940 for a Charolais and heifer calves to £770 for a Belgian Blue.
Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £860, Belgian Blue heifer at £770, Belgian Blue bull at £750, Charolais heifer at £680; Churchill producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £520, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £590, Aberdeen Angus bull at £570; Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £695 and Castlederg producer Charolais bull at £940, Charolais bull at £880, Charolais bull at £850, Charolais bull at £830.