Heavy weight bullocks sold to 306ppk for a 555kg Saler at £1700 and up to £1960 per head for a 750kg Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 545kg Simmental at £1540, 520kg Simmental at £1540; Derrylester producer 555kg Saler at £1700, 605kg Limousin at £1800, 625kg Limousin at £1750, 550kg Limousin 1570, 510kg Limousin at £1450; Macken producer 525kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300; Florencecourt producer 405kg Charolais at £1420, 405kg Charolais 1330, 380kg Charolais at £1380; Lack producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 395kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280; Derrygonnelly producer 435kg Limousin at £1400, 425kg Belgian Blue at £1100, 455kg Limousin at £1360; Fivemiletown producer 490k Charolais at £1550, 490kg Limousin at £1540, 415kg Charolais at £1220; Aghalane producer 480kg Charolais at £1580, 470kg Charolais at £1570, 470kg Limousin at £1500; Roscor producer 365kg Charolais at £1490, 395kg Charolais at £1430, 630kg Charolais at £1770, 500kg Limousin at £1460, 540kg Limousin at £1420, 530kg Charolais at £1300, 505kg Charolais at £1400; Newtownbutler producer 420kg Belgian Blue at £1100, 395kg Friesian at £740, 440kg Belgian Blue at £1190, 535kg Belgian Blue at £1370; Enniskillen producer 630kg Charolais at £1770, 505kg Charolais at £1400, 570kg Charolais at £1620, 550kg Charolais at £1550, 550kg Charolais at £1620, 570kg Charolais bull at £1630; Churchill producer 750kg Aberdeen Angus at £1960; Garvary producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 525kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330; Trillick producer 685kg Limousin at £1910, 670kg Aberdeen Angus at £1610; Derrylin producer 605kg Charolais bull at £1520, 490kg Limousin at £1510, 420kg Charolais at £1420, 360kg Limousin at £1230; Blaney producer 545kg Charolais at £1140, 525kg Shorthorn at £1170, 520kg Hereford at £1400, 640kg Shorthorn at £1520; Enniskillen producer 545kg Charolais at £1580, 525kg Charolais at £1540, 530kg Charolais at £1480, 540kg Charolais at £1510; Ednery producer 545kg Charolais at £1400 and Derrygonnelly producer 445kg Friesian at £1040, 455kg Friesian at £1010, 460kg Friesian at £1070, 460kg Friesian at £1060.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1690 for a Belgian Blue 487kg , heifers sold from £600 to £1270 for a Charolais 412kg.

Ruling prices

Maguiresbridge producer 487kg Belgian Blue bull at £1690, 461kg Belgian Blue bull at £1560, 391kg Limousin bull at £1280, 456kg Belgian Blue bull at £1340; Kinawley producer 324kg Charolais steer at £1100, 389kg Limousin steer at £1000, 334kg Limousin steer at £1040, 298kg Limousin heifer at £910, 327kg Charolais steer at £1070; Belcoo producer 392kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 312kg Charolais steer at £1050, 336kg Charolais steer at £1060; Belleek producer 367kg Charolais steer at £1210, 331kg Limousin steer at £1090, 276kg Limousin steer at £940, 320kg Charolais steer at £1240; Derrylin producer 434kg Limousin steer at £1190, 374kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 392kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 419kg Charolais bull at £1200; Castlederg producer 375kg Limousin heifer at £970, 276kg Charolais heifer at £970, 329kg Charolais heifer at £990, 289g Limousin bull at £1020; Fivemiletown producer 232kg Charolais heifer at £760, 334kg Limousin steer at £980, 256kg Charolais heifer at £770, 268kg Charolais steer at £910; Letterbreen producer 282kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 309kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 262kg Charolais bull at £950; Enniskillen producer 334kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 361kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 311kg Limousin heifer at £990; Tempo producer 320kg Limousin heifer at £1040, 332kg Limousin heifer at £950, 336kg Limousin heifer at £880; Irvinestown producer 495kg Charolais steer at £1330, 514kg Charolais steer at £1450 and Newtownbutler producer 304kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 402kg Charolais bull at £1230, 353kg Charolais heifer at £930.

Calves

Simmental heifer born March at £400, Simmental heifer born March at £360, Simmental heifer born March at £300; Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £215, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £205, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £235, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £370, Aberdeen Angus heifer born January at £335, Friesian heifer born March at £200, Charolais heifer born February at £450 and Charolais heifer born February at £300.

Suckler cows

2018 Limousin cow with December Limousin bull at £1600, 2015 Charolais cow with March Charolais heifer at £1590, 2015 Limousin cow in calf to Charolais bull at £1620, 2013 Limousin with January Charolais bull at £1520; 2017 Hereford cow near note to Limousin bull at £1440, 2013 Hereford cow near note to Limousin bull at £1300, 2018 cow near note to Charolais bull at £1460, 2015 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with January born Limousin bull at £1450 and 2018 Limousin cow with March Limousin heifer at £1480.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 302ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1660 and to a top price of £1760.

Medium weights from 335ppk for a for a 430kg Charolais at £1400.

Light weights sold to 340ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £1290.

Derrylin producer Limousin 600kg at £1760; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 540kg at £1700, Charolais 570kg at £1630, Charolais 500kg at £1570, Charolais 440kg at £1440; Boho producer Charolais 560kg at £1660; Tempo producer Charolais 550kg at £1660 and Rosslea producer Charolais 500kg at £1460, Charolais 480kg at £1400.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 262ppk paid for a 780kg Charolais at £2040.

Lighter weights 274ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1590, Friesian cows to 211ppk for a 700kg at £1490.