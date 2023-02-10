Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2040 for a 746kg Charolais and up to 309ppk for a 602kg Charolais at £1860 with light weights to 234ppk for a 342kg Charolais at £1110.

Bullocks

Derrylin producer 598kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470, 526kg Simmental at £1300, 538kg Limousin at £1560; Trillick producer 538kg Limousin bull at £1610, 472kg Limousin bull at £1260, 444kg Limousin bull at £1210; Coa producer 552kg Charolais at £1700, 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390; Culkey producer 654kg Charolais at £1840, 682kg Charolais at £1890, 652kg Charolais at £1890, 642kg Limousin at £1800, 746kg Charolais at £2040; Garrison producer 528kg Charolais at £1560, 458kg Charolais at £1390, 436kg Charolais at £1320; Belleek producer 444kg Charolais at £1400, 450kg Charolais at £1340, 444kg Charolais at £1380, 528kg Charolais at £1630, 560kg Charolais at £1740; Kesh producer 556kg Charolais at £1550, 602kg Charolais at £1860, 536kg Charolais at £1600; Ballinamallard producer 558kg Limousin at £1500, 522kg Limousin at £1440, 374kg Aberdeen Angus at £1040, 706kg Aberdeen Angus at £1630, 620kg Simmental at £1700; Irvinestown producer 572kg Charolais at £1650, 624kg Charolais at £1770, 686kg Charolais at £1900; Lisnaskea producer 544kg Aberdeen Angus 1260, 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 608kg Hereford at £1460, 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230; Enniskillen producer 432kg Charolais at £1340, 420kg Charolais at £1230, 414kg Charolais at £1160, 432kg Charolais at £1310, 544kg Charolais at £1570, 482kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1480, 484kg Charolais 1400, 484kg Charolais at £1040, 484kg Charolais 1400, 484kg Charolais at £1400, 632kg Blonde d'Aquitaine Limousin at £1710, 604kg Limousin at £1740, 652kg Limousin at £1440, 648kg 648kg Irish Moilie at £1800 and Fviemletowm producer 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 596 Charolais at £1700, 642kg Charolais at £1700.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 750 to 1490 for a Charolais 441kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1460 for a Charolais 357kg.

Ruling prices

Dromore producer 441kg Charolais steer at £1490, 427kg Charolais steer at £1210, 369kg Charolais steer at £1200; Enniskillen producer 409kg Charolais steer at £1420, 433kg Charolais steer at £1460, 442kg Charolais steer at £1250, 432kg Charolais steer at £1330, 516kg Charolais seer at £1540; Springfield producer 357kg Charolais heifer at £1460, 397kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 326kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 327kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 432kg Charolais heifer at £1440; Belcoo producer 410kg Charolais bull at £1250, 314kg Charolais bull at £1030, 293kg Charolais bull at £970, 370kg Charolais bull at £1180; Enniskilen producer 261kg Charolais bull at £880, 213kg Charolais bull at £710, 330kg Charolais bull at £1200, 448kg Limousin heifer at £1180, 275kg Limousin steer at £930; Florencecourt producer 356kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 354kg Charolais steer at £1240, 362kg Charolais steer at £1290; Kesh producer 268kg Charolais steer at £900, 284kg Charolais steer at £870; Derrylin producer 364kg Charolais bull at £1140, 35kg Charolais bull at £1190, 318kg Charolais bull at £1200; 392kg Limousin bull at £1150, 328kg Charolais bull at £1090; Belleek producer 447kg Charolais steer at £1480, 336kg Charolais steer at £1070, 319kg Charolais steer at £970 and Kinawley producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £700, 223kg Charolais heifer at £680, 256kg Charolais heifer at £830, 241kg Charolais heifer at £730.

Calves

Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £375; Garvery producer Simmental bull at £350, Limousin bull at £335, Limousin bull at £330, Limousin heifer at £235, Limousin heifer at £225, Limousin bull at £295; Letterbreen producer FKB bull at £295; Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue heifer at £360 and Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £320.

Suckler cows

Derrygonelly producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Shorthorn bull at £2090, Shorthorn pedigree bull at £1780; Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2190; Culkey producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1950; Derrylin producer Limousin cow due May to Limousin bull at £1820, Charolais cow due May to Limousin bull at £1800, Charolais cow due May to Limousin bull at £1780 and Fintona producer Aberdeen Angus bull pure breed at £1980.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 282ppk paid for a 592kg Charolais at £1670.

Mids up to at £1860 for a 682kg Charolais at £ 272ppk

Ballinamallard producer 682kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1310, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, 462kg Charolais at £1270, 432kg Charolais at £1300; Newtownbutler producer 518kg Charolais at £1450, 606kg Charolais at £1660, 566kg Charolais at £1540, 522kg Charolais at £1310, 526kg Charolais at £1510; Garrison producer 368kg Charolais at £1030, 404kg Charolais at £1000, 480kg Charolais at £1240, 514kg Limousin at £1300; Florencecourt producer 410kg Shorthorn at £1140, 424kg Charolais at £1190, 376kg Limousin at £1060, 438kg Charolais at £1340; Enniskillen producer 562kg Charolais at £1360; Lisnaskea producer 548kg Limousin at £1320, 516kg Charolais at £1260, 534kg Charolais at £1380; Dromore producer 586kg Limousin at £1600, 606kg Limousin at £1470; Coa producer 592kg Charolais at £1670, 538kg Limousin at £1480, 518kg Charolais at £1450; Newtownbutler producer 676kg Charolais at £1840, 682kg Charolais at £1860 and Kesh producer 554kg Charolais at £1470, 532kg Charolais at £1490.

Fat cows