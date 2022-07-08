Heavy weight cattle selling to £1670 at Enniskillen

Light weight bullocks to 307ppk for a 472kg Charolais at £1450, heavy weights to 253ppk for a 660kg Charolais at £1670.

Bullocks

Rosslea producer 560kg Hereford at £1270, 700kg Hereford at £1650. Tempo producer 790kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360. Belcoo producer 664kg Charolais bull at £1570. Newtownbutler producer 514kg Limousin at £1290, 478kg Charolais at £1260, 452kg Charolais at £1320. Rosslea producer 568kg Charolais at £1510, 528kg Limousin at £1400, 472kg Charolais at £1450, 540kg Limousin at £1450

Derrylin producer 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 484kg Shorthorn at £1110, 550kg Simmental at £1380, 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 556kg Limousin at £1350, 500kg Charolais at £1300, 532kg Belgian Blue at £1420, 464kg Charolais bull at £1360. Derrygonnelly producer 528kg Charolais at £1370, 566kg Charolais at £1370, 660kg Charolais at £1420. Tempo producer 560kg Limousin at £1480. Monea producer 554kg Hereford at £1400, 528kg Hereford at £1380. Castlederg producer 508kg Limousin at £1230. Dromore producer 632kg Limousin bull at £1860, 568kg Limousin bull at £1560.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1260 for a Charolais 394kg , heifers sold from £650 to £1190 for a Charolais 359kg.

Ruling prices

Tempo proucer 339kg Charolais steer at £1010, 372kg Belgian Blue steer at £1140, 327kg Charolais steer at £970, 349kg Charolais heifer at £950. Enniskillen producer 322kg Charolais heifer at £890, 402kg Charolais steer at £1260, 365kg Charolais steer at £1160, 360kg Limousin heifer at £860. Brookeborough producer 420kg Charolais steer at £1280, 370kg Limousin steer at £1110, 278kg Limousin steer at £830. Derrylin producer 269kg Charolais bull at £760, 302kg Hereford bull at £700, 253kg Charolais bull at £700, 360kg Charolais bull at £960. Kesh producer 396kg Limousin steer at £1100, 300kg Charolais steer at £930, 278kg Limousin steer at £840. Lisnaskea producer 336kg Charolais steer at £1050, 314kg Charolais steer at £910, 309kg Charolais steer at £970, 253kg Charolais steer at £790, 338kg Charolais steer at £990. Derrygonnelly producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £880, 296kg Charolais steer at £930. Kesh producer 339kg Charolais heifer at £910, 367kg Charolais steer at £1130, 318kg Charolais steer 1030, 495kg Charolais steer at £1170. Enniskillen producer 495kg Charolais steer at £1170, 405kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1000, 394kg Charolais steer at £1260, 425kg Charolais steer at £1000. Derrylin producer 338kg Charolais steer at £1000, 263kg Charolais steer at £790, 358kg Charolais steer at £1090. Seskinore producer 350kg Charolais steer at £1030, 392kg Simmental heifer at £980, 449kg Limousin heifer at £1180, 404kg Charolais heifer at £920. Belleek producer 212k Charolais heifer at £520, 378kg Charolais heifer at £910, 265kg Limousin bull at £660.

Calves

Bred calves sold to a top of at £570 for a Charolais an heifers to at £230 for a Aberdeen Angus.

Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £570. Monea producer Belgian Blue bull at £330. Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £230, Charolais bull at £335. Lisnaskea producer Hereford heifer at £270, Hereford bull at £240. Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £220.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold from at £1250 to a top of at £2000 paid for a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Rosslea producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2000, Limousin for with Limousin heifer at £1760. Enniskillen producer in calf Simmental at £1500. Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Saler bull at £1600, Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1500. Dungannon producer Shorthorn cow with Charolais heifer at £1800. Fivemiletown producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at £1660

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 244ppk paid for a 635kg Charolais at £1550, medium and light weights from 205-252ppk paid fir a 455kg at £1140.

Belcoo producer Charolais 670kg at £1560. Lisnaskea producer Charolais 635kg at £1550, Charolais 610kg at £1370, Charolais 555kg at £1360, Charolais 510kg at £1270. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 580kg at £1350, Charolais 570kg at £1340, Charolais 550kg at £1290. Belcoo producer Charolais 580kg at £1350. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1460, Charolais 630kg at £1400.

Fat cows

Beef cows sold up to £2160 for a 972kg Charolais at £222ppk and up to 262p for a 546kg Limousin at £1430.