Heavy weight cattle selling to £1850 per head at Enniskillen

Light weight bullocks sold to 292ppk for a 4004kg Charolais at £1180.
Heavy weights to 258ppk for a 662kg Charolais at £1710 and up to at £1850 per head.
Bullocks
Maguiresbridge producer 662kg Charolais at £1710. Enniskillen producer 432kg Charolais at £1140, 464kg Charolais at £1230, 474kg Charolais at £1290, 510kg Charolais at £1330, 466kg Charolais at £1210, 556kg Limousin at £1380, 530kg Limousin at £1350. Springfield producer 734kg Limousin at £1660. Trillick producer 526kg Limousin at £1280, 498kg Limousin at £1180. Derrylin producer 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 748kg Charolais at £1850. Irvinestown producer 676kg Belgian Blue at £1660, Lisnaskea producer 498kg Charolais at £1150, 534kg Charolais at £1140, Fivemiletown producer 366kg Charolais at £1090, 428kg Charolais at £1240, Tempo producer 442kg Hereford at £110, 458kg Hereford at £1040. Tamalght producer 732kg Shorthorn at £720. Derrygonnelly producer 364kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000. Brookeborough producer 636kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230. Lisbellaw producer 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 588kg Simmental at £1250 and Dungannon producer 458kg Charolais at £1240, 418kg Charolais at £1120, 468kg Limousin at £1140.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1350 for a Charolais 515kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1020 for a Charolais 335kg.
Ruling prices
Derrylin producer 396kg Charolais steer at £110, 288kg Charolais heifer at £900, 303kg Charolais heifer at £840, 336kg Charolais steer at £940. Enniskillen producer 273kg Charolais steer at £850, 223kg Charolais steer at £730, 27kg Charolais heifer at £600, 406kg Charolais steer at £1110, 448kg Charolais steer at £1070, Charolais steer at £1060, Charolais steer at £1080. Fivemiletown producer 242kg LI heifer at £690, 197kg Limousin heifer at £500. Derrylin producer 362kg Charolais heifer at £980, 388kg Charolais heifer at £920, 355kg Charolais heifer at £930. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais heifer at £790, 338kg Charolais steer at £920, 245kg Charolais heifer at £760, 258kg Charolais bull at £670. Brookeborough producer 316kg Charolais heifer at £920, 351kg Charolais steer at £1050, 320kg Charolais steer at £1000, 306kg Charolais heifer at £860. Fintona producer 252kg Limousin bull at £730, 237kg Charolais bull at £750, 282kg Charolais bull at £860, 262kg Limousin bull at £750. Kinawley producer 305kg Charolais steer at £1000, 342kg Charolais steer at £1040, 319kg Charolais steer at £970. Kesh producer 273kg Charolais steer at £850, 263kg Charolais heifer at £650, 227kg Charolais heifer at £600. Irvinestown producer 485kg Limousin bull at £1170, 444kg Limousin heifer at £860, 365kg Limousin heifer at £800, 319kg Limousin heifer at £720.
Calves
Charolais bull Limousin at £770 Limousin May, Charolais bull born April at £410, Charolais bull born April at £350. Aberdeen Angus bull born April at £430, Hereford bull born May at £2020, Aberdeen Angus bull April. Limousin heifer born may at £445, Simmental heifer born March at £455, Charolais heifer born May at £320, Charolais heifer born May at £340. Belgian Blue heifer born April at £290.
Suckler cows
2014 Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf born May at £1780. 2014 Hereford cow with Charolais bull calf born May at £1530. 2019 Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull born April at £1460. 2015 Hereford cow with Charolais heifer born May at £1400. 2018 Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf born February at £2060, 2019 Hereford cow Limousin bull heifer bull born April.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 282ppk paid for a 580kg Limousin at £1640, medium weights from 212-280ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £1340, while light weights sold from 220-275ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1100.
Lisbellaw producer Charolais 630kg at £1660, Charolais 626kg at £1630. Derrylin producer Charolais 580kg at £1640, Charolais 620kg at £1600, Charolais 620kg at £1550
Garrison producer Charolais 590kg at £1560. Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 600kg at £1590. Ballinamallard producer Charolais 600k at £1560. Culkey producer Charolais 590kg at £1510. Kesh producer Charolais 590kg at £1530.
Fat cows
Enniskillen producer Simmental 714kg at £1600. Monea producer Charolais 706kg at £1580. Irvinestown producer Limousin 652kg at £1480, Charolais bull 1046kg at £1890. Belleek producer 862kg Charolais at £1890. Belcoo producer Simmental bull 972kg at £1880.