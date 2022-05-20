Heavy weight cattle selling to £1850 per head at Enniskillen

Light weight bullocks sold to 292ppk for a 4004kg Charolais at £1180.

Heavy weights to 258ppk for a 662kg Charolais at £1710 and up to at £1850 per head.

Bullocks

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maguiresbridge producer 662kg Charolais at £1710. Enniskillen producer 432kg Charolais at £1140, 464kg Charolais at £1230, 474kg Charolais at £1290, 510kg Charolais at £1330, 466kg Charolais at £1210, 556kg Limousin at £1380, 530kg Limousin at £1350. Springfield producer 734kg Limousin at £1660. Trillick producer 526kg Limousin at £1280, 498kg Limousin at £1180. Derrylin producer 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 748kg Charolais at £1850. Irvinestown producer 676kg Belgian Blue at £1660, Lisnaskea producer 498kg Charolais at £1150, 534kg Charolais at £1140, Fivemiletown producer 366kg Charolais at £1090, 428kg Charolais at £1240, Tempo producer 442kg Hereford at £110, 458kg Hereford at £1040. Tamalght producer 732kg Shorthorn at £720. Derrygonnelly producer 364kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000. Brookeborough producer 636kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230. Lisbellaw producer 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 588kg Simmental at £1250 and Dungannon producer 458kg Charolais at £1240, 418kg Charolais at £1120, 468kg Limousin at £1140.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1350 for a Charolais 515kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1020 for a Charolais 335kg.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 396kg Charolais steer at £110, 288kg Charolais heifer at £900, 303kg Charolais heifer at £840, 336kg Charolais steer at £940. Enniskillen producer 273kg Charolais steer at £850, 223kg Charolais steer at £730, 27kg Charolais heifer at £600, 406kg Charolais steer at £1110, 448kg Charolais steer at £1070, Charolais steer at £1060, Charolais steer at £1080. Fivemiletown producer 242kg LI heifer at £690, 197kg Limousin heifer at £500. Derrylin producer 362kg Charolais heifer at £980, 388kg Charolais heifer at £920, 355kg Charolais heifer at £930. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais heifer at £790, 338kg Charolais steer at £920, 245kg Charolais heifer at £760, 258kg Charolais bull at £670. Brookeborough producer 316kg Charolais heifer at £920, 351kg Charolais steer at £1050, 320kg Charolais steer at £1000, 306kg Charolais heifer at £860. Fintona producer 252kg Limousin bull at £730, 237kg Charolais bull at £750, 282kg Charolais bull at £860, 262kg Limousin bull at £750. Kinawley producer 305kg Charolais steer at £1000, 342kg Charolais steer at £1040, 319kg Charolais steer at £970. Kesh producer 273kg Charolais steer at £850, 263kg Charolais heifer at £650, 227kg Charolais heifer at £600. Irvinestown producer 485kg Limousin bull at £1170, 444kg Limousin heifer at £860, 365kg Limousin heifer at £800, 319kg Limousin heifer at £720.

Calves

Charolais bull Limousin at £770 Limousin May, Charolais bull born April at £410, Charolais bull born April at £350. Aberdeen Angus bull born April at £430, Hereford bull born May at £2020, Aberdeen Angus bull April. Limousin heifer born may at £445, Simmental heifer born March at £455, Charolais heifer born May at £320, Charolais heifer born May at £340. Belgian Blue heifer born April at £290.

Suckler cows

2014 Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf born May at £1780. 2014 Hereford cow with Charolais bull calf born May at £1530. 2019 Aberdeen Angus heifer with Limousin bull born April at £1460. 2015 Hereford cow with Charolais heifer born May at £1400. 2018 Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf born February at £2060, 2019 Hereford cow Limousin bull heifer bull born April.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 282ppk paid for a 580kg Limousin at £1640, medium weights from 212-280ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £1340, while light weights sold from 220-275ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1100.

Lisbellaw producer Charolais 630kg at £1660, Charolais 626kg at £1630. Derrylin producer Charolais 580kg at £1640, Charolais 620kg at £1600, Charolais 620kg at £1550

Garrison producer Charolais 590kg at £1560. Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 600kg at £1590. Ballinamallard producer Charolais 600k at £1560. Culkey producer Charolais 590kg at £1510. Kesh producer Charolais 590kg at £1530.

Fat cows