Heavy weight cattle selling to £2900 at Enniskillen Mart

An entry of 923 cattle at Enniskillen Mart with trade holding steady all round.

Heavy weights sold to 434ppk for a 615kg Limousin at £2670 and up to £2900 for a 760kg Charolais.

Light weights sold to 516ppk for a 385kg Charolais at £1990.

Bullocks

Belleek producer 395kg Limousin at £1830, 365kg Charolais at £1590, 500kg Charolais at £2110, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 415kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800; Derrygonnelly producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 380kg Limousin at £1560, 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590; Macken producer 450kg Belgian Blue at £2010, 690kg Charolais at £2520; Letterbreen producer 650kg Limousin at £2540; Fivemiletown producer 535kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 525kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 635kg Shorthorn at £2040; Enniskillen producer 340kg Limousin at £1780, 270kg Charolais at £1550, 370k Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 405kg Charolais at £1960; Macken producer 470kg Hereford at £1950, 535kg Charolais at £1940, 470kg Hereford at £1770; Kinawley producer 610kg Limousin at £2540, 555kg Limousin at £2490, 540kg Limousin at £2460; Derrylin producer 515kg Limousin at £2530, 525kg Limousin at £2430, 535kg Charolais at £2430; Fivemiletown producer 605kg Limousin at £2370, 635kg Charolais at £2380; Ederney producer 695kg Charolais at £2780, 760kg Charolais at £2900, 700kg Charolais at £2810, 685kg Limousin at £2760; Enniskillen producer 460kg Limousin at £2230, 465kg Charolais at £2220; Trillick producer 615kg Charolais at £2250, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £2080, 435kg Charolais at £2150; Lisbellaw producer 615kg Limousin at £2670, 695kg Hereford at £2510; Fivemiletown producer 555kg Limousin at £2460, 490kg Charolais at £2260, 490kg Limousin at £2250, 535kg Charolais at £2370, 545kg Charolais at £2340; Sixmilecross producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950, 385kg Charolais at £1990; Lisnaskea producer 585kg Friesian at £1860, 665kg Friesian at £2200, 580kg Friesian at £1820, 525kg Friesian at £1700 and Clogher producer 370kg Charolais at £1910.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1300 to £2120 paid for a 420kg Charolais steer and White heifers ranged from £1200 to £2220 for a 465kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Rosslea producer 440kg Limousin bull at £2000, 340kg Limousin bull at £1780, 390kg Charolais bull at £1800, 225kg Limousin heifer at £1180, 255kg Charolais heifer at £1430; Garrison producer 205kg Limousin bull at £1170, 215kg Limousin bull at £1170, 215kg Limousin bull at £1310, 227kg Limousin bull at £1350; Belcoo producer 310kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1450, 245kg Irish Moile heifer at £1300, 280kg Charolais heifer at £1520, 261kg Charolais heifer at £1430; Florencecourt producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 200kg Charolais bull at £1240, 180kg Charolais bull at £1310, 245kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 244kg Charolais heifer at £1470; Trillick producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1900, 320kg Charolais bull at £1820, 300kg Limousin heifer at £1500, 250kg Charolais bull at £1640; Tempo producer 465kg Charolais heifer at £2220; Belleek producer 330kg Limousin steer at £1570, 360kg Limousin heifer at £1790, 375kg Limousin heifer at £1660, 345kg Limousin bull at £1700, 390kg Limousin bull at £1780; Enniskillen producer 320kg Charolais heifer at £1720, 320kg Charolais heifer at £1800, 275kg Charolais heifer at £1590, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1790; Fivemiletown producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £1760, 300kg Charolais steer at £1840, 315kg Charolais steer at £1700; Lisnaskea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1680, 335kg Limousin bull at £1700, 370kg Limousin bull at £1760, 210kg Limousin bull at £1340; Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1860, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 335kg Charolais bull at £1620, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1760, 340kg Charolais bull at £1880; Ederney producer 340kg Limousin heifer at £1720, 320kg Limousin heifer at £1710, 370kg Limousin heifer at £1770 and Irvinestown producer 295kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 410kg Limousin steer at £1780, 265kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1150, 305kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1400.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 405ppk paid for a 655kg Charolais at £2650 and up to at £3080 and medium weights to 508ppk paid for a 425kg Charolais at £2160.

Tempo producer Charolais 800kg at £3080; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 650kg at £2650, Charolais 660kg at £2620, Charolais 550kg at £2420; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 615kg at £2460; Enniskillen producer Charolais 590kg at £2440, Charolais 520kg at £2240, Charolais 450kg at £2180; Trillick producer Charolais 520kg at £2380; Springfield producer Charolais 505kg at £2310, Charolais 525kg at £2280 and Tempo producer Charolais 450kg at £2180.

Sucklers

Suckler cows sold to £3300 paid for a Limousin cow with Hereford Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Florencecourt producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £3300; Letterbreen producer Simmental cow with Charolais bull at £2900; Derrylin producer Simmental cow with Limousin bull at £3180; Belleek producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2840, Simmental cow with Charolais bull at £2900 and Garrison producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £2880.

Fat cows

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 850kg at £2810 330ppk; Lissan producer Limousin 835kg at £2780 332ppk; Leggs producer Limousin 725kg at £2460 340ppk, Simmental 735kg at £2460 335ppk and Florencecourt producer Simmental bull 1100kg at £3440 312ppk.

Drop calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £950 for a Aberdeen Angus and heifers to at £920 for a Charolais.

Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £950, Charolais heifer at £920, Belgian Blue bull at £780, Belgian Blue bull at £790; Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £740, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £630; Derrylin producer Hereford bull at £840, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £465; Tempo producer Charolais heifer at £580, Charolais heifer at £690, Charolais bull at £840; Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £860, Limousin bull at £870, Limousin bull at £830 and Newtownbutler producer Limousin heifer at £600, Limousin bull at £630, Limousin bull at £680.