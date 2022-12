Heavy weight steers sold to at £1620 for a 656kg Limousin.

Lighter weight steers to 296ppk for a 432kg Charolais at £1280

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Letterbreen producer 532kg Charolais at £1250, 4800kg Charolais at £1280; Derrylin producer 480kg Charolais at £1340, 596kg Limousin at £1430, 546kg Charolais at £1320

Belleek producer 596kg Limousin at £1430, 538kg Charolais at £1340; Enniskillen producer 562kg Simmental at £1460, 656kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 652kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 466kg Limousin at £1340, 546kg Charolais at £1390, 480kg Charolais at £1340; Florencecourt producer 466kg Charolais at £1290, 442kg Charolais at £1280; Lisbellaw producer 446kg Charolais at £1230, 544kg Charolais (bull), at £1270; Lisnaskea producers 436kg Charolais at £010 and Kesh producer 284kg Aberdeen Angus at £560.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks and bulls sold to at £1260 for a 435 Charolais.

Heifers sold to at £1150 for a 370kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 275kg Charolais heifer at £900, 275kg Charolais heifer at £850, 351kg Charolais bull at £1040, 399kg Charolais heifer at £900; Derrylin producer 325kg Charolais steer at £950, 350kg Charolais steer at £1040, 380kg Charolais steer at £1100; Garrison producer 390kg Charolais steer at £1170, 404kg Charolais steer at £1240 435kg Charolais steer at £1260; Tempo producer 434kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1040, 383kg Charolais steer at £ 1080; Lisnaskea producer 289kg Charolais heifer at £810 and Macken producer 430kg Limousin steer at £1090, 418kg Charolais steer at £1010, 402kg Limousin steer at £1070.

Calves

Shorthorn beef heifer born August at £560, Limousin bull born July at £480, Limousin heifer born June at £420, Belgian Blue bull born November at £275, Belgian Blue bull born November at £295, Belgian Blue bull born November at £265, Belgian Blue heifer born November at £250, Aberdeen Angus bull born November at £150, Aberdeen Angus heifer born November at £150, Limousin heifer born November at £245 and Belgian Blue heifer born November at £230.

Heifers

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 688kg at £1790, 710kg Charolais at £1720; Lack producer Charolais 590kg at £1510; Kinawley producer Charolais 500kg at £1250; Derrylin producer Charolais 422kg at £1200, Charolais 424kg at £1100 and Garvary producer Charolais 550kg at £1380, Charolais 500kg at £1300.

Fat cows

Enniskillen producer Charolais 820kg at £1660, Charolais 750kg at £1570; Derrylin producer Charolais 750kg at £1560; Lack producer Charolais 748kg at £1500; Lisbellaw producer 648kg Charolais at £1320 and Kinawley producer 636kg at £1380.

Suckler cows

