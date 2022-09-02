Heavy weight steers selling to £1950 at Enniskillen
A good first harvest day sale.
Heavy weight steers old to 289ppk for a 674kg Charolais at £1950.
Lighter weights to 309ppk for a 498kg Limousin at £1540 and 454kg Charolais at £1280.
Bullocks
Belcoo producer Charolais 454kg at £1280, Charolais 245kg at £1190. Irvinestown producer Charolais 674kg at £1950, Charolais 748kg at £1900, Charolais 742kg at £1970, Charolais 654kg at £1780. Springfield producer Charolais 514kg at £1200, Limousin 562kg at £1270, Limousin 540kg at £1200. Lisnaskea producer Charolais 430kg at £1000, Charolais 48kg at £1030. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 556kg at £1370, Charolais 514kg at £1200, Charolais 584kg at £1500. Lisbellaw producer Hereford 552kg at £1380, Hereford 626kg at £1510. Derrylin producer Charolais 428kg at £1210, Charolais 480kg at £1100, Aberdeen Angus 498kg at £1100. Dungannon producer Limousin 558kg at £1350, Charolais 518kg at £1380, Limousin 582kg at £1550.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1280 paid for a 485kg Aberdeen Angus, while heifers ranged from £650 to £1170 for 474kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Belcoo producer 421kg Charolais steer at £1230, 474kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 424kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 433kg Charolais heifer at £1060. Trillick producer 505kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 457kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 431kg Charolais heifer at £950. Kinawley producer 189kg Charolais bull at £590, 228kg Charolais bull at £710, 209kg Charolais bull at £620, 218kg Charolais bull at £670. Roslea producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 435kg Charolais heifer at £940, 431kg Charolais bull at £1060, 415kg Charolais heifer at £970. Derrygonnelly producer 251kg Charolais bull at £830, 305kg Charolais bull at £890, 257kg Charolais bull at £790, 246kg Limousin bull at £740
Boho producer 235kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £590, 210kg Hereford bull at £510,211kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £580,216kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £540. Enniskillen 379kg Charolais heifer at £960, 328kg Charolais heifer at £900, 314kg Limousin heifer at £760. Irvinestown producer 351kg Charolais bull at £1010, 392kg Charolais heifer at £940, 319kg Charolais heifer at £820.
Calves
Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £400. Irvinestown producer Simmental bull at £375. Garrison producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £320. Ballinamallard Belgian Blue heifer at £285. Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £275. Tempo producer Charolais heifer at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325. Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £300. Belleek producer Belgian Blue bull at £360, Hereford bull at £300.
Suckler cows
Ballinamallard producer Friesian cow with Charolais heifer calf at £1950. Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at £1500. Dungannon producer Hereford cow with Charolais bull at £2060, Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf at £1930. Belleek producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer calf at £1490. Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at £1670.
Heifers
Beef lots to 245ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1450, lighter weights from 202-255ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1250.
Ballinamallard producer Charolais 590kg at £1450, Charolais 600kg at £1370, Charolais 570kg at £1370. Macken producer Charolais 570kg at £1370, Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £1310, Aberdeen Angus 530kg at £1310. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 560kg at £1320, Charolais 570kg at £1300, Charolais 490kg at £1250. Garrison producer Charolais 500kg at £1230. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 458kg at £1120.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 239ppk paid for a 695kg Charolais at £1160.
Lighter lots sold from 120-230ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1150.
Fat bulls from 190ppk for a 946kg Charolais at £1830. Friesian cow from 79-180ppk.
Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull 960kg at £1830. Tamlaght producer Charolais 690kg at £1660, Charolais 630kg at £1410. Letterbreen producer Charolais 820kg at £1340. Derrylin producer Charolais 670kg at £1140.