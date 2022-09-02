Heavy weight steers selling to £1950 at Enniskillen

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy weight steers old to 289ppk for a 674kg Charolais at £1950.

Lighter weights to 309ppk for a 498kg Limousin at £1540 and 454kg Charolais at £1280.

Bullocks

Belcoo producer Charolais 454kg at £1280, Charolais 245kg at £1190. Irvinestown producer Charolais 674kg at £1950, Charolais 748kg at £1900, Charolais 742kg at £1970, Charolais 654kg at £1780. Springfield producer Charolais 514kg at £1200, Limousin 562kg at £1270, Limousin 540kg at £1200. Lisnaskea producer Charolais 430kg at £1000, Charolais 48kg at £1030. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 556kg at £1370, Charolais 514kg at £1200, Charolais 584kg at £1500. Lisbellaw producer Hereford 552kg at £1380, Hereford 626kg at £1510. Derrylin producer Charolais 428kg at £1210, Charolais 480kg at £1100, Aberdeen Angus 498kg at £1100. Dungannon producer Limousin 558kg at £1350, Charolais 518kg at £1380, Limousin 582kg at £1550.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1280 paid for a 485kg Aberdeen Angus, while heifers ranged from £650 to £1170 for 474kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 421kg Charolais steer at £1230, 474kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 424kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 433kg Charolais heifer at £1060. Trillick producer 505kg Charolais heifer at £1280, 457kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 431kg Charolais heifer at £950. Kinawley producer 189kg Charolais bull at £590, 228kg Charolais bull at £710, 209kg Charolais bull at £620, 218kg Charolais bull at £670. Roslea producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 435kg Charolais heifer at £940, 431kg Charolais bull at £1060, 415kg Charolais heifer at £970. Derrygonnelly producer 251kg Charolais bull at £830, 305kg Charolais bull at £890, 257kg Charolais bull at £790, 246kg Limousin bull at £740

Boho producer 235kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £590, 210kg Hereford bull at £510,211kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £580,216kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £540. Enniskillen 379kg Charolais heifer at £960, 328kg Charolais heifer at £900, 314kg Limousin heifer at £760. Irvinestown producer 351kg Charolais bull at £1010, 392kg Charolais heifer at £940, 319kg Charolais heifer at £820.

Calves

Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £400. Irvinestown producer Simmental bull at £375. Garrison producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £320. Ballinamallard Belgian Blue heifer at £285. Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £275. Tempo producer Charolais heifer at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325. Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £300. Belleek producer Belgian Blue bull at £360, Hereford bull at £300.

Suckler cows

Ballinamallard producer Friesian cow with Charolais heifer calf at £1950. Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at £1500. Dungannon producer Hereford cow with Charolais bull at £2060, Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf at £1930. Belleek producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer calf at £1490. Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at £1670.

Heifers

Beef lots to 245ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1450, lighter weights from 202-255ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1250.

Ballinamallard producer Charolais 590kg at £1450, Charolais 600kg at £1370, Charolais 570kg at £1370. Macken producer Charolais 570kg at £1370, Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £1310, Aberdeen Angus 530kg at £1310. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 560kg at £1320, Charolais 570kg at £1300, Charolais 490kg at £1250. Garrison producer Charolais 500kg at £1230. Lisbellaw producer Charolais 458kg at £1120.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 239ppk paid for a 695kg Charolais at £1160.

Lighter lots sold from 120-230ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1150.

Fat bulls from 190ppk for a 946kg Charolais at £1830. Friesian cow from 79-180ppk.