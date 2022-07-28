Heavy weights bullocks selling to £1800 at Enniskillen

Heavy weights bullocks to at £1800 for a 650kg Limousin and up to 285ppk for a 574kg Charolais at £1640.
Light weights up to 320p for a 350kg Charolais at £1120.
Bullocks
Lisnaskea producer 454kg Limousin at £1220. Irvinestown producer 432kg Charolais at £1290, 436kg Charolais at £1140, 480kg Charolais at £1290, 370kg Charolais at £1060. Rosslea producer 660kg Charolais at £1590, 648kg Charolais at £1650, 408kg Charolais at £1450. Clogher producer 604kg Charolais at £1450. Omagh producer 408kg Charolais at £1210. Sixmilecross producer 394kg Charolais at £1120, 360kg Charolais at £1090. Dungannon producer 646kg Charolais at £1630, 654kg Aberdeen Angus at £1650, 640kg Limousin at £1630, 650kg Limousin at £1800, 638kg Charolais at £1570, 614kg Charolais at £1570, 614kg Limousin at £1550, 600kg Limousin at £1670, 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320, 578kg Limousin at £1580. Aughnacloy producer 536kg Charolais at £1470. Caledon producer 644kg Charolais at £1700, 722kg Charolais at £1750. Kesh producer 454kg Charolais at £1160, 458kg Charolais at £1160, 454kg Charolais at £1220. Fivemiletown producer 346kg Charolais at £1030, 390kg Charolais at £1080, 304kg Charolais at £910, 328kg Charolais at £1020, 372kg Charolais at £1100, 358kg Charolais at £1120. Enniskillen producer 618kg Charolais at £1620, 714kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670. Blaney producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1160, 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1220, 442kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000, 386kg at £990, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1220, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090. Letterbreen producer 584kg Charolais at £1600, 574kg Charolais at £1640, 554kg Charolais at £1570, 452kg Limousin at £1030.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1270 for a Charolais 399kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1020 for a Charolais 287kg.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 336kg Charolais steer at £1090, 353kg Charolais steer at £1170, 329kg Charolais steer at £1140, 294kg Limousin at £870, 343kg Saler heifer at £820, 381kg Saler heifer at £900, 304kg Charolais steer at £910, 382kg Charolais steer at £1120. Fivemiletown producer 398kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 390kg Charolais steer at £1150, 321kg Simmental heifer at £750, 287kg Charolais bull at £820. Florencecourt producer 290kg Charolais bull at £820, 290kg Charolais bullat £860, 347kg Charolais bull at £1040, 331kg Charolais bull at £980. Derrylin producer 289kg Limousin steer at £890, 451kg Limousin heifer at £1010, 407kg Limousin heifer at £990. Newtownbutler producer 306kg Limousin heifer at £750, 377kg Charolais steer at £960, 392kg Charolais steer at £1200. Tempo producer 389kg Charolais steer at £1200, 307kg Limousin bull at £760. Irvinestown producer 322kg Limousin heifer at £860, 351kg Limousin bull at £890, 329kg Charolais heifer at £740. Ederney producer 315kg Charolais steer at £890, 279kg Charolais bull at £810, 319kg Charolais heifer at £760. Florencecourt producer 398kg Charolais steer at £1160, 374kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £790, 348kg Charolais heifer at £890. Fivemiletown producer 429kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1010, 419kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £990, 347kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £870, 332kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1000. Garrison producer 328kg Charolais bull at £1100, 315kg Charolais bull at £960, 305kg Charolais heifer at £800. Drumquin producer 626kg Charolais bull at £1480, 287kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 485kg Charolais bull at £1210.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold from at £250 to at £640 for a Charolais and heifer calves sold to a top of at £365 for a Charolais.
Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £640. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £540. Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250. Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £370. Derrylester producer Charolais bull at £380. Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £230. Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £310, Belgian Blue bull at £250. Fivemiletown producer Hereford heifer at £245, Hereford heifer at £230.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold from at £1200 to a top of at £2060 paid for a Charolais cow with her Charolais bull calf at foot.
Garrison producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2060. Belcoo producer Shorthorn cow with Charolais bull at £1830. Enniskillen producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £1650. Springfield producer Limousin cow with Simmental heifer at £1560. Fivemiletown producer Hereford cow with Limousin heifer at £1700.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 255ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1520 and to a top price of at £1630.
Medium weights to 261ppk for a 544kg Charolais at £1420 and light weights from 200-254ppk paid for a 460kg Charolais at £1170.
Newtownbutler producer Charolais 660kg at £1630, Charolais 630kg at £1530, Charolais 596kg Charolais at £1520. Trillick producer Charolais 600kg at £1500. Derrylin producer Charolais 540kg at £1420, Charolais 600kg at £1400, Charolais 520kg at £1380. Tempo producer Charolais 520kg at £1320, 520kg Charolais at £1320. Leggs producer Charolais 500kg at £1240. Derrylin producer Charolais 470kg at £1140, 450kg at £1110.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 259ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1430.
Lighter weights from 125ppk-245ppk for a 480kg Charolais at £1180.
Fat bulls to 240ppk paid for a 648kg Charolais at £1550 and to a top of at £1980, Friesian cows from 82-202ppk paid for a 600kg Friesian at £1210.
Garrison producer Charolais 720kg at £1600 22ppk. Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1570 238ppk.