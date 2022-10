Light eight steers to 272ppk for a 452k Charolais at £1230.

Heavy weights from 257ppk for a 564kg Charolais at £1450 and up to at £1680 per head.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Newtowbutler producer 372kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, 346kg Aberdeen Angus at £790, 382kg Aberdeen Angus at £930. Macken producer 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290, 438kg Limousin at £1150. Enniskillen producer 542kg Charolais at £1130, 486kg Charolais at £1170, 560kg Charolais at £1240, 452kg Charolais at £1230, 530kg Charolais at £1300. Trillick producer 564kg Charolais at £1450, 500kg Limousin at £1320, 520kg Charolais at £1310, 512kg Charolais at £1370. Lisbellaw producer 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200, 554kg Limousin at £1210. Ballinamallard producer 433kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100, 396kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290. Dungannon producer 492kg Charolais at £1250, 476kg Charolais at £1220, 478kg Limousin at £1160

Derrylin producer 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 528kg Limousin at £1340. Rosslea producer 500kg Charolais at £1280, 504kg Saler at £1130. Kinawley producer 450kg Limousin at £1200. Derrylester producer 698kg Hereford at £1680, 668kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 584kg Hereford at £1380. Newtowbutler producer 624kg Charolais at £1590, 644kg Charolais at £1490, 532kg Limousin at £1400.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £1310 for a Charolais 439kg.

Heifers sold from £600 to £930 for a Charolais 340kg.

Ruling prices

Fivemiletown producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £930, 349kg Charolais steer at £1100, 361kg Charolais steer at £950, 362kg Charolais steer at £1090. Enniskillen producer 439kg Charolais steer at £1310, 257kg Limousin heifer at £650, 377kg Charolais steer at £1160. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin bull at £870, 209kg Charolais bull at £690, 223kg Limousin heifer at £660, 298kg Simmental bull at £830. Derrylester producer 260kg Limousin bull at £750, 210kg Limousin bull at £680, 243kg Charolais heifer at £710, 176kg Limousin bull at £600. Garrison producer 378kg Charolais steer at £1100, 350kg Charolais steer at £1050, 308kg Charolais steer at £910, 331kg Charolais steer at £920. Letterbreen producer 238kg Charolais bull at £740, 299kg Limousin bull at £770, 278kg Charolais heifer at £850, 258kg Charolais bull at £670. Castlederg producer 200kg Limousin bull at £640, 308kg Limousin heifer at £770, 221kg Limousin bull at £670. Trillick producer 270kg Limousin bull at £750, 366kg Limousin bull at £830, 424kg Limousin bull at £930. Irvinestown producer 320kg Charolais bull at £940, 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £810,415kg Charolais steer at £1170, 390kg H steer at £1140. Fivemiletown producer 285kg Charolais heifer at £850, 281kg Charolais heifer at £830, 321kg Charolais steer at £970, 315kg Charolais steer at £930, 368kg Limousin steer at £1000. Monea producer 316kg Charolais steer at £960, 238kg Charolais heifer at £590, 269kg Charolais bull at £720, 248kg Charolais heifer at £710. Ballinamallard producer 291kg Charolais bull at £940304kg Charolais heifer at £860, 305kg Limousin heifer at £770, 351kg Charolais steer at £1070, 316kg Charolais heifer at £870. Lisnaskea producer 342kg Charolais heifer at £940, 279kg Charolais bull at £760, 263kg Charolais bull at £830, 305kg Charolais heifer at £780. Belleek producer 377kg Charolais bull at £1160, 270kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £660, 247kg Limousin heifer at £670. Lisbellaw producer 237kg Charolais bull at £760, 242kg Charolais bull at £790, 286kg Charolais bull at £840. Kesh producer 270kg Shorthorn heifer at £760, 266kg Charolais bull at £770, 218kg Charolais bull at £600. Belleek producer 365kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £890, 302kg Hereford steer at £690 360kg Charolais heifer at £880.

Calves

Charolais heifer at £390, Aberdeen Angus bull at £380, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Charolais bull at £270, Belgian Blue bull at £230, Belgian Blue heifer at £250, Shorthorn bull at £170 and Fleckvieh heifer at £160.

Lumps

Limousin bull (five months) 640, Limousin bull (five months) at £550, Charolais heifer (three months) 450, Charolais heifer (three months) at £430, Charolais bull (four months) at £560, Belgian Blue bull (two months) at £350 and Aberdeen Angus bull (four months) at £450

Suckler cows

2017 Limousin cow with five month heifer at £2100. 2018 Shorthorn beef cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £1840. 2016 Saler cow with Charolais heifer at £1700. 2019 Simmental cow with Charolais bull at £1600. 2019 Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £1500. 2010 Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1400. 2018 Charolais due December to Limousin bull at £1390.

Heifers

Leggs producer Charolais 866kg at £1750. Clabby producer Charolais 790kg at £1630. Belcoo producer Charolais 752kg at £1580, Charolais 686kg at £1380. Letterbreen producer Charolais 692kg at £1340. Drumharvey producer Limousin 646kg at £1330. Ballinamallard producer Limousin 630kg at £1280.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 208ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1280 and to a top of at £1520.

Friesian cows from 75-138ppk paid for a 690kg at £960.