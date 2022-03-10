Heavyweight cattle selling at a higher price per kilo at Omagh
In an ever-changing world, few would have seen heavyweight cattle selling at a higher price per kilo than lightweights, as is currently the case.
Bullocks
C A Cathers, Beragh 625k £1640; 695k £710k £1660, B McSorely, Beragh 700k £1640; 675k £1615; 665k £1560; 630k £1530, M McCanny, Sion Mills 560k £1385, R McFarland, Crosh 625k £1540, N Curley, Claudy 565k £1380; 615k £1405; 470k £1210, W McLean, Ballygawley 650k £1580; 615k £1480, J Patterson, Drumquin 535k £1290; 460k £1120; 475k £1150, T D McPhilomey, Omagh 555k £1330; 460k £990, R McCrossan, Drumquin 630k £1490; 645k £1525; 685k £1595, E Loughran, Carrickmore 585k £1375, J S Robinson, Newtownstewart 500k £1170; 400k £1055; 410k £1080, R Gilmore, Dromore 510k £1190, J McNulty, Glenmornan 655k £1520, D Gallagher, Mountfield 400k £1100; 390k £1100, A Hogg, Ballymagroarty 475k £1210; 450k £1140; 445k £1120, C McLaughlin, Omagh 495k £1170, Loane Partners, Kesh 355k £1020; 395k £1105; 360k £970, FR Hill, Newtownstewart 395k £1040, R McPhillemy, Newtownstewart 355k £920, J Bratton, Lack 400k £910 and D Vance, Trillick 445k £990; 320k £720; 360k £780.
Heifers
G McGarrity, Carrickmore 670k £1660; 555k £1310, J B Barrett, Tattysallagh 670k £1640; 595k £1440; 555k £1350; 635k £1470, S Mitchell, Eskra 620k £1300; 545k £1300, R Wilson, Baronscourt 620k £1550; 550k £1280, N McComb, Donemana 590k £1470; 550k £1360, Wm Irvine, Ederney 560k £1390; 550k £1340, M Taggart, Leglands 625k £1550; 550k £1300; 570k £1290, M Daly, Carrickmore 505k £1240; 455k £1080; 475k £1110, P Owens, Sixmilecross 600k £1460, M Thompson, Kesh 505k £1190, G Lindsay, Strabane 540k £1250; 630k £1450; 585k £1340, P McLaughlin, Dromore 615k £1420, Wm Johnston, Lack 675k £1540, C Caldwell, Killen 560k £1260, E Swift, Irvinestown 535k £1200; 460k £1080, G Woods, Fintona 575k £1280, M McManus, Dromore 620k £1370, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 495k £1200; 485k £1180, A Adams, Doogary 420k £980, D Gallagher, Mountfield 430k £970 and D Gallagher, Irvinestown 380k £890.
Fat cows
V McFarland, Ballygawley 520k £211, D McKinley, Tarlim 870k £209; 820k £169; 850k £168, M Daly, Carrickmore 540k £209, J Monaghan, Ederney 700k £197, Wm Rankin, Castlederg 560k £189; 550k £186, N O’Donnell, Trillick 680k £189, J Duff, Loughmacrory 770k £188, D Gallagher, Mountfield 730k £187, J Gormley, Carrickmore 500k £182; 660k £177, G Thompson, Kesh 600 £180; 590k £179, J Maguire, Clonee 630k £169 and D F Monaghan, Ederney 580k £169.
Friesian cows
A R Millar, Sion Mills 740k £167, K McGrade, Dromore 500k £160, J H Farms, Drumlegagh 680k £154; 700k £148; 650k £144, M Donnelly, Drumquin 810k £153, N Hutchinson, Trillick 660k £149, V Armstrong, Irvinestown 570k £148 and Jas Cummins, Castlederg 700k £141.
Dropped calves
L McCarney, Seskinore £485 Charolais bull; £405 Aberdeen Angus heifer, L Logue, Trillick £420 Limousin bull, J L Davis, Strabane £400 Belgian Blue bull; £345 Belgian Blue heifer, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £390 Limousin heifer, T Colhoun, Strabane £395; £360 and £355 Belgian Blue bulls, M T Grimes, Beragh £390 Belgian Blue bull; £350 Belgian Blue heifer, B Stewart, Castlederg £385 Charolais bull, C McGinley, Ballygawley £385 Charolais bull, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £390; £380 and £360 Limousin heifers, M Mullan, Tattyreagh £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Warnock, Trillick £370 Limousin bull and S O’Neill, Drumragh £365 Hereford bull.