Hedge cutting and the use of arm mounted cutters

Hedge cutting is an essential practice for the farming community, going beyond aesthetics to ensure the health, safety, and productivity of the land, however, there are important regulations and best practices that must be followed when it comes to hedge cutting.

Well-maintained hedges provide natural barriers that help control and protect livestock, acting as fences to prevent animals from wandering off. In addition, they serve as effective windbreaks, protecting crops from strong winds, reducing the risk of damage, and helping to prevent soil erosion. By maintaining these boundaries, farmers can create a more stable environment for both livestock and crops.

Bird nesting season runs from 1st March to 31st August; cutting hedges during this period is prohibited unless necessary for road safety or essential agricultural reasons. This rule protects nesting birds and supports local biodiversity. Farmers are also encouraged to leave certain areas uncut to provide natural habitats for wildlife, further promoting the environmental sustainability of their land.

Farmers and workers need to be well-trained in the safe and efficient use of hedge cutting machinery. Lantra’s ‘Arm Mounted Cutting Equipment’ course is a valuable resource, providing the necessary skills and knowledge to operate these machines safely. The course covers critical topics such as pre-start checks, general safety practices, roadside working, and practical operation techniques. This ensures that those using arm-mounted hedge cutters can do so with a focus on minimising risks, particularly when working near roads or in busy areas, preventing accidents and promoting overall safety.

By following best practices and receiving proper training, farmers can maintain their hedges in a way that is both beneficial for agriculture and supportive of the environment. Learn more about the ‘Arm Mounted Cutting Equipment’ course offered by Lantra at www.lantra.co.uk