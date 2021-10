Heifer sells to £1890 at Hilltown saleyard

Ewes: Dromore farmer £129, Newtownhamilton farmer £118, Kilcoo farmer £118, Dromore farmer £116, Rathfriland farmer £113, Kilcoo farmer £110, Ballyward farmer £110, Kilkeel farmer £102, Ballyward farmer £101, Kilcoo farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Dromore farmer £111.50 for 25.5kg (437ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £110 for 25kg (440ppk), Rostrevor farmer £109 for 23kg (473ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108.50 for 24kg (452ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 23kg (469ppk), Dromore farmer £107 for 23.2kg (461ppk), Ballyward farmer £106 for 22kg (481ppk), Rathfriland farmer £105 for 22.1kg (475ppk), Rathfriland farmer £105 for 23.8kg (441ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 21kg (490ppk), Castlewellan farmer £103 for 22kg (468ppk), Rathfriland farmer £101.50 for 20kg (507ppk), Rathfriland farmer £101 for 22.5kg (448ppk).

Store lambs: Dromara farmer £102 for 19.7kg (517ppk), Ballyward farmer £99 for 18.6kg (532ppk), Leitrim farmer £98 for 17.1kg (573ppk), Kilcoo farmer £97 for 18kg (538ppk), Castlewellan farmer £95 for 17kg (558ppk), Ballynahinch £94 for 17.4kg (540ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £92.50 for 16.8kg (550ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £91.50 for 16.3kg (561ppk), Leitrim farmer £90 for 16kg (562ppk), Leitrim farmer £88 for 13.8kg (637ppk), Kilcoo farmer £86 for 14.3kg (601ppk), Rostrevor farmer £83 for 14.5kg (572ppk), Rostrevor farmer £82 for 13.5kg (607ppk), Castlewellan farmer £78 for 12.8kg (609ppk), Kilcoo farmer £75 for 12.2kg (614ppk), Downpatrick farmer £69 for 12.2kg (565ppk), Ballyward farmer £61 for 10.8kg (564ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £54 for 8kg (675ppk).

An outstanding entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 23rd October saw fat cows sell to £1370, heifers to £1890 and bullocks to £1820.

Fat cows: Warrenpoint farmer £1370 for 660kg (201ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 670kg (194ppk), Leitrim farmer £1260 for 774kg (162ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 704kg (170ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1200 for 760kg (158ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 640kg (182ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 762kg (144ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 698kg (153ppk), Ballyward farmer £1060 for 780kg (135ppk), Burren farmer £1020 for 698kg (146ppk).

Cows & Calves: Warrenpoint farmer £1500, Clough farmer £1390, Dromara farmer £1160, Killinchy farmer £1120.

Weanling heifers: Kilcoo farmer £950 for 302kg (314ppk), Rostrevor farmer £880 for 330kg (266ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 342kg (254ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 342kg (233ppk), Dromara farmer £780 for 282kg (276ppk), Dromara farmer £760 for 302kg (251ppk), Mayobridge farmer £750 for 270kg (277ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 270kg (274ppk), Hilltown farmer £730 for 296kg (246ppk), Kilkeel farmer £700 for 276kg (253ppk), Kilkeel farmer £620 for 258kg (240ppk), Kilcoo farmer £610 for 250kg (244ppk), Mayobridge farmer £590 for 208kg (283ppk), Kilkeel farmer £560 for 246kg (227ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1120 for 490kg (228ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 364kg (283ppk), Dromore farmer £1000 for 436kg (229ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 408kg (240ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 362kg (268ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 362kg (262ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 408kg (225ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 344kg (264ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 374kg (240ppk), Kilcoo farmer £860 for 316kg (272ppk), Dromore farmer £850 for 318kg (267ppk), Kilkeel farmer £830 for 342kg (242ppk), Katesbridge farmer £820 for 292kg (280ppk), Dromara farmer £780 for 296kg (263ppk), Katesbridge farmer £720 for 274kg (262ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1890 for 760kg (248ppk), Newry farmer £1330 for 580kg (229ppk), Hilltown farmer £1320 for 630kg (209ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1290 for 584kg (220ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 558kg (228ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1260 for 588kg (214ppk), Newcastle farmer £1170 for 536kg (218ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 550kg (204ppk), Hilltown farmer £1110 for 452kg (245ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1090 for 534kg (204ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 480kg (222ppk), Newry farmer £1060 for 460kg (230ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 458kg (222ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1020 for 500kg (204ppk), Attical farmer £1010 for 448kg (225ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1000 for 432kg (231ppk), Attical farmer £920 for 400kg (230ppk).