Heifer with a bull calf sells to a top price of £4500 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 29th March sold to packed ringside of buyers for all classes with stiff competition for all stock.

Heifers

150 heifers included forward and heavy heifers.

Good quality forward heifers sold to £413 for 554k at £2290 from a Loughgilly farmer followed by £398 for 518k at Aberdeen Angus £2060 from A Gilford producer.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £350 to £398.

Heavy heifers sold to £403 for 608k at £2450 from a Portadown farmer followed by £401 for 720k at £2890 from a Killylea farmer.

A Lisburn farmer received £392 for 638k at £2500. All good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £383 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing type heifers sold to £452 for 454k at £2050 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £441 for 492k at £2170 and £438 for 452k at £1980.

All good quality middleweights sold from £370 to £397 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Loughgilly farmer 554k £2290 £413.00; Gilford farmer 518k £2060 £398.00; Portadown farmer 550k £2180 £396.00; Richhill farmer 582k £2300 £395.00; Portadown farmer 552k £2180 £395.00; Poyntzpass farmer 504k £1990 £395.00; Katesbridge farmer 588k £2310 £393.00; Newry farmer 560k £2180 £389.00 and Tandragee farmer 578k £2250 £389.

Heavy heifers

Portadown farmer 608k £2450 £403.00; Killylea farmer 720k £2890 £401.00; Lisburn farmer 638k £2500 £392.00; Katesbridge farmer 622k £2380 £383.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £2280 £378.00; Leitrim farmer 628k £2330 £371.00; Leitrim farmer 632k £2340 £370.00 and Katesbridge farmer 660k £2400 £364.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 454k £2050 £452.00; Cullyhanna farmer 492k £2170 £441.00; Cullyhanna farmer 452k £1980 £438.00; Tynan farmer 408k £1650 £404.00; Tynan farmer 456k £1840 £404.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 456k £1810 £397.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 474k £1880 £397.00; Lisburn farmer 400k £1580 £395.00; Armagh farmer 474k £1860 £392.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 406k £1580 £389.

Bullocks

130 bullocks sold in brisk demand with increased number of buyers at ringside.

Forward type bullocks sold steadily from £380 to £451 for 506k Aberdeen Angus at £2280 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £425 for 562k at £2390 from a Lisburn producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £417 for 506k at £2110.

Several more top quality forward bullocks from £400 to £416 per 100 kilos.

Heavier bullocks sold to £404 for 626k at £2530 from a Downpatrick farmer followed by £395 for 628k at £2480 from an Armagh producer.

A Camlough producer received £380 for 648k Aberdeen Angus at £2460.

All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £350 to £376 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £314 for 526k at £1650 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £306 for 562k at £1720 from a Keady producer and for 504k at £1540 £306 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All good quality Friesians from £275 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing bullocks from £456 for 496k at £2260 from an Altnamackin farmer.

The same owner received £438 for 482k at £2110.

A Downpatrick farmer received £428 for 404k at £1730.

All top quality middleweights sold readily from £400 to £422 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 506k £2280 £451.00; Lisburn farmer 562k £2390 £425.00; Cullyhanna farmer 506k £2110 £417.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 534k £2220 £416.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 548k £2260 £412.00; Armagh farmer 588k £2410 £410.00; Lisburn farmer 552k £2260 £409.00; Armagh farmer 552k £2260 £409.00; Cullyhanna farmer 590k £2410 £409.00; Richhill farmer 518k £2110 £407.00; Portadown farmer 550k £2230 £406.00; Lisburn farmer 548k £2200 £402.00 and Newry farmer 564k £2260 £401.

Heavy bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 626k £2530 £404.00; Armagh farmer 628k £2480 £395.00; Camlough farmer 648k £2460 £380.00; Camlough farmer 644k £2420 £376.00; Armagh farmer 628k £2350 £374.00; Warrenpoint farmer 610k £2280 £374.00; Portadown farmer 614k £2290 £373.00; Camlough farmer 692k £2580 £373.00; Gilford farmer 618k £2300 £372.00 and Armagh farmer 648k £2380 £367.

Friesian bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 526k £1650 £314.00; Keady farmer 562k £1720 £306.00; Poyntzpass farmer 504k £1540 £306.00; Poyntzpass farmer 504k £1500 £298.00; Poyntzpass farmer 550k £1600 £291.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 570k £1570 £275.

Middleweight bullocks

Altnamackin farmer 496k £2260 £456.00; Altnamackin farmer 482k £2110 £438.00; Poyntzpass farmer 390k £1690 £433.00; Dungannon farmer 352k £1510 £429.00; Downpatrick farmer 404k £1730 £428.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 476k £2010 £422.00; Poyntzpass farmer 460k £1920 £417.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 494k £2050 £415.00; Poyntzpass farmer 470k £1950 £415.00 and Armagh farmer 488k £2020 £414.

Weanlings

The 200 weanlings returned an outstanding demand with a packed ringside of buyers ensuring trade saw a further increase.

Good quality light males sold to £587 for 172k at £1010 from a Ballynahinch producer followed by £479 for 290k at £1390 from a Camlough farmer.

All good quality light males sold from £400 to £474.

Middleweight males sold from £400 to £534 for 386k at £2060 from a Downpatrick farmer followed by £516 for 310k at £1600 from a Dromintee Newry producer followed by £509 for 336k at £1710.

Stronger males sold to £444 for 412k at £1830 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £443 for 422k at £1870 and a Downpatrick farmer also received £443 for 402k at £1780.

Main demand for good quality lots from £370 to £424 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light heifers sold to £512 for 260k at £1330 from a Castlewellan farmer. The same owner received £478 for 268k at £1280.

Middleweights heifers sold to £479 for 326k at £1560 from a Benburb producer followed by £462 for 392k at £1810 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Rathfriland producer received £433 for 342k at £1480. Main demand from £350 to £429 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers to £427 for 438k at £1870 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Top price of £2070 for 514k £403 from a Markethill farmer.

Light male weanlings

Ballynahinch farmer 172k £1010 £587.00; Camlough farmer 290k £1390 £479.00; Armagh farmer 268k £1270 £474.00; Newry farmer 272k £1270 £467.00; Annaghmore farmer 264k £1230 £466.00; Ballynahinch farmer 270k £1230 £456.00; Ballynahinch farmer 224k £1020 £455.00; Armagh farmer 290k £1300 £448.00 and Camlough farmer 268k £1180 £440.

Middleweight male weanlings

Downpatrick farmer 386k £2060 £534.00; Dromintee farmer 310k £1600 £516.00; Dromintee farmer 336k £1710 £509.00; Portadown farmer 306k £1500 £490.00; Dromintee farmer 336k £1640 £488.00; Downpatrick farmer 374k £1820 3487.00; Annaghmore farmer 310k £1500 £484.00; Annaghmore farmer 348k £1660 £477.00 and Aghalee farmer 310k £1460 £471.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 412k £1830 £444.00; Portadown farmer 422k £1870 £443.00; Downpatrick farmer 402k £1780 £443.00; Newry farmer 436k £1850 £424.00; Katesbridge farmer 410k £1690 £412.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £1660 £411.00; Castlewellan farmer 406k £1660 £409.00; Keady farmer 426k £1720 £404.00 and Katesbridge farmer 414k £1670 £403.

Light heifer weanlings

Castlewellan farmer 260k £1330 £512.00; Castlewellan farmer 268k £1280 £478.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 176k £820 £466.00; Ballynahinch farmer 242k £1120 £463.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 184k £850 £462.00; Aghalee farmer 296k £1350 £456.00; Ballynahinch farmer 200k £890 £445.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 250k £1100 £440.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Benburb farmer 326k £1560 £479.00; Cullyhanna farmer 392k £1810 £462.00; Rathfriland farmer 342k £1480 3433.00; Markethill farmer 396k £1700 £429.00; Castlewellan farmer 396k £1700 £429.00; Rathfriland farmer 386k £1600 £415.00; Ballynahinch farmer 302k £1240 £411.00 and Rathfriland farmer 378k £1550 £410.

Strong heifer weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 438k £1870 £427.00; Castlewellan farmer 436k £1800 £413.00; Markethill farmer 514k £2070 £403.00; Castlewellan farmer 402k £1590 £396.00 and Newry farmer 426k £1650 £387.

A special entry of Limousin heifers with calves at foot from a Dromintee producer sold to a top of £4500 for a heifer with a bull calf.

The same owner received £4000, £3300 and £3240 and £3200 for Limousin heifers with a bull calves at foot.