Heifers sell to a top of £1665 at Markethill

HEIFERS

160 heifers included several pens of beef heifers which was sold to a top of £239 per 100 kilos for 690k at £1665 from a Keady producer. The same owner received £236 for 690k at £1645. All good quality beef heifers from £215 to £231 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold to £261 for 508k AA at £1325 for an Armagh farmer followed by £250 to 610k at £1525 from a Keady producer. All good quality feeding heifers sold from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £272 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1175 from a Keady farmer followed by £245 for 430k at £1055 from a Richhill producer. The same owner received £241 for 420k at £1015.

Beef heifers: Keady farmer 696k £1665 £239.00; Keady farmer 698k £1645 £236.00; Crossmaglen farmer 696k £1605 £231.00; Crossmaglen farmer 718k £1655 £231.00; Armagh farmer 760k £1745 £230.00; Crossmaglen farmer 724k £1645 £227.00; Armagh farmer 710k £1595 £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 654k £1455 £223.00.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 508k £1325 £261.00; Keady farmer 610k £1525 £250.00; Keady farmer 636k £1555 £245.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 624k £1525 £244.00; Belcoo farmer 552k £1325 £240.00; Kilcoo farmer 536k £1285 £240.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 562k £1345 £239.00.

Middleweight heifers: Keady farmer 432k £1175 £272.00; Richhill farmer 430k £1055 £245.00; Richhill farmer 422k £1015 £241.00; Enniskillen farmer 480k £1145 £239.00; Richhill farmer 406k £965 £238.00; Keady farmer 484k £1145 £237.00; Enniskillen farmer 464k £1095 £236.00; Richhill farmer 438k £1015 £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 484k £1105 £228.00.

BULLOCKS

160 bullocks sold in a very firm demand particularly for forward feeding bullocks to £283 for 522k at £1475 for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £249 for 504k at £1255 for an Armagh producer. A Cullyhanna farmer received £245 for 504k at £1235. Main demand for forward bullocks from £220 to £245. Beef bullocks sold to a top of £244 for 710k at £1745 from a Scarva producer followed by £240 for 710k at £1715 from a Ballynahinch farmer. All good quality beef bullocks from £215 to £235 per 100 kilos. Middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £236 for 460k at £1085 from a Mullaghbawn farmer followed by £233 for 470k at £1105 from a Rathfriland producer.

Beef bullocks: Scarva farmer 716k £1745 £244.00; Ballynahinch farmer 714k £1715 £240.00; Scarva farmer 710k £1665 £235.00; Scarva farmer 728k £1685 £232.00; Ballynahinch farmer 678k £1555 £229.00; Ballynahinch farmer 664k £1515 £228.00; Tandragee farmer 648k £1465 £226.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 724k £1625 £225.00; Scarva farmer 740k £1645 £222.00.

Forward bullocks: Ballynahinch farmer 522k £1475 £283.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1255 £249.00; Cullyhanna farmer 504k £1235 £245.00; Portadown farmer 568k £1335 £235.00; Newtownhamilton farmr 620k £1455 £235.00; Armagh farmer 528k £1235 £234.00; Ballynahinch farmer 634k £1475 £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k £1455 £233.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Mullaghbawn farmer 460k £1085 £236.00; Newry farmer 474k £1105 £233.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1035 £231.00; Kilkeel farmer 476k £1095 £230.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 496k £1125 £227.00; Rathfriland farmer 482k £1065 £221.00; Kilkeel farmer 456k £1005 £220.00; Armagh farmer 498k £1095 £220.00.

WEANLINGS

180 weanlings returned an exceptionally strong demand. Good quality light males sold steadily from £328 for 302k at £990 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £316 for 304k at £960 from a Markethill farmer. A Dromara farmer received £315 for 286k at £900. All good quality light males sold from £250 to £311 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold from £220 to £282 per 100 kilos for 408k at £1150 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £279 for 425k at £1190 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Top price £1270 was paid for 460k at £276 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold to £323 for 226k at £730 for a Katesbridge farmer followed by £302 for 318k at £960 for a Mayobridge producer. All good quality weanling heifers sold from £230 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1150 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k £1190 £279.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k £1270 £276.00; Loughgilly farmer 430k £1160 £270.00; Loughgilly farmer 418k £1110 £265.00; Keady farmer 414k £1040 £251.00; Jerrettspass farmer 422k £1060 £251.00; Jerrettspass farmer 416k £1040 £250.00;

Light male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 302k £990 £328.00; Markethill farmer 304k £960 £316.00; Rathfriland farmer 318k £990 £311.00; Dromara farmer 286k £900 £315.00; Dromara farmer 276k £830 £301.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £940 £303.00; Markethill farmer 328k £990 £302.00; Loughgilly farmer 392k £1160 £296.00;

Heifer weanlings: Katesbridge farmer 226k £730 £323.00; Mayobridge farmer 318k £960 £302.00; Katesbridge farmer 224k £660 £295.00; Portadown farmer 274k £780 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 292k £820 £281.00; Rathfriland farmer 324k £890 £275.00; Dromara farmer 312k £840 £269.00; Rathfriland farmer 322k £850 £264.00; Portadown farmer 282k £780 £277.00;