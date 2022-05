Heifers sell to a top price of £1,540 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 634kg SHB at £2.35 per kg and to a top of £2.81 per kilo for a Lim 494kg at £1,390.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,540 for a 656kg Sim at £2.35 per kg and to a top of £2.69 per kilo for a Lim 536kg at £1,440.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.45 per kilo for a Lim 552kg at £1,350.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Limavady producer; SHB,634kg at £1,490 = 2.35p; SHB,622kg at £1,400 = 2.25p; SHB,648kg at £1,400 = 2.16p; Dungiven producer; Lim,494kg at £1,390 = 2.81p; Garvagh producer; Char,372kg at £980 = 2.63p; Char,278kg at £700 = 2.52p; Char,414kg at £930 = 2.25p; Char,344kg at £800 = 2.33p; Coleraine producer; Sim,518kg at £1,110 = 2.14p; Swatragh producer; Lim,436kg at £1,200 = 2.75p; Lim, 426kg at £1,140 = 2.68p; Lim,380kg at £960 = 2.53p; Maghera producer; Lim,500kg at £1,080 = 2.16p; Lim,502kg at £1,080 = 2.15p; Lim,524kg at £1,180 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; Lim,304kg at £840 = 2.76p; Lim,356kg at £940 = 2.64p; Dunloy producer; BB,338kg at £540 = 1.60p; Her,314kg at £480 = 1.53p; AA,262kg at £340 = 1.30p; Her,264kg at £470 = 1.78p; AA,286kg at £510 = 1.78p; AA,338kg at £570 = 1.69p; Portglenone producer; Sim,348kg at £740 = 2.13p; Sim,288kg at £630 = 2.19p; Sim,288kg at £600 = 2.08p.

Heifers: Antrim producer; Sim,656kg at £1,540 = 2.35p; BB,620kg at £1,370 = 2.21p; Lim,402kg at £760 = 1.89p; Her,272kg at £510 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Lim,536kg at £1,440 = 2.69p; Garvagh producer; Char,274kg at £620 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Lim,398kg at £1,060 = 2.66p; Lim,402kg at £1,000 = 2.49p; Lim,396kg at £1,010 = 2.55p; Dungiven producer; Lim,356kg at £730 = 2.05p; Lim,356kg at £700 = 1.97p; Lim,348kg at £770 = 2.21p; Dungiven producer; Lim,358kg at £750 = 2.09p; Lim,304kg at £660 = 2.17p; Lim,298kg at £630 = 2.11p; Maghera producer; Sim,534kg at £1,060 = 1.99p; Lim,362kg at £790 = 2.18p; Garvagh producer; BB,434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Her,482kg at £630 = 1.31p; BB,390kg at £780 = 2.00p; BB,426kg at £430 = 1.01p; Her,338kg at £660 = 1.95p; Her,358kg at £720 = 2.01p; Her,464kg at £750 = 1.62p; BB,570kg at £1,170 = 2.05p; Her,288kg at £560 = 1.94p; Dungiven producer; Lim,392kg at £960 = 2.45p; Magherafelt producer; AA,286kg at £470 = 1.64p; AA,320kg at £500 = 1.56p; Bga,316kg at £500 = 1.58p.

Another strong seasonal show of 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 28th May. 378 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £228.00. 562 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £143.00 for heavy sorts. Spring Lambs topped at £143.00.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Greysteel producer; 27kg at £143.00 = 5.30p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £142.00 = 5.68p; Plumbridge producer; 24.9kg at £140.00 = 5.62p; Garvagh producer; 31kg at £140.00 = 4.52p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £138.00 = 5.75p; Rasharkin producer; 36kg at £137.00 = 3.81p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £134.00 = 4.96p; Claudy producer; 27kg at £134.00 = 4.96p; Ballymoney producer; 28kg at £129.00 = 4.61p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £128.00 = 5.12p; Crumlin producer; 25kg at £124.00 = 4.96p.

Spring Lambs: Maghera producer; 21.3kg at £143.00 = 6.71p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £142.00 = 6.04p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £139.00 = 6.32p; Kilrea producer; 22.8kg at £138.00 = 6.05p; Dungiven producer; 23.3kg at £137.00 = 5.88p; Maghera producer; 21.6kg at £136.50 = 6.32p; Magherafelt producer; 23.2kg at £135.00 = 5.82p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Coleraine producer; 21.5kg at £134.50 = 6.26p; Castlederg producer; 22.6kg at £134.00 = 5.93p; Draperstown producer; 22.2kg at £133.00 = 5.99p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £132.50 = 6.31p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £132.50 = 6.31p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £131.00 = 5.82p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £131.00 = 5.95p; Draperstown producer; 21.5kg at £131.00 = 6.09p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £132.00 = 6.00p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £131.00 = 5.95p.

Lightweight: Swatragh producer; 20kg at £122.00 = 6.10p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £116.00 = 6.11p;

Swatragh producer; 18.2kg at £102.00 = 5.60p; Limavady producer; 18kg at £100.00 = 5.55p; Draperstown producer; 19kg at £99.00 = 5.21p.

Fat Ewes: Glarryford producer; £228; Kilrea producer; £226; Magherafelt producer; £214.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £300.00

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £235.00