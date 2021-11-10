Heifers sell to £1180 at Lisnaskea

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Brookeborough Producer 395kg Ch. to £970. Tempo Producer 415kg Daq. to £940 and 460kg Spk. to £855. Lisnaskea Producer 345kg Ch. to £855 and 245kg Ch. to £740 (£302) Rosslea Producer 375kg Lim. to £800. Clogher Producer 390kg AAs. to £800 X 2 and 370kg AA. to £780. Lisnaskea Producer 400kg Her. to £775. Derrygonnelly Producer 370kg Lim. to £755, 335kg Lim. to £735, 380kg Lim. to £700 and 275kg Lim. to £600. Derrylin Producer 355kg Ch. to £755, 250kg Ch. to £675, 270kg Ch. to £655, 210kg Ch. to £500 and 205kg Ch. to £480. Ballygawley Producer 350kg Her. to £595, 310kg Her. to £525, 280kg Her. to £525, 290kg Fries. To £450 X 2 Derrylin Producer 200kg AA. to £525, 210kg AA. to £505, 225kg AA. to £470, 200kg AA. to £460, and 190kg S/H. to £420.