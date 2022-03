Heifers sell to £1445 at Markethill

HEIFERS

200 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality forward feeding heifers selling from £220 to £247 for 586k at £1445 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £245 for 504k at £1235 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £233 per 100 kilos for 410k at £955 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £230 for 454k at £1045 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Forward heifers: Annaghmore farmer 586k £1445 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 504k £1235 £245.00; Belleeks farmer 574k £1405 £245.00; Belleeks farmer 550k £1345 £245.00; Katesbridge farmer 578k £1405 £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 502k £1215 £242.00; Annaghmore farmer 550k £1325 £241.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 560k £1345 £240.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 560k £1335 £238.00.

Middleweight heifers: Whitecross farmer 410k £955 £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £995 £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 382k £885 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 454k £1045 £230.00; Cullyhanna farmer 374k £855 £229.00; Belleeks farmer 442k £1015 £230.00; Armagh farmer 452k £1025 £227.00; Glenanne farmer 470k £1065 £227.00.

BULLOCKS

140 bullocks sold in an excellent demand. Good quality forward feeding bullocks from £220 to £255 for 630k at £1605 from a Portadown producer followed by £255 for 544k at £1385 from a Ballinderry producer. Beef bullocks sold to £238 for 676k at £1605 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £229 for 714k at £1635 from a Bleary farmer. Main demand for beef bullocks from £220 to £227 per 100 kilos. Middleweights sold from £210 to £254 for 486k at £1235 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £251 for 492k at £1235 from a Portadown producer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £180 to £212 for 586k at £1255 from a Tandragee farmer.

Forward bullocks: Portadown farmer 630k £1605 £255.00; Ballinderry farmer 544k £1385 £255.00; Ballinderry farmer 526k £1305 £248.00; Ballinderry farmer 510k £1265 £248.00; Ballinderry farmer 552k £1355 £245.00; Ballinderry farmer 534k £1305 £244.00; Armagh farmer 546k £1325 £243.00; Portadown farmer 592k £1435 £243.00.

Beef bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 676k £1605 £238.00; Bleary farmer 714k £1635 £229.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 662k £1505 £227.00; Bleary farmer 678k £1525 £225.00; Portadown farmer 738k £1615 £219.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Banbridge farmer 486k £1235 £254.00; Portadown farmer 492k £1235 £251.00; Ballinderry farmer 498k £1235 £248.00; Ballinderry farmer 474k £1165 £246.00; Keady farmer 458k £1125 £246.00; Keady farmer 448k £1085 £242.00; Aughnacloy farmer 454k £1095 £241.00; Keady farmer 486k £1165 £240.00.

Friesian bullocks: Tandragee farmer 586k £1245 £212.00; Tandragee farmer 560k £1075 £192.00; Keady farmer 576k £1095 £190.00; Keady farmer 614k £1165 £189.00; Keady farmer 618k £1165 £189.00; Keady farmer 584k £1065 £182.00.

WEANLINGS

240 weanlings sold in exceptionally good demand with prices firmer again on the week. Good quality light males sold steadily from £240 to £281 for 292k at £820 from a Portadown producer followed by £279 for 326k at £910 from a Belleek producer. Stronger male weanlings sold from £220 to £261 for 460k at £1200 from a Middleweight farmer followed by £257 for 408k at £1050 from a Portadown farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £270 per 100 kilos with a top of £298 for 252 at £750 for a Augher farmer followed by £288 for 250k at £720 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Middletown farmer 460k £1200 £261.00; Portadown farmer 408k £1050 £257.00; Lurgan farmer 424k £1090 £257.00; Tassagh farmer 470k £1170 £249.00; Derrynoose farmer 418k £990 £237.00; Derrynoose farmer 456k £1070 £235.00; Portadown farmer 438k £980 £224.00.

Light male weanlings: Portadown farmer 292k £820 £281.00; Belleek farmer 326k £910 £279.00; Lisburn farmer 318k £880 £277.00; Ballyward farmer 308k £840 £273.00; Ballyward farmer 272k £750 £276.00; Ballyward farmer 278k £760 £273.00; Armagh farmer 324k £870 £269.00; Ballyward farmer 310k £830 £268.00; Keady farmer 334k £890 £266.00.