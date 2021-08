Heifers sell to £1455 at Newtownstewart

News you can trust since 1963

Jeremy Clarkson: I lay in bed Googling ‘can I drink beer while I’ve got Covid

Bullocks sell to £1920 at Hilltown saleyard

Firm trade for cattle at Markethill

New peatland map for NI underway

Advice on dealing with farm incursions by protestors

Launch of 4 breed Calf Show at Dungannon Farmers Mart on 27th November

Firm demand for a massive entry of cattle at Clogher

NI farmer, Simon Best, makes final shortlist in UK-wide 2021 ‘Arable Farmer of the Year’ award

Fat Cows sold up to £187 per 100kgs going to S Smyth, Dungiven.