Heifers sell to £1580 at Dungannon

Steers topped at £1530 635kg Char (241.00). Dropped Calves sold to £400 for a Char Heifer and Bull Calves to £360 BB. Suckled Cows and Calves cleared to £1400 for a Hereford Cow with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot. Weanlings sold to a height of £910 for a 350kg Char Steer (260.00), while Weanling Heifers topped at £750 x 2 325kg Hers (230.00).

STEERS

A strong demand for Steers resulted in a top price of £1530 635kg Char (241.00) presented by R McAllister, £1200 560kg Char (215.00); R Magee £1290 525kg Char (246.00), £1240 555kg Lim (224.00), £1200 500kg Char (240.00), £1170 495kg Lim (236.00), £1160 470kg Lim (247.00); J Rafferty £1000 485kg Char (207.00); V Allen £860 415kg Char (207.00); Killybracken Farms £790 380kg AA (208.00), £770 375kg AA (205.00).

HEIFERS

A quality entry of Heifers saw prices top at £1580 for a 655kg Char (241.00) presented by G Boden, £1560 600kg Char (260.00), £1540 645kg Char (240.00), £1480 600kg Char (247.00), £1470 610kg Char (241.00), £1440 620kg Char (232.00), £1400 565kg Char (248.00), £1320 560kg Lim (236.00), £1290 535kg Char (241.00), £1240 550kg Lim (226.00); V Donnelly £1480 690kg Daq (215.00); J Glendinning £1450 705kg Her (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A good entry of Dropped Calves saw Male Calves sell to £360 BB presented by R Burns, £250 BB Bull; J Ewing £350 Lim Bull, £340 x 2 Lim Bulls; W Sloan £285 AA Bull, £270 AA Bull; R Crawford £275 Lim Bull; G Hazlett £260 Her Bull; D Matthews £260 Char Bull; C Elkin £260 AA Bull; D Foreman £250 AA Bull; Fr Bull Calves sold from £50 to £270 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £400 for a Char presented by an Lisburn Farmer, £350 SHB; P Kelly £360 BB Hfr; R Burns £290 BB Hfr; D Matthews £285 Char Hfr; W Sloan £280 AA Hfr, £255 AA Hfr; C Warnòck £280 AA Hfr, £260 AA Hfr, £250 AA Hfr; C Elkin £265 AA Hfr; R Crawford £250 BB Hfr; W Farr £250 SHB Hfr.

Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1400 for a Her Heifer with a very smart Lim Hfr Calf at foot presented by an Portadown producer.

WEANLINGS