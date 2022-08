Heifers selling a top of £1450 at Rathfriland

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topped to £510 for Aberdeen Angus, heifer calf for a Hilltown farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £990 for a 494k Limousin bull from Annalong farmer.

Fat cows topped £1170 for 656k Friesian.

Cowss and calves topped at £1450.

Heifers topped at £1310 for 566k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1300 for 678k Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Limousin at £400, Castlewellan farmer Blue at £385, Charolais at £340, Lisburn farmer Simmental at £290, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £290, Annalong farmer Simmental at £270, Lisburn farmer Hereford at £230, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £200, Aberdeen Angus at £175 and Banbridge farmer Limousin at £155.

Heifer calves

Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £510, Banbridge farmer Limousin at £415, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £290, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £165, Magheralin farmer Aberdeen Angus at £145, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £130 and Magheralin farmer Aberdeen Angus at £95.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 300k at £805 (269), Kilkeel farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 360k at £900 (250), Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 348k at £850 (244), Kilkeel farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 234k at £570 (244), Annalong farmer Limousin 494k at £990, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 456k at £960, Annalong farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 360k at £900, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 364k at £870, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 348k at £850, Dromara farmer Limousin 354k at £810, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 300k at £805, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 480k at £790, Portadown farmer Charolais 350k at £780 and Dromara farmer Limousin 366k at £750.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 312k at £690 (222), Dromara farmer Limousin 266k at £585 (220), Kilkeel farmer Blue 258k at £540 (210), Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 414k at £840 (203), Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 414k at £840, Dromara farmer Blue 418k at £690, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 312k at £690, Dromara farmer Limousin 432k at £660, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 328k at £625, Dromara farmer Limousin 266k at £585, Newry farmer Hereford 320k at £560, Kilkeel farmer Blue 258k at £540, Newry farmer Hereford 344k at £530 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin 336k at £530,

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Newcastle farmer Friesian 656k at £1170, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 618k at £1020, Dromara farmer Friesian 540k at £920, Newcastle farmer Friesian 602k at £890 and Friesian 646k at £760.

Cows and calves

Lisburn farmer PTS cow and Hereford calf at £1450.

Breeding bull

Armagh farmer Charolais £1310.

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1270 (235), Blue 540k at £1250 (232), Limousin 566k at £1310 (231), Banbridge farmer Hereford 558k at £1170 (210), Aberdeen Angus 482k at £1000 (208), Dromara farmer Limousin 566k at £1310, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 618k at £1270, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1270, Blue 540k at £1250, Banbridge farmer Hereford 558k at £1170, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 644k at £1140, Dromara farmer Blue 532k at £1080, Dromara farmer Limousin 536k at £1070, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 526k at £1020 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 482k at £1000.

Bullocks

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 442k at £1090 (247), Newry farmer Limousin 376k at £920 (245), Limousin 350k at £830 (237), Limousin 332k at £750 (226), Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 678k at £1300, Dromara farmer Friesian 696k at £1290, Dromore farmer Hereford 610k at £1290, Dromara farmer Blue 642k at £1290, Dromore farmer Limousin 628k at £1270, Hereford 610k at £1250, Limousin 588k at £1230, Dromara farmer Hereford 572k at £1140, Friesian 598k at £1100 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 442k at £1090.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a lesser trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Strangford farmer topped the sale at £4.87 a kilo for 14.7kg at £71.5.

Fat ewes topped at £176 for a Texel ewes from a Newry farmer.

More ewes over the £151 mark this week with plainer ewes from £123 to £145.

Spring lambs

Killinchy farmer 27.4k at £129, Bryansford farmer 27.6k at £103.50, Kilkeel farmer 27.9kg at £102, Ballyroney farmer 24.7k at £101, Ballynahinch farmer 25k at £100, Banbridge farmer 24.4kg at £100, Banbridge farmer 24.3k at £98, Killinchy farmer 22kg at £98, Ballynahinch farmer 23.4kg at £97 and Kilkeel farmer 22.9k at £97.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer: £176, Kilkeel farmer: at £159, Hilltown farmer at £158, Kilcoo farmer at £151, Hilltown farmer at £150, Kilkeel farmer at £137, Kilcoo farmer at £130, Banbridge farmer at £129, Ballynahinch farmer at £128 and Kilkeel farmer at £123,

Breeding ewes £142, £142, £140, £140, £138, £136.