Steers sold to £1930 for a 710kg Charolais (272.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1400 for a 575kg Charolais (244.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves sold to £275 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £300 Belgian Blue.

Dungannon Mart

In-calf cows peaked at £1660 for a 2016 born Simmental cow.

Weanling cleared to £1200 for a 385kg Charolais bull (310.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers topped at £1100 for a 335kg Limousin (325.00).

Steers

Steers of all sizes and classes continue to sell sharply to peak at £1930 for a 710kg Charolais (272.00) presented by WJ Parks, £1720 630kg Charolais (273.00), £1630 595kg Limousin (274.00); D Adams £1790 710kg Aberdeen Angus (252.00); B McGahan £1770 625kg Charolais (283.00), £1710 670kg Charolais (255.00), £1650 575kg Limousin (287.00); D Cush £1750 670kg Belgian Blue (261.00), £1690 675kg Charolais (250.00); J Vance £1530 575kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00); M Hartley £1530 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (286.00), £1520 530kg Charolais (287.00), £1490 510kg Limousin (292.00), £1460 495kg Charolais (295.00), £1430 490kg Limousin (292.00), £1400 470kg Charolais (298.00), £1300 460kg Charolais (283.00), £1040 385kg Charolais (270.00) and D Donaldson £1520 550kg Charolais (276.00), £1410 530kg Simmental (266.00), £1340 495kg Charolais (271.00).

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £1950 for a 740kg Limousin (264.00) presented by P Traynor, £1940 745kg Limousin (260.00); H McClelland £1880 630kg Charolais (298.00), £1680 625kg Charolais (269.00), £1670 595kg Charolais (281.00), £1570 560kg Charolais (280.00), £1540 570kg Charolais (270.00); C Watt £1840 715kg Charolais (257.00), £1600 605kg Limousin (265.00); G Boden £1720 635kg Charolais (271.00), £1670 615kg Charolais (272.00), £1640 570kg Charolais (288.00), £1450 515kg Charolais (282.00), £1400 525kg Charolais (267.00); J Colhoun £1650 635kg Limousin (260.00), £1570 585kg Limousin (268.00); D Nelson £1590 550kg Charolais (289.00), £1540 570kg Charolais (270.00), £1530 560kg Charolais (273.00), £1470 545kg Charolais (270.00); B Doran £1550 550kg Aberdeen Angus (282.00); R Magowan £1540 590kg Limousin (261.00), £1420 545kg Limousin (261.00), £1290 505kg Limousin (255.00); A McGurk £1470 545kg Charolais (270.00); T Boden £1230 475kg Limousin (259.00); L Bowden £1100 425kg Charolais (259.00), £1050 420kg Charolais (250.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1400 for a 575kg Charolais (244.00) presented by A and T Ferguson, £1150 645kg Shorthorn (176.00) and T Breslin £1170 670kg Limousin (175.00), £1140 630kg Limousin (181.00), £1130 520kg Limousin (217.00).

Dropped calves

Once again a good entry of calves saw prices remain steady with older calves selling briskly while younger calves are harder to find new homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Male calves sold to £275 for a Belgian Blue presented by D Robinson; E Speers £270 Belgian Blue bull, £220 Belgian Blue bull; C Elkin £255 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Belgian Blue bull; P Carberry £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Rollston £200 Aberdeen Angus bull and Friesian bulls sold from £25 to £100.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £300 Belgian Blue presented by S Wilson, £150 Belgian Blue heifer; E Speers £295 Belgian Blue heifer, £150 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Robinson £210 Belgian Blue heifer; C Elkin £175 Belgian Blue heifer, £170 Belgian Blue heifer, £170 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Watson £150 Hereford heifer; R Givan £150 Aberdeen Angus heifer and C Maxwell £150 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1660 for a in-calf Simmental cow presented by D Scott and J Redmond £1580 Limousin in-calf cow, £1380 Limousin in-calf cow.

Weanling

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once again weanling prices remain brisk with male calves selling to £1200 for a385kg Charolais (311.00) presented by C Donaghy, £1160 375kg Charolais (308.00), £1040 365kg Simmental (286.00); M Mullan £1190 395kg Charolais (302.00), £980 340kg Limousin (287.00), £930 330kg Charolais (284.00), £900 300kg Limousin (300.00), £880 305kg Limousin (289.00); William McCavish £1060 350kg Limousin (302.00), £980 350kg Limousin (281.00), £920 320kg Limousin (288.00), £850 310kg Limousin (273.00); D and J Kane £1060 x 2 320kg Chars (330.00), £1040 320kg Charolais (325.00), £900 315kg Limousin (285.00); F O’Neill £1040 310kg Charolais (335.00), £970 295kg Charolais (329.00), £940 315kg Charolais (299.00), £880 300kg Limousin (291.00), £800 275kg Charolais (290.00) and H Rainey £900 320kg Limousin (281.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1100 335kg Limousin (326.00) presented by J Harrison, £1040 355kg Limousin (294.00); William McCavish £900 335kg Limousin (267.00); M Mullin £850 320kg Limousin (264.00); F O’Neill £780 270kg Charolais (288.00), £750 240kg Charolais (309.00); L Bowden £740 295kg Charolais (252.00); D Daly £690 270kg Simmental (255.00) and M O’Neill £650 255kg Limousin (253.00).

A similar entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £118 for 28kg presented by G Ferguson; C Cullen £114 26kg; E Heatherington £104 22kg and R Blair £100 21kg.

Fat ewes sold to £102 presented by J Robinson and H Maneely £76.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat rams sold to £86 presented by G Ferguson, £78.

Breeding stock sold to £205 for a full mouth ewe with two lambs at foot presented by H Wylie.