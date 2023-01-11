Heifers selling to a top price of £1,530 and bullocks to £1,380 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,380 and to a top of £3.42 per kg for a 404kg Charolais.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,530 at £2.48 per kg for a 616kg Limousin and to a top of £3.65 per kilo for a 310kg Charolais at £1,130.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.08 per kilo for a Limousin 712kg at £1,480.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Cookstown producer; Charolais, 404kg at £1,380 = 3.42p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,100 = 2.66p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 292kg at £870 = 2.98p; Limousin, 318kg at £960 = 3.02p; Limousin, 296kg at £890 = 3.01p; Limousin, 334kg at £1,020 = 3.05p; Limousin, 318kg at £890 = 2.80p; Limousin, 338kg at £990 = 2.93p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 340kg at £820 = 2.41p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,120 = 2.72p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,120 = 2.49p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Dunloy producer; Shorthorn, 354kg at £900 = 2.54p; Shorthorn, 374kg at £890 = 2.38p; Charolais, 342kg at £920 = 2.69p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 412kg at £1,060 = 2.57p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 550kg at £1,310 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £930 = 2.05p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 360kg at £740 = 2.06p; Limousin, 278kg at £830 = 2.99p; Limousin, 332kg at £710 = 2.14p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 352kg at £860 = 2.44p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £1,030 = 2.36p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 326kg at £890 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £860 = 2.56p; Limousin, 328kg at £980 = 2.99p; Limousin, 380kg at £1,150 = 3.03p; Limousin, 290kg at £880 = 3.03p; Limousin, 336kg at £900 = 2.68p; Simmental, 320kg at £860 = 2.69p.

Heifers

Cookstown producer; Charolais, 310kg at £1,130 = 3.65p; Charolais, 382kg at £980 = 2.57p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 616kg at £1,530 = 2.48p; Limousin, 576kg at £1,450 = 2.52p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 354kg at £920 = 2.60p; Charolais, 352kg at £860 = 2.44p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,160 = 2.41p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,040 = 2.37p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,280 = 2.38p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,300 = 2.36p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,370 = 2.50p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,330 = 2.47p; Charolais, 600kg at £1,450 = 2.42p; Limousin, 322kg at £690 = 2.14p; Limavady producer; Belgian Blue, 390kg at £840 = 2.15p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 390kg at £960 = 2.46p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 512kg at £920 = 1.80p; Hereford, 570kg at £1,130 = 1.98p; Hereford, 528kg at £1,040 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 376kg at £940 = 2.50p; Limousin, 378kg at £1,020 = 2.70p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,010 = 2.21p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,350 = 2.44p; Charolais, 330kg at £830 = 2.52p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £980 = 2.30p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £1,200 = 2.38p; Garvagh producer; Saler, 332kg at £680 = 2.05p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 304kg at £830 = 2.73p; Limousin, 302kg at £740 = 2.45p; Limousin, 276kg at £700 = 2.54p; Limousin, 428kg at £990 = 2.31p; Simmental, 300kg at £670 = 2.23p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £141 and fat ewes to £222.

A very strong show of 1,950 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 7th January.

679 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £222.00.

1,221 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £141.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Cookstown producer; 30kg at £141.00 = 4.70p; Garvagh producer; 33kg at £130.00 = 3.94p; Ballycastle producer; 27.75kg at £126.50 = 4.56p; Draperstown producer; 30kg at £125.00 = 4.17p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £123.50 = 4.41p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £122.00 = 4.60p; Moneymore producer; 28.25kg at £120.00 = 4.25p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £119.50 = 4.60p; Maghera producer; 33kg at £119.00 = 3.61p; Dunloy producer; 25.75kg at £119.00 = 4.62p; Dungiven producer; 29.75kg at £118.50 = 3.98p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £118.00 = 4.54p and Glenavy producer; 28kg at £117.50 = 4.20p.

Middle-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £114.50 = 4.87p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £113.00 = 4.91p; Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £113.00 = 4.77p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £111.50 = 4.74p; Dungiven producer; 23.25kg at £110.00 = 4.73p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £108.50 = 4.93p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £108.50 = 4.72p; Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £108.00 = 4.60p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £108.00 = 4.74p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £106.00 = 4.61p; Eglinton producer; 23kg at £106.00 = 4.61p; Coleraine producer; 22.25kg at £106.00 = 4.76p; Dungannon producer; 21kg at £101.50 = 4.83p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Upperlands producer; 22.2kg at £105.00 = 4.73p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £105.00 = 4.77p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £104.00 = 4.73p and Loughgiel producer; 22.2kg at £103.50 = 4.66p.

Light-weight

Maghera producer; 17kg at £82.50 = 4.85p; Kilrea producer; 17.5kg at £83.50 = 4.77p; Magherafelt producer; 18kg at £82.00 = 4.56p and Glarryford producer; 16kg at £79.00 = 4.94p.

Fat ewes

Limavady producer; £222; Ballybogey producer; £180 and Rasharkin producer; £160.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

