Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,380 at £2.48 per kg for a 556kg Limousin and to a top of £3.18 per kilo for a 274kg Limousin at £870.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,580 at £2.64 per kg for a 598kg Limousin and to a top of £4.38 per kilo for a 292kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,280.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.10 per kilo for a Simmental 790kg at £1,660.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Cookstown producer; Limousin, 274kg at £870 = 3.18p; Limousin, 264kg at £820 = 3.11p; Charolais, 420kg at £930 = 2.21p; Limousin, 308kg at £940 = 3.05p; Limousin, 368kg at £990 = 2.69p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 556kg at £1,380 = 2.48p; Simmental, 514kg at £1,300 = 2.53p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,240 = 2.47p; Simmental, 560kg at £1,330 = 2.38p; Simmental, 528kg at £1,260 = 2.39p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 472kg at £1,220 = 2.58p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,210 = 2.65p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 364kg at £950 = 2.61p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 384kg at £810 = 2.11p; Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 202kg at £640 = 3.17p and Kilrea producer; Saler, 252kg at £550 = 2.18p; Saler, 258kg at £570 = 2.21p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 598kg at £1,580 = 2.64p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,360 = 2.63p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,380 = 2.92p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,260 = 2.83p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,160 = 2.91p; Cookstown producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 292kg at £1,280 = 4.38p; Charolais, 324kg at £880 = 2.72p; Limousin, 330kg at £860 = 2.61p; Limousin, 262kg at £850 = 3.24p; Limousin, 282kg at £900 = 3.19p; Limousin, 336kg at £940 = 2.80p; Limousin, 280kg at £1,220 = 4.36p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,050 = 2.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £1,120 = 2.37p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 304kg at £840 = 2.76p; Limousin, 350kg at £870 = 2.49p; Limousin, 340kg at £790 = 2.32p; Limousin, 314kg at £790 = 2.52p; Limousin, 314kg at £770 = 2.45p; Limousin, 400kg at £1,040 = 2.60p; Simmental, 484kg at £1,140 = 2.36p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 516kg at £1,230 = 2.38p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 456kg at £1,270 = 2.79p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,400 = 2.85p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,210 = 2.75p; Limousin, 436kg at £1,130 = 2.59p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,130 = 2.38p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,150 = 2.60p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Limousin, 392kg at £990 = 2.53p; Simmental, 414kg at £990 = 2.39p; Simmental, 416kg at £960 = 2.31p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 294kg at £690 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 236kg at £500 = 2.12p; Charolais, 274kg at £660 = 2.41p; Charolais, 234kg at £590 = 2.52p; Simmental, 334kg at £670 = 2.01p; Charolais, 182kg at £480 = 2.64p and Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 220kg at £570 = 2.59p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £124.50 and fat ewes to £244.

A good show of 950 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 14th January.

379 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £244.00.

550 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an easier trade.

Lambs topped at £124.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Coleraine producer; 26.5kg at £124.50 = 4.70p; Drumsurn producer; 34kg at £124.00 = 3.65p; Dungiven producer; 28.25kg at £117.00 = 4.14p; Coleraine producer; 29kg at £117.00 = 4.03p; Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £115.50 = 4.20p; Coleraine producer; 25.5kg at £115.50 = 4.53p; Coleraine producer; 25.5kg at £115.00 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £115.00 = 4.34p; Drumsurn producer; 25kg at £114.50 = 4.58p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Coleraine producer; 37.5kg at £112.50 = 3.00p and Culnady producer; 27kg at £109.00 = 4.04p.

Middle-weight lambs

Dungiven producer; 22kg at £114.00 = 5.18p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £112.00 = 4.77p; Stewartstown producer; 22.5kg at £110.50 = 4.91p; Coleraine producer; 23.8kg at £110.50 = 4.64p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £107.50 = 4.53p; Limavady producer; 22.25kg at £106.00 = 4.76p; Cookstown producer; 20.7kg at £104.00 = 5.02p; Claudy producer; 22.4kg at £102.00 = 4.55p; Coleraine producer; 22.5kg at £101.00 = 4.49p and Kilrea producer; 21.25kg at £99.00 = 4.66p.

Light-weight

Draperstown producer; 18.75kg at £93.00 = 4.96p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £92.50 = 5.29p; Cookstown producer; 17.75kg at £85.00 = 4.79p and Garvagh producer; 17kg at £74.00 = 4.35p.

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer; £244; Coleraine producer; £178 and Limavady producer; £160.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

