Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,270 at £2.39 per kg for a 532kg Stabiliser and to a top of £3.57 per kilo for a 238kg Limousin at £850.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,580 at £3.04 per kg for a 520kg Charolais and to a top of £3.25 per kilo for a 240kg Charolais at £780.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.07 per kilo for a Charolais 720kg at £1,490.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Stabiliser, 532kg at £1,270 = 2.39p; Charolais, 338kg at £800 = 2.37p; Charolais, 362kg at £830 = 2.29p; Stabiliser, 442kg at £1,060 = 2.40p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 238kg at £850 = 3.57p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 314kg at £1,080 = 3.44p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 374kg at £940 = 2.51p; Limousin, 332kg at £800 = 2.41p; Limousin, 278kg at £700 = 2.52p; Limousin, 322kg at £830 = 2.58p; Limousin, 346kg at £790 = 2.28p; Limousin, 326kg at £740 = 2.27p; Limousin, 328kg at £780 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 224kg at £770 = 3.44p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 322kg at £910 = 2.83p; Limousin, 286kg at £880 = 3.08p; Limousin, 226kg at £720 = 3.19p; Limousin, 272kg at £870 = 3.20p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 392kg at £1,060 = 2.70p; Limousin, 342kg at £970 = 2.84p; Limousin, 386kg at £1,000 = 2.59p; Limousin, 382kg at £1,050 = 2.75p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 322kg at £1,070 = 3.32p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,070 = 2.72p; Limousin, 402kg at £990 = 2.46p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,080 = 2.71p; Limousin, 310kg at £980 = 3.16p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,030 = 2.68p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,090 = 2.66p; Limousin, 356kg at £1,190 = 3.34p and Bellaghy producer; Simmental, 370kg at £880 = 2.38p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Charolais, 520kg at £1,580 = 3.04p; Charolais, 240kg at £780 = 3.25p; Limousin, 218kg at £630 = 2.89p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,140 = 2.70p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,280 = 2.78p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,540 = 2.89p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,460 = 2.94p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,230 = 2.69p; Limousin, 386kg at £1,020 = 2.64p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,150 = 2.56p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,500 = 3.02p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,310 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 398kg at £1,180 = 2.96p; Limousin, 396kg at £1,070 = 2.70p; Garvagh producer; Stabiliser, 366kg at £470 = 1.28p; Irish Moile, 310kg at £470 = 1.52p; Hereford, 315kg at £600 = 1.90p; MB,296kg at £580 = 1.96p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 374kg at £1,080 = 2.89p; Limousin, 328kg at £930 = 2.84p; Charolais, 308kg at £820 = 2.66p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 326kg at £970 = 2.98p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,300 = 2.75p; Limousin, 332kg at £950 = 2.86p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £1,050 = 2.20p; Hereford, 424kg at £1,030 = 2.43p; Charolais, 374kg at £900 = 2.41p; Aberdeen Angus, 448kg at £1,190 = 2.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £1,120 = 2.47p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 494kg at £1,250 = 2.53p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £122. Fat ewes to £250.

Another very strong show of 1,450 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 25th February.

509 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £250.00.

879 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £122.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Maghera producer; 31.5kg at £122.00 = 3.87p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £121.00 = 4.03p; Eglinton producer; 26.25kg at £120.00 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £120.00 = 4.14p; Castledawson producer; 30kg at £120.00 = 4.00p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p; Stewartstown producer; 26.4kg at £120.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £120.00 = 4.29p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £119.50 = 4.27p; Stewartstown producer; 33kg at £119.00 = 3.61p; Tobermore producer; 27kg at £119.00 = 4.41p; Magherafelt producer; 25.4kg at £118.50 = 4.67p; Magherafelt producer; 25.75kg at £118.00 = 4.58p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £118.00 = 4.72p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £117.00 = 4.42p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £117.00 = 4.18p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £116.50 = 4.66p; Coleraine producer; 25.25kg at £115.50 = 4.57p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £115.00 = 4.60p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £114.50 = 4.77p; Cookstown producer; 24.5kg at £111.00 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £109.50 = 4.56p and Ahoghill producer; 24kg at £108.50 = 4.52p.

Middle-weight lambs

Bellaghy producer; 19.5kg at £120.00 = 6.15p; Bellaghy producer; 23kg at £116.50 = 5.07p; Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £107.00 = 5.10p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £105.00 = 4.77p; Limavady producer; 23.75kg at £105.00 = 4.42p; Dungannon producer; 21.75kg at £104.50 = 4.80p and Draperstown producer; 22kg at £103.50 = 4.70p.

Light-weight

Moneymore producer; 17.5kg at £85.00 = 4.86p; Stewartstown producer; 18.5kg at £82.50 = 4.46p; Stewartstown producer; 17.5kg at £79.00 = 4.51p; Stewartstown producer; 17.25kg at £78.00 = 4.52p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £72.50 = 4.26p and Kilrea producer; 16.75kg at £75.00 = 4.48p.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer; £250; Maghera producer; £238 and Cookstown producer; £230.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £208. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £320.

In-lamb ewes to £194.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 545 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 23rd February.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

