Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,590 at £2.39 per kg for a 666kg Limousin and to a top of £2.57 per kilo for a 358kg Limousin at £920.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,630 and to a top per kilo at £2.72 for a 600kg Limousin.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.33 per kilo for a Limousin 658kg at £1,530.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Limousin, 666kg at £1,590 = 2.39p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 358kg at £920 = 2.57p; Limousin, 370kg at £840 = 2.27p; Saler, 360kg at £770 = 2.14p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,160 = 2.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £890 = 2.00p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 356kg at £1,010 = 2.84p; Charolais, 392kg at £890 = 2.27p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 376kg at £860 = 2.29p; Limousin, 354kg at £830 = 2.34p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 668kg at £1,580 = 2.37p; Charolais, 628kg at £1,560 = 2.48p; Limousin, 542kg at £1,260 = 2.32p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,430 = 2.45p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 314kg at £720 = 2.29p; Limousin, 334kg at £760 = 2.28p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 600kg at £1,630 = 2.72p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 362kg at £880 = 2.43p; Charolais, 370kg at £870 = 2.35p; Omagh producer; Speckled Park, 302kg at £800 = 2.65p; Speckled Park, 306kg at £720 = 2.35p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 316kg at £740 = 2.34p; Limousin, 366kg at £840 = 2.30p; Limousin, 326kg at £700 = 2.15p; Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue, 518kg at £1,010 = 1.95p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,360 = 2.42p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,410 = 2.67p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 230kg at £600 = 2.61p; Charolais, 294kg at £720 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 314kg at £700 = 2.23p; Limousin, 304kg at £730 = 2.40p; Limousin, 304kg at £680 = 2.24p; Limousin, 304kg at £630 = 2.07p; Limousin, 310kg at £670 = 2.16p and Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 398kg at £890 = 2.24p; Limousin, 372kg at £720 = 1.94p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £139 and fat ewes to £298.

An excellent show of 1,775 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 3rd December.

505 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £298.00.

1,245 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £139.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Coleraine producer; 27kg at £139.00 = 5.15p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £131.00 = 4.37p; Maghera producer; 26.75kg at £117.00 = 4.37p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £116.50 = 4.66p; Claudy producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p; Stewartstown producer; 35kg at £114.00 = 3.26p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £113.50 = 4.13p; Magherafelt producer; 27kg at £113.50 = 4.20p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £112.00 = 4.48p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £111.50 = 4.65p; Moneymore producer; 24.3kg at £111.50 = 4.59p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £111.00 = 4.53p; Dungiven producer; 24.5kg at £111.00 = 4.53p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £110.50 = 4.25p; Limavady producer; 25.4kg at £110.00 = 4.33p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £110.00 = 4.23p and Rasharkin producer; 24kg at £108.00 = 4.50p.

Middle-weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 23kg at £114.50 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £110.50 = 4.65p; Aghadowey producer; 23.5kg at £109.00 = 4.64p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £108.50 = 4.72p; Coleraine producer; 23.6kg at £106.50 = 4.51p; Bellaghy producer; 21.5kg at £106.50 = 4.95p; Magherafelt producer; 22.9kg at £106.00 = 4.63p; Coleraine producer; 23.3kg at £106.00 = 4.55p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £105.50 = 4.69p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £105.50 = 4.59p; Magherafelt producer; 22.4kg at £105.00 = 4.69p; Magherafelt producer; 21.8kg at £100.50 = 4.61p; Gortin producer; 22.5kg at £99.50 = 4.42p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £97.50 = 4.43p; Garvagh producer; 19.5kg at £96.00 = 4.92p; Magherafelt producer; 20.5kg at £96.00 = 4.68p and Cookstown producer; 21.25kg at £96.00 =4.52p.

Light-weight

Ballymena producer; 17.5kg at £88.00 = 5.03p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £87.00 =4.83p; Dungannon producer; 17.9kg at £85.50 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 17.75kg at £84.50 = 4.76p; Maghera producer; 17.75kg at £84.50 = 4.76p; Feeny producer; 17.25kg at £82.50 = 4.78p; Magherafelt producer; 16kg at £82.50 = 5.16p and Maghera producer; 17kg at £79.00 = 4.65p.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer; £298; Coleraine producer; £292 and Maghera producer; £272.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.