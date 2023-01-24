Heifers selling to a top price of £1,740 at Swatragh Mart, bullocks to £1,690

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,690 at £2.79 per kg for a 606kg Simmental and to a top of £3.05 per kilo for a 390kg Charolais at £1,190.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,740 at £2.23 per kg for a 780kg Hereford and to a top of £2.92 per kilo for a 504kg Limousin at £1,470.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.04 per kilo for a Hereford 823kg at £1,680

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Portglenone producer; Simmental, 606kg at £1,690 = 2.79p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,690 = 2.66p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,440 = 2.74p; Limousin, 654kg at £1,620 = 2.48p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,510 = 2.61p; Limousin, 558kg at £1,460 = 2.62p; Limousin, 552kg at £1,420 = 2.57p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 390kg at £1,190 = 3.05p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,090 = 2.82p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 372kg at £1,040 = 2.80p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 370kg at £1,090 = 2.95p; Limousin, 312kg at £910 = 2.92p; Limousin, 382kg at £1,120 = 2.93p; Limousin, 366kg at £850 = 2.32p; Kilrea producer; Simmental, 520kg at £1,190 = 2.29p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 434kg at £950 = 2.19p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 500kg at £1,190 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £740 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 390kg at £940 = 2.41p; Aberdeen Angus, 348kg at £870 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 264kg at £700 = 2.65p; Aberdeen Angus, 362kg at £900 = 2.49p; Aberdeen Angus, 284kg at £730 = 2.57p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 400kg at £1,130 = 2.83p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,030 = 2.56p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £1,230 = 2.82p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 532kg at £1,330 = 2.50p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,160 = 2.61p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,380 = 2.77p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,190 = 2.44p; Charolais, 600kg at £1,580 = 2.63p; Charolais, 620kg at £1,550 = 2.50p; Cookstown producer; Simmental, 470kg at £1,180 = 2.51p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,350 = 2.73p; Simmental, 570kg at £1,300 = 2.28p; Simmental, 472kg at £1,190 = 2.52p; Simmental, 554kg at £1,390 = 2.51p; Simmental, 540kg at £1,330 = 2.46p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 398kg at £1,180 = 2.96p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 394kg at £890 = 2.26p; Limousin, 372kg at £910 = 2.45p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 362kg at £890 = 2.46p; Limousin, 376kg at £750 = 1.99p.

Heifers

Bellaghy producer; Hereford, 780kg at £1,740 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 564kg at £1,320 = 2.34p; Hereford, 614kg at £1,390 = 2.26p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 504kg at £1,470 = 2.92p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 348kg at £910 = 2.60p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,240 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 348kg at £840 = 2.41p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £1,100 = 2.38p; Cookstown producer; Simmental, 452kg at £1,110 = 2.46p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 438kg at £1,160 = 2.65p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,190 = 2.74p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 338kg at £790 = 2.34p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £1,200 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £1,070 = 2.07p; Ballymoney producer; Simmental, 552kg at £1,330 = 2.41p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 408kg at £940 = 2.30p; Limousin, 404kg at £900 = 2.23p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £121 and fat ewes to £254.

A good show of 975 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 21st January.

329 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £254.00.

626 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £121.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Cookstown producer; 31.5kg at £121.00 = 3.84p; Swatragh producer; 32kg at £120.00 = 3.75p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Kilrea producer; 28.25kg at £119.00 = 4.21p; Magherafelt producer; 27kg at £118.00 = 4.37p; Maghera producer; 26.4kg at £118.00 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 26.4kg at £118.00 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £116.50 = 4.76p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Dungiven producer; 24.25kg at £116.00 = 4.78p; Ballymoney producer; 25.25kg at £116.00 = 4.59p and Ballymoney producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p.

Middle-weight lambs

Castledawson producer; 25.75kg at £117.00 = 4.54p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p; Swatragh producer; 23.75kg at £115.00 = 4.84p; Greysteel producer; 23kg at £114.50 = 4.98p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £113.00 = 4.91p; Eglinton producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Bushmills producer; 23.75kg at £112.50 = 4.74p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £106.00 = 4.71p; Maghera producer; 21.9kg at £104.00 = 4.75p; Cookstown producer; 21kg at £101.50 = 4.83p; Antrim producer; 21.4kg at £100.00 = 4.67p and Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p.

Light-weight

Draperstown producer; 18kg at £83.50 = 4.64p; Omagh producer; 16.75kg at £79.00 = 4.72p; Portglenone producer; 17.25kg at £75.00 = 4.35p and Kilrea producer; 12.25kg at £55.00 = 4.49p.

Fat ewes

Cookstown producer; £254; Cookstown producer; £252 and Draperstown producer; £146.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

