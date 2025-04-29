Heifers selling to a top price of £2,670 at Armoy Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steers sold to a top of £2,430 and a superb entry of heifers from Mr James McCaughan, Armoy topped the heifer section selling to a top price of £2,670 for a 600kgs Charolais and returning an average price of £2,585 for 12 heifers.
Leading prices
Steers
Sam Oliver, Limavady, Fleckvieh, 700kgs £2,430. Ian Stewart, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £2,270, 680kgs £2,240, 660kgs £2,230, 660kgs £2,190, 600kgs £2,060, 600kgs £2,080, 640kgs £2,120. Robert Chambers, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £1,610, 330kgs £1,400, 460kgs £1,850, 440kgs £1,760, 450kgs £1,800, 420kgs £1,780, 360kgs £1,460, 390kgs £1,490, 440kgs £1,880, 420kgs £1,810, 380kgs £1,600, 480kgs £1,940, 400kgs £1,660, 400kgs £1,610. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Charolais, 600kgs £2,090, 580kgs £2,100, 500kgs £1,930. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs £2,260, 520kgs £1,830, 570kgs £1,980. David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £2,160, 540kgs £1,990. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Charolais, 430kgs £1,820, 440kgs £1,800, 450kgs £1,800. Alan Murphy, Cushendall, Limousin, 440kgs £1,800, 370kgs £1,650, 380kgs £1,680. John Stewart, Cloughmills, Saler, 370kgs £1,490, 280kgs £1,150, 380kgs £1,580. Paddy Brown, Ballintoy, Charolais, 630kgs £2,200, 660kgs £2,230, 590kgs £2,020, 600kgs £2,170, 560kgs £2,010. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Fleckvieh, 500kgs £1,900, 530kgs £1,790, 540kgs £1,800. David Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 580kgs £2,180, 560kgs £2,080, 600kgs £2,160. Ryan McKay, Armoy, Limousin, 370kgs £1,640, 300kgs £1,270. John McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 320kgs £1,330, 400kgs £1.640, 370kgs £1,500, 350kgs £1,500, 400kgs £1,740. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 450kgs £1,770, 460kgs £1,800. Jas Reid, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 420kgs £1,590. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Limousin, 590kgs £2,250. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 520kgs £1,780, 480kgs £1,640. Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 250kgs £1,100, 270kgs £1,210. Robert Montgomery, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 470kgs £1,700. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, Limousin, 390kgs £1,480. R McKeown, Aughafatten, Simmental, 490kgs £1,860. J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 340kgs £1,380. Sam Oliver, Limavady, Friesian, 520kgs £1,760, 650kgs £2,130, 600kgs £1,990. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Hereford, 560kgs £1,890. Richard Kane, Stranocum, Montbeliarde, 550kgs £1,850.
Heifers
James McCaughan, Armoy, Limousin/Charolais, 580kgs £2,560, 580kgs £2,600, 605kgs £2,600, 570kgs £2,400, 650kgs £2,660, 670kgs £2,480, 640kgs £2,670, 650kgs £2,640, 560kgs £2, 560, 580kgs £2,590. Jas McAlister, Dunseverick, Limousin, 530kgs £2,040, 600kgs £2,120. John McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 360kgs £1,450, 360kgs £1,470, 340kgs £1,370. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Fleckvieh, 530kgs £1,750. R Chambers, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs £1,450, 380kgs £1,460. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Charolais, 450kgs £1,670, 460kgs £1,690, 480kgs £1,760, 450kgs £1,700, 400kgs £1,470, 540kgs £1,960, 600kgs £2,100, 500kgs £1,790. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, Limousin, 350kgs £1,550. J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 500kgs £1,860, 490kgs £1,690. Ryan McKay, Armoy, Limousin, 350kgs £1,340, 330kgs £1,320. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs £1,710.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.