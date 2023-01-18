This week weanling males sold to £1100 for a 395kg Charolais (£278) 400kg Limousin to £1065 (£266) and a 380kg Limousin to £1030 (£271).

Other quality lots sold to £329 per 100kg for a 225kg Charolais to £740 with a 300kg Charolais to £960 (£320).

Advertisement

Weanling heifers sold to £840 for a 270kg Charolais (£311) with a 265kg Charolais selling to £830 (£313) and selling to a top of £850 for a 300kg Charolais (£283) a batch of Aberdeen Angus, Limousin and Hereford heifers running with Aberdeen Angus bull sold from £800 to £1140.

Livestock Markets

Leading prices

Heifers

Advertisement

Lisnaskea producer £1140, and £800 for Limousins £1000, £900 and £800 for Aberdeen Angus and £920, £900 twice and £850 for Hereford sold running with Aberdeen Angus bull.

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Rosslea producer 395kg Charolais to £1100 (£278) 350kg Charolais to £990 (£283) 300kg Charolais to £950 (£317) and 275kg Charolais to £845 (£307) Rosslea producer 400kg Limousin to £1065 (£266) and 380kg Limousin to £1030 (£271) Brookeborough producer 310kg Charolais to £990 (£319) 300kg Charolais to £960 (£320) 330kg Limousin to £950 (£288) and 295kg Charolais to £835 (£283) Knockaraven producer 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 265kg Charolais to £760 (£287) and 290kg Limousin to £700. Derrylin producer 270kg Hereford to £800, 360kg Hereford to £745, 340kg Belgian Blue to £690, 295kg Hereford to £640, 245kg Hereford to £640 and 280kg Hereford to £635. Kinawley producer 225kg Charolais to £740 (£329) and 150kg Limousin to £455 (£303) and Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £690 (£288).

Weanling heifers

Advertisement

Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £850 (£283) and 200kg Charolais to £525. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £840 (£311) Rosslea producer 265kg Charolais to £830 (£313) and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. Derrylin producer 295kg Limousin to £820 (£278) 285kg Limousin to £780 and 305kg Charolais to £760. Derrylin producer 340kg Hereford to £725, 345kg Hereford to £685, 315kg Hereford to £645, 260kg Hereford to £600, 245kg Hereford to £550, and 285kg Hereford to £540. Kinawley producer 255kg Charolais to £695, 260kg Charolais to £500 and 210kg Shorthorn beef to £430.