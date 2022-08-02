Heifers selling to £1,280 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,140 for a 482kg Charolais at £2.37 per kg and to a top of £2.86 per kilo for a 332kg Limousin at £950.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,280 for a 590kg Charolais at £2.17 per kg and to a top of £2.53 per kilo for a 320kg Charolais at £810.
Fat cows were also a solid trade topping at £2.15 per kilo for a Limousin 479kg at £1,030.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Price
Bullocks
Crumlin producer; Charolais,482kg at £1,140 = 2.37p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 332kg at £950 = 2.86p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,050 = 2.66p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 366kg at £820 = 2.24p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £1,010 = 2.11p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 502kg at £1,040 = 2.07p; Simmental, 462kg at £880 = 1.90p and Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £1,070 = 2.21p.
Heifers
Moneymore producer; Charolais, 590kg at £1,280 = 2.17p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 320kg at £810 = 2.53p; Charolais, 366kg at £790 = 2.16p; Charolais, 354kg at £740 = 2.09p; Charolais, 376kg at £930 = 2.47p; Charolais, 360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £510 = 1.52p; Friesian, 270kg at £240 = 0.89p; Friesian, 256kg at £240 = 0.94p; Maghera producer; Shb,324kg at £640 = 1.98p; Limousin, 348kg at £760 = 2.18p; Limousin, 342kg at £770 = 2.25p; Shb,338kg at £650 = 1.92p; Shb,330kg at £680 = 2.06p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 434kg at £820 = 1.89p; Simmental, 460kg at £940 = 2.04p; Simmental, 334kg at £720 = 2.16p; Simmental, 438kg at £840 = 1.92p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 430kg at £910 = 2.12p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 300kg at £550 = 1.83p; Limousin, 260kg at £600 = 2.31p; Limousin, 290kg at £480 = 1.66p; Upperlands producer; Hereford, 350kg at £440 = 1.26p; Simmental, 360kg at £560 = 1.56p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 416kg at £860 = 2.07p; Limousin, 346kg at £660 = 1.91p; Sal,380kg at £610 = 1.61p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £720 = 1.69p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 382kg at £840 = 2.20p and Drumsurn producer; Hereford, 404kg at £700 = 1.73p; Hereford, 416kg at £700 = 1.68p; Hereford, 438kg at £810 = 1.85p; Hereford, 338kg at £600 = 1.78p; Hereford, 398kg at £690 = 1.73p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £117. Fat ewes to £191.
Another exceptionally strong seasonal show of 1,760 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th July.
635 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £191.00.
1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a reduced trade.
Lambs topped at £117.50 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Swatragh producer; 28kg at £117.50 = 4.20p; Ballymoney producer; 33kg at £115.00 = 3.48p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £109.00 = 4.19p; Rasharkin producer; 26kg at £108.50 = 4.17p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £106.50 = 4.44p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £106.50 = 4.44p; Garvagh producer; 24.3kg at £104.50 = 4.30p; Kilrea producer; 24.5kg at £104.00 = 4.24p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £103.00 = 3.96p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £103.00 = 4.12p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £103.00 = 4.29p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £102.50 = 4.34p and Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £102.50 = 4.10p.
Middle-weight
Magherafelt producer; 23.75kg at £104.00 = 4.38p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £104.00 =4.73p; Coleraine producer; 23.6kg at £103.50 = 4.39p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Crumlin producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Cookstown producer; 23.8kg at £102.00 = 4.29p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £100.50 = 4.37p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £98.00 = 4.45p; Maghera producer; 22.25kg at £97.50 = 4.38p; Stewartstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £97.00 = 4.22p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £97.00 = 4.25p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £96.50 = 4.29p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £96.00 = 4.36p and Dungiven producer; 21.25kg at £96.00 = 4.52p.
Light-weight
Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £111.50 = 6.37p; Omagh producer; 18.5kg at £90.50 = 4.89p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £87.00 = 4.97p; Limavady producer; 18.4kg at £86.00 = 4.67p; Dunloy producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p; Portglenone producer; 16kg at £82.50 = 5.16p; Kilrea producer; 16kg at £77.00 = 4.81p; Kilrea producer; 17kg at £76.00 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 16kg at £77.00 = 4.81p and Bushmills producer; 15kg at £65.00 = 4.33p.
Fat ewes
Stewartstown producer; £191; Randalstown producer; £161 and Limavady producer; £160.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
Hoggets to £210. Ewe lambs to £114.
This sale produced a solid trade for 395 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 28th July.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
General breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7pm.