Heifers selling to £1,280 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,140 for a 482kg Charolais at £2.37 per kg and to a top of £2.86 per kilo for a 332kg Limousin at £950.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,280 for a 590kg Charolais at £2.17 per kg and to a top of £2.53 per kilo for a 320kg Charolais at £810.

Fat cows were also a solid trade topping at £2.15 per kilo for a Limousin 479kg at £1,030.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Price

Bullocks

Crumlin producer; Charolais,482kg at £1,140 = 2.37p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 332kg at £950 = 2.86p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,050 = 2.66p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 366kg at £820 = 2.24p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £1,010 = 2.11p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 502kg at £1,040 = 2.07p; Simmental, 462kg at £880 = 1.90p and Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £1,070 = 2.21p.

Heifers

Moneymore producer; Charolais, 590kg at £1,280 = 2.17p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 320kg at £810 = 2.53p; Charolais, 366kg at £790 = 2.16p; Charolais, 354kg at £740 = 2.09p; Charolais, 376kg at £930 = 2.47p; Charolais, 360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £510 = 1.52p; Friesian, 270kg at £240 = 0.89p; Friesian, 256kg at £240 = 0.94p; Maghera producer; Shb,324kg at £640 = 1.98p; Limousin, 348kg at £760 = 2.18p; Limousin, 342kg at £770 = 2.25p; Shb,338kg at £650 = 1.92p; Shb,330kg at £680 = 2.06p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 434kg at £820 = 1.89p; Simmental, 460kg at £940 = 2.04p; Simmental, 334kg at £720 = 2.16p; Simmental, 438kg at £840 = 1.92p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 430kg at £910 = 2.12p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 300kg at £550 = 1.83p; Limousin, 260kg at £600 = 2.31p; Limousin, 290kg at £480 = 1.66p; Upperlands producer; Hereford, 350kg at £440 = 1.26p; Simmental, 360kg at £560 = 1.56p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 416kg at £860 = 2.07p; Limousin, 346kg at £660 = 1.91p; Sal,380kg at £610 = 1.61p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £720 = 1.69p; Dunloy producer; Charolais, 382kg at £840 = 2.20p and Drumsurn producer; Hereford, 404kg at £700 = 1.73p; Hereford, 416kg at £700 = 1.68p; Hereford, 438kg at £810 = 1.85p; Hereford, 338kg at £600 = 1.78p; Hereford, 398kg at £690 = 1.73p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £117. Fat ewes to £191.

Another exceptionally strong seasonal show of 1,760 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th July.

635 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £191.00.

1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a reduced trade.

Lambs topped at £117.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Swatragh producer; 28kg at £117.50 = 4.20p; Ballymoney producer; 33kg at £115.00 = 3.48p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £109.00 = 4.19p; Rasharkin producer; 26kg at £108.50 = 4.17p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £106.50 = 4.44p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £106.50 = 4.44p; Garvagh producer; 24.3kg at £104.50 = 4.30p; Kilrea producer; 24.5kg at £104.00 = 4.24p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £103.00 = 3.96p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £103.00 = 4.12p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £103.00 = 4.29p; Draperstown producer; 23.6kg at £102.50 = 4.34p and Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £102.50 = 4.10p.

Middle-weight

Magherafelt producer; 23.75kg at £104.00 = 4.38p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £104.00 =4.73p; Coleraine producer; 23.6kg at £103.50 = 4.39p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Crumlin producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Cookstown producer; 23.8kg at £102.00 = 4.29p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £100.50 = 4.37p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £98.00 = 4.45p; Maghera producer; 22.25kg at £97.50 = 4.38p; Stewartstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £97.00 = 4.22p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £97.00 = 4.25p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £96.50 = 4.29p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £96.00 = 4.36p and Dungiven producer; 21.25kg at £96.00 = 4.52p.

Light-weight

Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £111.50 = 6.37p; Omagh producer; 18.5kg at £90.50 = 4.89p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £87.00 = 4.97p; Limavady producer; 18.4kg at £86.00 = 4.67p; Dunloy producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p; Portglenone producer; 16kg at £82.50 = 5.16p; Kilrea producer; 16kg at £77.00 = 4.81p; Kilrea producer; 17kg at £76.00 = 4.47p; Maghera producer; 16kg at £77.00 = 4.81p and Bushmills producer; 15kg at £65.00 = 4.33p.

Fat ewes

Stewartstown producer; £191; Randalstown producer; £161 and Limavady producer; £160.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggets to £210. Ewe lambs to £114.

This sale produced a solid trade for 395 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 28th July.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.