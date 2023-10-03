Heifers selling to £1380 for 600kg at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks to £1350
A firm show in Fivemiletown this week with bullocks selling to £1350/440kg (306ppk) and heifers £1380/600kg.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Bullocks
J McFarland £1350/440kg £1200/400kg £1090/400kg L McCutcheon £1290/460kg £1120/410kg J Breen £1100/370kg M McMahon £1060/500kg I Browne £970/400kg £820/330kg P Tracey £960/340kg £850/270kg C Davidson £890/370kg C Smyton £870/230kg £720/240kg and J Breen £800/330kg £710/290kg.
Heifers
I Browne £1380/600kg £1070/530kg L McCutcheon £1170/430kg R Dane £1120/500kg R Dane £1100/510kg J McFarland £1080/430kg S Mulligan £940/440kg W Johnston £900/440kg £880/400kg P Tracey £900/320kg £780/260kg £750/280kg K Gould £870/390kg £860/370kg £840/380kg £840/380kg £820/380kg £770/350kg £760/360kg £760/350kg £700/330kg C Davidson £840/370kg £800/340kg S Mulligan £820/400kg and W Johnston £800/350kg £700/340kg.