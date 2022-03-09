Heifers selling to £1390 at Rathfriland

Entry of over 300 cattle on Friday with the online buyers being very active, the dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

By Darryl Armitage
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:56 am

Topped to £515 for Shorthorn bull calf for a Ballymartin farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1140 for a 554k Limousin bullock from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1260 for 746k Limousin.

Heifers topped £1390 for 636k Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1360 for 568k Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballymartin farmer Shorthorn at £515, Dromore farmer Angus at £370, Angus at £350, Angus at £340, Angus at £300, Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £280, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £275, Banbridge farmer Blue at £275, Ballymartin farmer Angus at £275 and Kilkeel farmer Angus at £275.

Heifer calves

Ballymartin farmer Blue at £390, Blue at £365, Dromore farmer Angus at £360, Angus at £350, Angus at £320, Banbridge farmer Blue at £295, Blue at £295, Dromore farmer Angus at £290, Angus at £280 and Ballymartin farmer Blonde at £280.

Weanling male calves

Hilltown farmer Limousin 258k at £700 (272), Ballyward farmer Limousin 288k at £780 (271), Newry farmer Charolais 250k at £660 (264), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 338k at £890 (264), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 554k at £1040, Ballyward farmer Limousin 424k at £970, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 338k at £890, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 404k at £890, Newry farmer Angus 374k at £880, Newcastle farmer Simmental 394k at £870, Charolais 330k at £850, Castlewellan farmer Angus 332k at £790 and Castlewellan farmer Shorthorn 364k at £780.

Weanling heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn 254k at £740 (292), Hilltown farmer Limousin 284k at £700 (247), Hilltown farmer Charolais 268k at £655 (244), Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn 192k at £460 (240), Shorthorn 190k at £450 (237), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 370k at £845, Blue 366k at £760, Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn 254k at £740, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 374k at £720, Katesbridge farmer Angus 340k at £710, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 358k at £710, Hilltown farmer Limousin 284k at £700, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 338k at £700, Limousin 338k at £680 and Hilltown farmer Charolais 268k at £655.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Legananny farmer Limousin 746k at £1260, Ballyward farmer Limousin 702k at £1240, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 778k at £1200, Dromore farmer Friesian 736k at £1190, Dromara farmer Charolais 676k at £1060, Hereford 678k at £1015, Hereford 672k at £1005, Legananny farmer Hereford 604k at £950, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 668k at £930 and Rostrevor farmer Shorthorn 646k at £890.

Store heifers

Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 498k at £1160 (233), Mayobridge farmer Blue 428k at £980 (229), Dromore farmer Simmental 510k at £1160 (228), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 578k at £1290 (223), Dromore farmer Blue 526k at £1170 (222, Dromore farmer Blue 636k at £1390, Charolais 616k at £1300, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 578k at £1290, Dromore farmer Blonde 588k at £1260, Blonde 558k at £1210, Blue 526k at £1170, Blonde 576k at £1170, Simmental 510k at £1160, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 498k at £1160 and Dromore farmer Blue 548k at £1150.

Bullocks

Dtomore farmer Simmental 496k at £1190 (240), Blue 568k at £1360 (239), Simmental 502k at £1190 (237), Dromara farmer Blue 486k at £110 (226), Dromore farmer Blue 552k at £1240 (225), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 554k at £1240 (224), Dromore farmer Blue 568k at £1360, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 554k at £1240, Dromore farmer Simmental 496k at £1190, Simmental 502k at £1190, Kilkeel farmer Angus 540k at £1160, Dromore farmer Simmental 534k at £1160, Annaclone farmer Angus 602k at £1130, Dromore farmer Blue 520k at £1130 and Annaclone farmer Simmental 538k at £1130,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £5.63 a kilo for 14.4kg at £81.

Fat ewes topped at £222 for a Texel Ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £170 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £160.

Light lambs

Ballynahinch farmer 14.4k at £81, Mayobridge farmer: 15.6k at £80 and Castlewellan farmer 19kg at £95.

Hoggets

Lisburn farmer 39k at £136, Rathfriland farmer 33k at £128, Annaclone farmer 28k at £128, Dromara farmer 26k at £126.5, Waringstown farmer 30.8k at £126.5, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £126.5, Katesbridge farmer 26.9k at £126 and Dromore farmer 27.3k at £126.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer: £222, Ballyward farmer: at £199, Banbridge farmer: at £176, Corbet farmer at £176, Ballyward farmer at £176, Saintfield farmer at £171, Dromore farmer at £171, Katesbridge farmer at £168, Rathfriland farmer at £166 and Carnew farmer at £164.

Fat rams

Ballynahinch farmer at £186, Banbridge farmer £174, Killyleagh farmer at £143, Dromara farmer at £142 and Dromara farmer at £132.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

