Heifers selling to £1390 at Rathfriland

Topped to £515 for Shorthorn bull calf for a Ballymartin farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1140 for a 554k Limousin bullock from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1260 for 746k Limousin.

Heifers topped £1390 for 636k Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1360 for 568k Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballymartin farmer Shorthorn at £515, Dromore farmer Angus at £370, Angus at £350, Angus at £340, Angus at £300, Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £280, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £275, Banbridge farmer Blue at £275, Ballymartin farmer Angus at £275 and Kilkeel farmer Angus at £275.

Heifer calves

Ballymartin farmer Blue at £390, Blue at £365, Dromore farmer Angus at £360, Angus at £350, Angus at £320, Banbridge farmer Blue at £295, Blue at £295, Dromore farmer Angus at £290, Angus at £280 and Ballymartin farmer Blonde at £280.

Weanling male calves

Hilltown farmer Limousin 258k at £700 (272), Ballyward farmer Limousin 288k at £780 (271), Newry farmer Charolais 250k at £660 (264), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 338k at £890 (264), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 554k at £1040, Ballyward farmer Limousin 424k at £970, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 338k at £890, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 404k at £890, Newry farmer Angus 374k at £880, Newcastle farmer Simmental 394k at £870, Charolais 330k at £850, Castlewellan farmer Angus 332k at £790 and Castlewellan farmer Shorthorn 364k at £780.

Weanling heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn 254k at £740 (292), Hilltown farmer Limousin 284k at £700 (247), Hilltown farmer Charolais 268k at £655 (244), Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn 192k at £460 (240), Shorthorn 190k at £450 (237), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 370k at £845, Blue 366k at £760, Downpatrick farmer Shorthorn 254k at £740, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 374k at £720, Katesbridge farmer Angus 340k at £710, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 358k at £710, Hilltown farmer Limousin 284k at £700, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 338k at £700, Limousin 338k at £680 and Hilltown farmer Charolais 268k at £655.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Legananny farmer Limousin 746k at £1260, Ballyward farmer Limousin 702k at £1240, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 778k at £1200, Dromore farmer Friesian 736k at £1190, Dromara farmer Charolais 676k at £1060, Hereford 678k at £1015, Hereford 672k at £1005, Legananny farmer Hereford 604k at £950, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 668k at £930 and Rostrevor farmer Shorthorn 646k at £890.

Store heifers

Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 498k at £1160 (233), Mayobridge farmer Blue 428k at £980 (229), Dromore farmer Simmental 510k at £1160 (228), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 578k at £1290 (223), Dromore farmer Blue 526k at £1170 (222, Dromore farmer Blue 636k at £1390, Charolais 616k at £1300, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 578k at £1290, Dromore farmer Blonde 588k at £1260, Blonde 558k at £1210, Blue 526k at £1170, Blonde 576k at £1170, Simmental 510k at £1160, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 498k at £1160 and Dromore farmer Blue 548k at £1150.

Bullocks

Dtomore farmer Simmental 496k at £1190 (240), Blue 568k at £1360 (239), Simmental 502k at £1190 (237), Dromara farmer Blue 486k at £110 (226), Dromore farmer Blue 552k at £1240 (225), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 554k at £1240 (224), Dromore farmer Blue 568k at £1360, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 554k at £1240, Dromore farmer Simmental 496k at £1190, Simmental 502k at £1190, Kilkeel farmer Angus 540k at £1160, Dromore farmer Simmental 534k at £1160, Annaclone farmer Angus 602k at £1130, Dromore farmer Blue 520k at £1130 and Annaclone farmer Simmental 538k at £1130,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £5.63 a kilo for 14.4kg at £81.

Fat ewes topped at £222 for a Texel Ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £170 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £160.

Light lambs

Ballynahinch farmer 14.4k at £81, Mayobridge farmer: 15.6k at £80 and Castlewellan farmer 19kg at £95.

Hoggets

Lisburn farmer 39k at £136, Rathfriland farmer 33k at £128, Annaclone farmer 28k at £128, Dromara farmer 26k at £126.5, Waringstown farmer 30.8k at £126.5, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £126.5, Katesbridge farmer 26.9k at £126 and Dromore farmer 27.3k at £126.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer: £222, Ballyward farmer: at £199, Banbridge farmer: at £176, Corbet farmer at £176, Ballyward farmer at £176, Saintfield farmer at £171, Dromore farmer at £171, Katesbridge farmer at £168, Rathfriland farmer at £166 and Carnew farmer at £164.

Fat rams

Ballynahinch farmer at £186, Banbridge farmer £174, Killyleagh farmer at £143, Dromara farmer at £142 and Dromara farmer at £132.